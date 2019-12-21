TV Best Bets for December 21

Christmas Love Letter
Lifetime, 6pm EST, Original Film!
When relationship advice columnist Amalie Hess (Ashley Newbrough) receives an unsigned love letter in a Christmas card, she returns to her hometown to solve the mystery of who sent it and maybe find true love.
College Football
ABC & ESPN, beginning at 12pm Live EST
ABC and ESPN combine to televise six college football postseason games today: Celebration Bowl (ABC), New Mexico Bowl (ESPN), Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl (ABC), Camellia Bowl (ESPN), Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl (ABC) and R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl (ESPN).
College Basketball
CBS & FOX, beginning at 12pm Live EST
A big Saturday of college hoops includes Kansas at Villanova and Texas at Providence on FOX. CBS airs UCLA vs. North Carolina and Ohio State vs. Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic from Las Vegas.
Wizarding World Holiday Marathon
Syfy, beginning at 3:30pm EST
Celebrate the holidays with all of the Harry Potter films, plus Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. The marathon runs until the evening of Monday, Dec. 23.
12 Pups of Christmas
ION Television, 7pm EST
Can a “canine therapist” find homes for a dozen doggies by the 25th?
Homicide for the Holidays: “Christmas Heartbreak”
Oxygen
Because sometimes you need counterprogramming. Tonight’s case: a couple found murdered inside their home on Christmas morning.
Double Holiday
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Career-minded Rebecca’s (Carly Pope) plans for Hanukkah go askew when a promotion opportunity comes up at work. When the company CEO asks Rebecca and her insufferable office mate, Chris (Kristoffer Polaha) — also her main competitor for the promotion — to plan the company’s Christmas party, she realizes they must overcome their opposing styles in order to succeed.
Christmas Hotel
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Erin (Tatyana Ali) works at the high-end Windsor Hotel in New York City hoping to soon be promoted to manager of the luxury chain’s upcoming hotel in Rome. But things take an unexpected turn when her boss puts her in charge of opening a brand-new Windsor Hotel in her hometown of Garland Grove, a small mountain town that that loves all things Christmas.
Christmas on My Mind
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm EST, Original Film!
When Lucy (Ashley Greene) wakes up with a wedding dress in hand, she believes that she is late to her wedding with her ex-boyfriend Zac (Andrew Walker). However, she has no recollection of the past two years, including the fact that she is engaged to another man. With Zac’s help, Lucy sets off on an adventure in Bedford Harbor to fill the gaps in her memory, and finds old romantic feelings reigniting during the Christmas season.
Ultimate Hanukkah Challenge
Food Network, 10pm EST
Molly Yeh hosts this first ever special Hanukkah competition. Inspired by the Festival of Lights, four seasoned chefs must pull out all the stops as they craft deliciously innovative dishes for judges Duff Goldman and Sharone Hakman. Over the course of three rounds, the chefs must put their spin on holiday classics like crispy potato pancakes, succulent brisket and fried jelly donuts. The last cook standing will win a vacation to Paris — the City of Light — and the title of Ultimate Hanukkah Champion.
Saturday Night Live: “Eddie Murphy/Lizzo”
NBC, 11:30pm Live EST
Former SNL cast member Eddie Murphy returns to the show for his first time as host since 1984. Recent Grammy nominee Lizzo makes her first appearance as musical guest.