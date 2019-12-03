How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming
NBC, 8:30pm EST
This animated holiday special based on the popular film franchise is set just before the emotional epilogue from the last installment of that trilogy. Worried that the new generation of Vikings doesn’t remember the bond between dragon and human, Hiccup (Jay Baruchel, reprising his film role) makes a plan to celebrate dragons with a grand holiday pageant. America Ferrera, Gerard Butler and Craig Ferguson also reprise their film voice-over roles.
NBA Basketball
TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live EST
A pair of Western Conference contests are on TNT tonight as the Dallas Mavericks are at the New Orleans Pelicans and the Portland Trail Blazers are at the L.A. Clippers.
Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special
ABC, 8pm EST
This variety special will showcase the energy of Music City from Nashville’s iconic War Memorial Auditorium through a combination of Brad Paisley’s signature humor, unexpected surprises, heartfelt field pieces and rousing musical performances. Appearances include Kelsea Ballerini, Hootie & the Blowfish, the Jonas Brothers, Peyton Manning, Tim McGraw, Carrie Underwood and more.
The Flash: “The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Pt. 2”
The CW, 8pm EST
With the Flash (Grant Gustin) battling Bloodwork (guest star Sendhil Ramamurthy), Iris (Candice Patton) and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) fight to help Barry take control before he’s lost to Ramsey’s influence. Meanwhile, the rest of Team Flash fight to reclaim Central City from Bloodwork’s growing army.
The Resident: “Out for Blood”
FOX, 8pm EST
Conrad (Matt Czuchry) comes under fire when a former patient files a malpractice lawsuit against him in the new episode “Out for Blood.”
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas!
NBC, 8pm EST
In this original 1966 TV special based on Dr. Seuss’ classic story, Boris Karloff narrates and voices the title Grinch, who schemes to steal every material vestige of Christmas from the Whos of Whoville. But the Grinch ultimately discovers he can’t remove the spirit of Christmas from the Whos’ hearts. An encore presentation will air Dec. 25.
CMA Country Christmas
ABC, 9pm EST
Trisha Yearwood will host and perform on this two-hour music celebration, a night filled with Christmas classics and festive one-of-a-kind performances by Yearwood, Kristin Chenoweth, For King & Country, Chris Janson, Tori Kelly, Lady Antebellum, Rascal Flatts and more.
The Real Housewives of Orange County: “Wild, Wild Key West”
Bravo, 9pm EST
The ladies drive to Key West in two divided groups. As they prepare to go to a drag show, Gina and Emily worry about something Vicki has done in regard to Kelly. Gina and Emily try to convince Vicki to come clean with Kelly about what she’s done, but instead Shannon spills the beans to Kelly. Vicki and Kelly have another argument, leading Vicki to explode. Once again on vacation, an accident occurs, which leads to another ambulance ride.
Arrow: “Purgatory”
The CW, 9pm EST
Oliver’s (Stephen Amell) mission takes him to Lian Yu, where he tries to ignore the repercussions of the looming Crisis until he receives help from an old friend. Meanwhile, a united Team Arrow faces a recognizable villain.
24/7: Kelly Slater
HBO, 9pm EST
This all-access, behind-the-scenes special chronicles the most famous and prolific surfer of all time, 11-time world champion Kelly Slater, during the weeks leading up to the Billabong Pipe Masters in December in Oahu, which is the last leg in the World Surf League’s Championship Tour.
The Voice: “Live Top 10 Eliminations”
NBC, 9pm Live EST
In the live results show, seven artists will be revealed as safe by America’s votes. The bottom three artists will then compete for the Instant Save and one will be eliminated.
College Basketball: Duke at Michigan State
ESPN, 9:30pm Live EST
One of the highlights of the three-day Big Ten/ACC Challenge is this rematch of the 2019 NCAA Tournament East Regional Final. Michigan State upset Duke 68-67 in that game, so Tre Jones and the Blue Devils will be looking for payback against the Spartans in East Lansing.
Body Cam
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
The reality series returns for another raw and intense look at life and death on the front lines of law enforcement. Each story shows the world as officers see it from the moment they get the call from dispatch. Between body camera and dashcam footage, dispatch and radio transmissions, viewers get an authentic play-by-play as the pursuit intensifies.
Making It: “Ordinary Home to Extraordinary Home”
NBC, 10pm EST
The makers will craft projects for both inside and outside the home. First, in the Faster Craft, they will transform a plain, blank wall into an inspirational and artistic installation for the home. Then, in the Master Craft, they’ll turn a standard mailbox into something with eye-catching curb appeal.