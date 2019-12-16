TV Best Bets for December 16

Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir Featuring Kristin Chenoweth
PBS, 9pm EST
In PBS’ 16th annual installment of the Tabernacle Choir’s holiday performance, Emmy and Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth performs holiday hits and classics including “Mary, Did You Know?” and “We Need a Little Christmas” from Mame. Chenoweth shares that the annual event is among the three TV specials she always watched as a child, along with the Miss America pageant and the Tony Awards. She says, “This Christmas concert is part of my history, part of my DNA, and it was a bucket list item of mine for a long time, so I am very honored and grateful for this experience.”
The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Scooter”
CBS
In the sophomore comedy’s first Christmas episode, lovable curmudgeon Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) agrees to help perpetual nice guy Dave (Max Greenfield) search for a stolen gift while Calvin’s wife, Tina (Tichina Arnold), tries to revive some holiday traditions.
NFL Football: Indianapolis at New Orleans
ESPN, 8pm Live EST
The Indianapolis Colts visit the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans to face Drew Brees and the Saints in this Week 15 Monday Night Football matchup.
Nick Cannon’s Hit Viral Videos — Holidays 2019
FOX, 8pm EST
Nick Cannon and special celebrity guests Kelly Osbourne, Jeannie Mai and J.B. Smoove showcase the funniest and most unbelievable viral videos, from comical holiday mishaps to adorable pets to mischievous kids — and everything in between!
The Voice: “Live Finale, Part 1”
NBC, 8pm Live EST
In the final phase of the competition, the remaining four artists perform live in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani to compete for the title of “The Voice.”
All Rise: “The Joy From Oz”
CBS, 9pm EST
Amid holiday parties, Lola (Simone Missick) must defend herself before the Commission on Judicial Performance after a complaint is made against her in the new episode “The Joy From Oz.”
Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2019
The CW, 9pm EST
Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight host this holiday special counting down the 12 best holiday commercials ever — one for each of the 12 days of Christmas. In addition to the top 12, the special features other great commercials from both the U.S. and abroad that capture the true spirit of the holiday season.
Good Trouble: “Nochebuena/A Very Coterie Christmas”
Freeform, 9pm EST
In this special two-hour holiday event, the cast of The Fosters reunites when the Adams-Foster family gathers to spend Christmas with Callie and Mariana. Callie struggles to tell her moms about quitting her clerkship, and Alice has a secret of her own. Gael and Jazmine deal with a painful decision, and everyone helps out with an impromptu volunteer Christmas event.
Bull: “Imminent Danger”
CBS, 10pm EST
In the new episode “Imminent Danger,” Bull (Michael Weatherly) and the TAC team take a difficult pro bono murder case before the holidays and realize it will take a Christmas miracle to win because the presiding judge holds a grudge against Bull.
A Very Brady Renovation: Holiday Edition
HGTV, 10pm EST
Food Network’s Ree Drummond (The Pioneer Woman) and HGTV’s Jasmine Roth (Hidden Potential) team up with the Brady Bunch cast to whip up ’70s-inspired treats and retro DIY decorations to adorn the show’s famous home in festive Brady Bunch style.
Holidays With the Houghs
NBC, 10pm EST
Brother and sister — and Emmy-winning choreographers — Derek and Julianne Hough put their friendly sibling rivalry on display in this festive hourlong holiday special. The pair perform individually and together in musical and dance performances as they put their own spin on holiday classics, share family holiday traditions and create new ones. Top recording stars and celebrity friends will also appear in the special.
Independent Lens: “Attla”
PBS, 10pm EST
Discover the inspiring true story of Alaska native and dog musher George Attla, who, despite having only one good leg, rose to international fame through fierce determination to be a champion. His racing prowess and ability to identify and train exceptional dogs made him a legend.