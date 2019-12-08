Work in Progress
Showtime, 11pm EST, New Series!
Chicago improv mainstay Abby McEnany co-created, cowrote and stars in this half-hour series described as a “funny and uniquely human comedy.” McEnany plays Abby, a 45-year-old self-identified queer dyke whose misfortune and despair unexpectedly lead her to a vibrantly transformative relationship. Lilly Wachowski (The Matrix) cowrote and serves as a co-showrunner with McEnany and her fellow improv alum Tim Mason.
College Football Playoff Selection Show
ESPN, 12pm Live EST
The final College Football Playoff rankings of the season are revealed today on ESPN, and we’ll know which four teams will be competing in the CFP semifinal games taking place Dec. 28. Hoping for a spot in the top four are Ohio State, LSU, Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Oregon and Utah.
Prancer Returns
Freeform, 12pm EST
Eight-year-old Charlie finds a baby reindeer on the way home from school and is convinced it is one of Santa’s, in need of assistance to get back to the North Pole before Christmas.
2019 Miss Universe
FOX, 7pm Live EST
Women representing more than 90 countries compete in the Miss Universe pageant at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. Steve Harvey hosts.
Christmas in Paris
UPtv, 7pm EST, Original Film!
A gorgeous French multimillionaire comes to Montana to do a deal and photoshoot with a major cosmetics company and meets the woman of his dreams — the beautiful art director on his shoot. When the two jet off to Paris on a whirlwind Christmas adventure, they each think that their happiness could last forever. But in the middle of their magical Parisian getaway, she discovers a secret about him that could push them apart forever.
AFV: America, This Is You!
ABC, 8pm EST
In celebration of AFV’s milestone 30-year anniversary, this special retrospective will take a closer look at the history of the iconic series, including how it originated, the evolution over 30 seasons and its significant influence on pop culture. Current host Alfonso Ribeiro and former hosts Bob Saget and Tom Bergeron reminisce about AFV’s legacy and their individual styles of hosting.
CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute
CNN, 8pm Live EST
Anderson Cooper and Kelly Ripa cohost this annual celebration honoring this year’s Top 10 CNN Heroes and the 2019 CNN Hero of the Year.
Supergirl: “Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part 1”
The CW, 8pm EST
The CW’s annual crossover event among its DC Comics-inspired Arrowverse series begins tonight. The epic tale spans five shows beginning this month and concluding in January and is based on a classic DC story published in 1985-86. Notable guest stars in the event include Kevin Conroy as a future Bruce Wayne; Tom Welling reprising his Smallville role as Clark Kent; Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor; and, for the first time, Black Lightning characters making appearances in a crossover.
Kids Baking Championship: North Pole Edition
Food Network, 8pm EST
The bakers must think on their feet, as Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman challenge them to fill a mini fireplace mantel with “Santastic Sweets.” Special guest Casey Webb weighs in to help determine the winner of the baker’s dream prize package of top-of-the-line baking equipment worth over $10,000.
Christmas at Dollywood
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST, Original Film!
A New York City event planner (Danica McKellar) returns to her hometown in Tennessee to plan the celebration for the 30th anniversary of Smoky Mountain Christmas at iconic Dollywood. What she doesn’t bargain for is having to work side-by-side with the park’s head of operations (Niall Matter), who thinks he can handle the party just fine on his own.
Grounded for Christmas
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
When a winter storm hits Cleveland and grounds flights, the nearby hotels quickly fill up with stranded travelers. Nina (Julianna Guill), a pilot, reluctantly agrees to let her arrogant but charming fellow pilot, Brady (Corey Sevier), stay at her nearby parents’ home. But when they discover her family is hosting a tree trimming party that night and that her ex will be there, Brady pretends to be her boyfriend to help her out.
Christmas Double Feature
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST
Tonight’s lineup of back-to-back classic holiday films features It Happened on 5th Avenue (1947) and The Holly and the Ivy (1952).
NFL Football: Seattle at L.A. Rams
NBC, 8:15pm Live EST
When the NFC West foes met in Week 5, the L.A. Rams lost a wild one to the Seattle Seahawks 30-29. Jared Goff and the Rams are out for revenge in this Sunday Night Football matchup at Los Angeles’ Memorial Coliseum.
God Friended Me: “High Anxiety”
CBS, 8:30pm EST
When Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) grows concerned that the God Account is causing a rift with Cara (Violett Beane), he decides to walk away from the account after helping one last friend suggestion in the new episode “High Anxiety.”
Time for You to Come Home for Christmas
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm EST, Original Film!
After her husband passes away, Katherine (Alison Sweeney) returns home and meets a veteran (Lucas Bryant) who is on his own holiday journey. As Christmas nears, they learn of a bond that may be the miracle they need. Executive produced by Blake Shelton.
The Lost Women of NXIVM
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST
On the heels of the conviction of Keith Raniere for racketeering, sex trafficking and other crimes related to the NXIVM cult, this two-hour special explores what happened to four women who were members of NXIVM who either vanished or died under mysterious circumstances.
NCIS: Los Angeles: “Answers”
CBS, 9:30pm EST
The NCIS team members ponder their personal and professional futures while investigating the theft of a computer virus in the new episode “Answers.”
The Rookie: “The Dark Side”
ABC, 10pm EST
Officer Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and team are charged with escorting a notorious female serial killer to the graves of her previously unrecovered victims. However, when they arrive, they unearth even more than they expected. Meanwhile, Officer Chen (Melissa O’Neil) meets a seemingly perfect man who sparks her interest, and Officer Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) worries about Wesley (Shawn Ashmore) as symptoms of his PTSD worsen.
The L Word: Generation Q
Showtime, 10pm EST, New Series!
This sequel to the groundbreaking 2004-09 drama The L Word brings back original stars Jennifer Beals, Leisha Hailey and Katherine Moennig, and adds a new generation of characters played by Arienne Mandi, Leo Sheng, Jacqueline Toboni and more, as it interweaves the stories of various characters experiencing love, heartbreak, setbacks and success in Los Angeles.
Expedition Bigfoot
Travel Channel, 10pm EST, New Series!
Old legend meets modern-day technology as an elite team of searchers uses an advanced data algorithm, and groundbreaking science and tools, to analyze five decades of Bigfoot sightings and hopefully pinpoint when and where to encounter the elusive beast. This “investigative-adventure” series follows them through their harrowing experience and pioneering endeavor.
Silicon Valley
HBO, 10:05pm EST, Series Finale!
The Emmy-winning series that comedically captured the modern-day epicenter of the high-tech gold rush ends its six-season run.
Madam Secretary
CBS, 10:30pm EST, Series Finale!
In the political drama’s final episode, “Leaving the Station,” President Elizabeth McCord (Téa Leoni) kicks off a new landmark political initiative. The series finale features guest appearances by Cicely Tyson, Tyne Daley, Peter Frampton and members of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team.
Mrs. Fletcher
HBO, 10:55pm EST, Series Finale!
Kathryn Hahn brilliantly took us into the complex world of a recently divorced mother, Eve Fletcher, in HBO’s provocative character study that addressed parenthood, sexuality, love and identity.
Lost Secrets: “The Lewis and Clark Conspiracy”
Travel Channel, 11pm EST
Justin Jampol sets out to investigate if an obscure 19th-century report could prove that explorer Meriwether Lewis’ death wasn’t actually a suicide.