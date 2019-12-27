TV Best Bets for December 27

Ghost Loop
Travel Channel, 10pm EST, New Series!
In each episode of this series, a team of paranormal experts steps in to help both the living and the dead in cases involving “ghost loops” — endless and repetitive supernatural cycles. In the series premiere, the team heads to Houston, where homeowner Becky is terrified by sounds of someone breaking into her home night after night, only to encounter an aggressive male entity that routinely attacks her.
College Football
ESPN & FS1, beginning at 12pm Live EST
Bowl games airing on ESPN today are the Military Bowl, the New Era Pinstripe Bowl, the Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl and the Cheez-It Bowl. FS1 airs the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl.
New Order: Decades
Showtime, 7:30pm EST
Part concert, part documentary, this film follows the band New Order as they prepare to restage their 2017 acclaimed collaboration, So It Goes, with the artist Liam Gillick and a 12-piece synthesizer orchestra.
America Salutes You Presents “Guitar Legends 3”
The CW, 8pm EST
A roster of epic talent performs in this annual concert benefitting brain and mental wellness charities for veterans and first responders. Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top) hosts the benefit concert joined by guitar legends George Thorogood, Grammy Award winner Warren Haynes (Allman Brothers), Nancy Wilson (Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and member of Heart), Steve Lukather (member of Toto) and more.
American Made
FX, 8pm EST
Tom Cruise stars as an airplane pilot who begins working for the CIA — and maybe even a drug cartel — in this 2017 action comedy based on real events.
The Wrong Tutor: After School Special
LMN, 8pm EST, Original Film!
When star high school athlete Eric (Nate Wyatt) needs help with his schoolwork, Emily (Ivy Matheson) convinces Eric’s mother Carol (Vivica A. Fox) that she is the perfect tutor for her son, but she has other reasons that go beyond helping him with his homework.
NHL Hockey: Minnesota at Colorado
NBCSN, 8pm Live EST
Eric Staal and the Minnesota Wild venture into Denver to skate against Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche.
Popstar’s Best of 2019
The CW, 9pm EST
Host Elizabeth Stanton counts down the greatest and most memorable moments and trends of 2019.
Duran Duran: There’s Something You Should Know
Showtime, 9pm EST
In this documentary, the hit ’80s English new wave band opens up about their extraordinary career and talks candidly about the highs and lows they have endured together over four long decades.