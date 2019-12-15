The Christmas Caroler Challenge: “The Auditions Part 1”
The CW, 8pm EST, New Series!
This Christmas caroling competition series features 12 extraordinary Christmas carol groups, each with their own stylized brand of performance, celebrating the great Christmas music we have all come to love. From the most elaborate, ultra-traditional, virtuoso performances to those with the most unexpected twists on the classic Christmas carol, each group will be judged by three celebrity judges.
White House Christmas 2019
HGTV, 5pm EST
Maureen McCormick, The Brady Bunch’s Marcia, joins home renovation expert and star of Windy City Rehab Alison Victoria to cohost this special that includes a room-by-room tour of the White House in all of its decorated-for-the-holidays glory. The theme for this year’s decor has not yet been announced, but if history is anything to go on, the transformation of “the People’s House” will be magnificent.
A Beauty & the Beast Christmas
ION Television
Ginger Holiday, a peppy Christmas influencer, is convinced by her agent to fake a holiday romance with viral bad boy Beau Bradley to gain more followers. Ginger and Beau initially can't stand each other, but as they spend more time together they realize the feelings they had to fake at first might just be turning into something heartfelt.
Snowbound for Christmas
UPtv, 7pm EST, Original Film!
A marketing executive is invited by her charming and handsome boss to pitch a major project to prospective clients at a posh resort, and the two get snowed in before any of the other guests can arrive. Now, with the hotel to themselves, a fairy tale snowscape outside and sparks flying inside, they find that being alone together is all the Christmas magic they need.
The 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors
CBS, 8pm EST
Actress Sally Field, singer Linda Ronstadt, children’s television program Sesame Street, conductor Michael Tilson Thomas and R&B collective Earth, Wind & Fire are the recipients of the Kennedy Center Honors recognizing their contributions to arts and culture.
The Simpsons: “Bobby, It’s Cold Outside”
FOX, 8pm EST
Springfield Mall hires a new Santa — and it’s Bart’s archnemesis, Sideshow Bob! The possibly reformed evil genius (voiced by Kelsey Grammer) couldn’t have anything to do with the packages being stolen from people’s doorsteps, could he? Plus, NCIS: New Orleans’ Scott Bakula guest-stars as himself.
A Cheerful Christmas
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Lauren (Erica Deutschman) and her best friend think they have landed their dream job — personal “Christmas coaches.” This holiday season promises to be their biggest ever when they land a royal client, the Anderson family, who has moved from England. When Lauren meets James (Chad Connell), the eldest son, he wants nothing to do with planning Christmas. But Lauren won’t be thwarted in helping this royal family embrace the true spirit of Christmas.
Rediscovering Christmas
Lifetime, 8pm EST
At the annual Snowflake Festival, the founders’ grandson butts heads with a decorator (Jessica Lowndes).
Christmas Double Feature
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST
Tonight’s back-to-back Christmas-themed features are Holiday Affair (1949) and Remember the Night (1940).
Bless the Harts: “Miracle on Culpepper Slims Boulevard”
FOX, 8:30pm EST
Betty (voice of Maya Rudolph) tries to figure out how to give the family the best Christmas presents on a budget in the new episode “Miracle on Culpepper Slims Boulevard.”
Bob’s Burgers: “Have Yourself a Maily Linda Christmas”
FOX, 9pm EST
Gene and Louise (voices of Eugene Mirman and Kristen Schaal) scramble last-minute to find the perfect gift for Tina (voice of Dan Mintz) in the new episode “Have Yourself a Maily Linda Christmas.”
Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm EST, Original Film!
Chloe (Jen Lilley) wants to expand the family company and must work with former rival Ryan (Carlo Marks), who has recently returned to Angel Falls. Angel Anthony (Eric Close) reminds them about Christmas spirit and the value of community.
Watchmen
HBO, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Set in an alternate history where masked vigilantes are treated as outlaws, the groundbreaking series (based on the graphic novel) from creator Damon Lindelof comes to a season close tonight.
Shameless: “Adios Gringos”
Showtime
Head of household and perennial partier Frank Gallagher (William H. Macy) and son Liam (Christian Isaiah) move ahead in their scheme to sell a black-market baby. Tonight on the dark comedy, they’re courted by potential buyers.
Good Eats
Food Network
Eat, drink and be very careful about overimbibing around the holidays! Thankfully, host Alton Brown is here with some low-alcohol drink ideas.
Lost Secrets
Travel Channel, 11pm EST, Season Finale!
Did espionage by former slaves help the Union win the Civil War? In the season finale, Justin Jampol uncovers that Harriet Tubman was only one of a group of African American secret agents working for the Union as spies, in a military operation so secret that President Abraham Lincoln didn’t even tell the secretaries of war and the Navy about it.
Bing Crosby’s Merrie Olde Christmas
getTV, 12am (late-night) EST
You probably know this 1977 special as “The Show Where Bing Sings With David Bowie.” Indeed, the crooner and the rock chameleon’s stirring “Peace on Earth/The Little Drummer Boy” duet is the hour’s most memorable scene (though Crosby closes with the always sublime “White Christmas”). To think, Bowie only signed on because his mother was a fan!