TV Best Bets for December 28

College Football
ESPN & ABC, beginning at 12pm Live EST
The top four teams in the final College Football Playoff rankings play in the CFP Semifinals at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta and the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz., both on ESPN. Other college football bowl games today are the Camping World Bowl (ABC) and the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (ESPN).
College Basketball: Louisville at Kentucky
CBS, 3:45pm Live EST
Bitter in-state rivals and two of college basketball’s elite squads collide today at Lexington’s Rupp Arena as the Louisville Cardinals visit the Kentucky Wildcats on CBS.
Austin City Limits 6th Annual Hall of Fame Honors
PBS, 11pm EST
Celebrate the 2019 Hall of Fame inductees Shawn Colvin, Buddy Guy and Lyle Lovett with host Robert Earl Keen. Guest performers include Jackson Browne, Bruce Hornsby, Shemekia Copeland, Jimmie Vaughan, Sarah Jarosz and more.