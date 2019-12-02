Making It
NBC, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
The eight-episode second season of Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman’s crafting competition series will air as a “binge-worthy” holiday treat. After premiering tonight, episodes will continue Dec. 3-5 and Dec. 9-10, before concluding with a two-hour finale on Dec. 11. Makers from Miami to Portland take fans through everything from office makeovers to 3D holiday creations.
Team Kaylie
Netflix, New Episode!
To help Amber get through her first Christmas since her mom passed away, Kaylie tries to buy Amber the dollhouse she always wanted. To earn money for it, Kaylie takes a job with Chewy and Jackie working as an elf for the local mall Santa.
The Great Christmas Light Fight
ABC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Season 7 of the holiday hit will once again showcase the most extravagant and utterly spectacular Christmas displays America has to offer! In each one-hour episode, four families with dazzling household displays will compete to win $50,000 and the coveted Light Fight trophy.
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
CBS, 8pm EST
The longest-running holiday special in television history returns as Rudolph and his friends — Hermey the elf, Yukon Cornelius and others — save Christmas in this classic Rankin/Bass special featuring the voice of legendary performer Burl Ives.
NFL Football: Minnesota at Seattle
ESPN, 8pm Live EST
Playoff spots could be on the line in this Monday Night Football matchup at Seattle’s CenturyLink Field as Dalvin Cook and the Minnesota Vikings battle with Russell Wilson and the Seahawks.
9-1-1: “Christmas Spirit”
FOX, 8pm EST
A number of holiday-related incidents spur the first responders into action in the new episode “Christmas Spirit,” as they deal with a woman literally having a “Blue Christmas” and a baggage handler who has an accident on the airport tarmac.
The Voice: “Live Top 10 Performances”
NBC, 8pm Live EST
The top 10 artists perform live in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani for America’s vote.
Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On
A&E, 9pm EST
This four-hour documentary, airing over two nights, offers an intimate look into Garth Brooks’ life as a musician, father and man as well as the moments that have defined his decade-spanning career and seminal hit songs, featuring interviews with those who know Garth best including Trisha Yearwood, Keith Urban and James Taylor.
Prodigal Son: “Silent Night”
FOX, 9pm EST
Knowing that the Junkyard Killer was in cahoots with his father, Malcolm (Tom Payne) goes against the FBI’s wishes and continues to investigate in the new episode “Silent Night.”
Wrap Battle
Freeform, 9pm EST
The battle continues as talented gift wrappers compete to become the Wrap Battle champion and win a grand prize worth $50,000! Sheryl Underwood hosts and the judges panel includes design guru Carson Kressley and gift-wrapping expert Wanda Wen. Two episodes air back-to-back.
The Good Doctor: “Friends and Family”
ABC, 10pm EST
Shaun (Freddie Highmore) visits his father on his deathbed and the family reunion reveals unexpected results. Meanwhile, Neil (Nicholas Gonzalez), Alex (Will Yun Lee), Morgan (Fiona Gubelmann) and Claire (Antonia Thomas) treat an injured star NFL player with severe spinal damage, and Claire addresses her mental health.