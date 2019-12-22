TV Best Bets for December 22

A Home for the Holidays With Idina Menzel
CBS, 9pm EST
Idina Menzel performs songs from her new album Christmas: A Season of Love and introduces uplifting stories about adoption from foster care. Adam Lambert, Ne-Yo and Kelly Rowland also perform.
Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix Final
NBC, 4pm EST
NBC airs a two-hour recap and highlights special featuring the best moments from figure skating’s ISU Grand Prix Final in Torino, Italy.
I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown
ABC
Lucy and Linus’ little brother, ReRun, is canine-obsessed in this 2003 Peanuts gem. If you can’t play with Snoopy, the beagle’s desert-dwelling sibling Spike is the next best thing.
Christmas Crush
Ion Television, 7pm EST
One woman’s wish: Let my neighbor fall in love with me. The reality: wrong neighbor!
Christmas Wedding Runaway
UPtv, 7pm EST, Original Film!
A runaway bride does some soul-searching when she’s trapped in a snowed-in cabin with her grandmother and an old flame at Christmas.
Kids Say the Darndest Things
ABC
You never know what children will come out with when Tiffany Haddish gets them talking about their favorite holiday traditions. Plus, the hilarious host plays Santa to find out which of her pint-size pals is on this year’s “nice list.”
Watson
Animal Planet
Stand by to ram! The daring battles waged by charismatic Sea Shepherd Conservation Society founder Capt. Paul Watson and his crew were chronicled in the Animal Planet series Whale Wars (2008-15). Now, award-winning documentarian Lesley Chilcott combines archival clips of Watson’s fleet challenging whaling vessels, seal hunters and shark skinners with new interviews and gorgeous undersea footage.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: “Head Over ‘Hills’”
Bravo, 8pm EST
In this supersized episode, Cynthia invites Marlo to lunch to get to the bottom of “Snakegate,” and with the opening of the Bailey Wine Cellar, Nene extends an olive branch to Cynthia that surprises everyone. Post-engagement, Kenya, Cynthia, Kandi and their men come together for a triple date — but the tension between the Dalys leaves everyone with a bad taste in their mouths.
The Price Is Right at Night
CBS
The game show stages two “holiday extravaganzas,” primetime specials in which stars play for charity. Tonight, it’s the cast of the CBS drama SEAL Team. Tomorrow, Seth Rogen.
It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST, Original Film!
When a big company decides to hold a contest to find the small American town that best represents Christmas — and offers some large rewards to the winner — the extremely competitive mayors of East and West Riverton decide to go all out to get their respective towns to the top of the holiday heap.
A Date by Christmas Eve
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
When Chelsea (Vanessa Lengies), the good-hearted brand strategist for the popular dating app The Nice List, discovers the app has granted her magical powers, she uses her newfound ability to make all of the “naughty” people in her life learn how to be good again. But when her plans go awry and Fisher (Evan Williams), her kindly neighbor, is magically added to the naughty list by mistake, Chelsea must race against time to set things right before Christmas Eve.
Christmas Double Feature
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST
Just ahead of Christmas, tonight’s holiday film double feature includes the Bing Crosby classics Going My Way (1944) and its sequel, The Bells of St. Mary’s (1945).
The Year: 2019
ABC, 9pm EST
This ABC News special takes a look at the past year and the moments that made an impact.
Holiday Wars
Food Network, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Which team will jingle all the way home after winning the grand prize for creating an astonishing holiday display that is as festive as it is delicious?
A Family Christmas Gift
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm EST, Original Film!
When Amber (Holly Robinson Peete) spends the holidays with her Aunt Dora (Patti LaBelle) and helps plan a fundraising Christmas concert, she is brought closer to her aunt, and a new love (Dion Johnstone) comes into her life.
Mr. Robot
USA Network, Series Finale!
The trippy drama that gave Rami Malek his big break as Elliot, a hacker with multiple personality disorder (see: Christian Slater’s Mr. Robot), blows our minds one last time with a two-part series ender.
Married to Medicine: “Arabian Nights”
Bravo, 9:15pm EST, Season Finale!
As Jackie and Curtis begin renovations on their new home, Toya plans the ultimate housewarming. Her Arabian Nights-themed party hits a snag when Buffie breaks down, Jackie steps away from the ladies, and Contessa and Mariah break the peace of Toya’s two-story closet in an epic showdown.
Holiday Gingerbread Showdown
Food Network, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
It all comes down to this as the Best Gingerbread Artist is named and awarded the $25,000 prize along with a Food Network Magazine feature.
Unpolished
TLC, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
After a huge blowout with her family, Bria and fiancé Matt take a surprise trip. When the Martones find out about it, however, the drama unfolds.