A Family Reunion Christmas
Netflix
The McKellan family is back to spread Christmas joy in this holiday special about the importance of family, forgiveness and empathy.
The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Digital Divide”
CBS, 8pm EST
Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) reluctantly agrees to let Marty (Marcel Spears) create a website for his auto shop in the hopes of drumming up more business in the new episode “Welcome to the Digital Divide.”
Batwoman: “Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part 2”
The CW, 8pm EST
The CW’s latest epic Arrowverse crossover event continues tonight.
Diesel Brothers
Discovery Channel, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Heavy D, Diesel Dave, the Muscle and the rest of the DieselSellerz crew are back for more behind-the-scenes looks at their epic, one-of-a-kind truck builds and an event that has to be seen to be believed.
NFL Football: N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia
ESPN, 8pm Live EST
NFC East rivals meet at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field as Saquon Barkley and the N.Y. Giants face Carson Wentz and the Eagles on Monday Night Football.
Beat Shazam: “Santa Jamie”
FOX, 8pm EST
Seasonal classics mix with music’s biggest hit songs as teams of cousins, military DJs and a father/daughter duo compete in the all-new “Santa Jamie” special holiday episode. Jamie Foxx hosts.
The Voice: “Live Semifinal Top 8 Performances”
NBC, 8pm Live EST
The top eight artists perform in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. This week’s theme is ’80s Week, with the artists performing duets of songs from the 1980s.
Bob (Hearts) Abishola: “Ice Cream for Breakfast”
CBS, 8:30pm EST
Bob (Billy Gardell) must gain the confidence to fight for Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) when she goes on another date with Chukwuemeka (returning guest star Tony Tambi) in the new episode “Ice Cream for Breakfast.”
All Rise: “Dripsy”
CBS, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Dripsy,” Lola (Simone Missick) exercises a rarely used judicial power when she fires a lawyer for failing to provide a robust defense for his client.
Dirty Mudder Truckers
Discovery Channel, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The mud is deeper, the jumps are higher, the trucks are bigger and the Dirty 7 are ready to take things back to the Pit and prove once and for all that they are the dirtiest Mudder Truckers around.
The Moodys
FOX, 9pm EST
The holiday comedy miniseries starring Denis Leary, Elizabeth Perkins, Jay Baruchel, François Arnaud and Chelsea Frei returns tonight with Episodes 3-4. The final two episodes air Tuesday.
Wrap Battle
Freeform, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
The penultimate episode of the gift-wrapping competition starts things off tonight, followed by the season finale and awarding of the grand prize.
Twin Turbos
Discovery Channel, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
The father-and-son duo of Doug and Brad DeBerti are back to continue their family tradition of designing and fabricating some of the world’s most innovative custom cars. This season, the DeBertis push the limits on their innovation, and Brad continues working to keep his dreams of being a professional racecar driver alive.
Making It: “Work and Play”
NBC, 10pm EST
In the Faster Craft challenge, the makers are tasked with transforming an ordinary cake from the grocery store into an extraordinary confection using candy and different cake decorating materials. And in Master Craft, Amy and Nick take the makers to the office, where they must decorate a boring cubicle to turn it into an inspirational workspace.