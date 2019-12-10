Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways
NBC, 8pm EST
In an emotional, three-night event, deserving people will receive life-changing surprise holiday gifts from Ellen DeGeneres and her celebrity friends, who include Michelle Obama, Jennifer Aniston, Justin Timberlake, Robert Downey Jr., Melissa McCarthy, Michael B. Jordan, Jason Momoa, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Teigen, Steph and Ayesha Curry, and more. Bring your Kleenex!
College Basketball: Jimmy V Classic
ESPN, beginning at 7pm Live EST
The 2019 Jimmy V Classic at New York City’s Madison Square Garden features Texas Tech vs. Louisville and Indiana vs. UConn.
NHL Hockey: St. Louis at Buffalo
NBCSN, 7:30pm Live EST
Ryan O’Reilly and the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues hit the road to Buffalo to face off against Jack Eichel and the Sabres.
The Conners: “Smoking Penguins and Santa on Santa Action”
ABC, 8pm EST
Dan (John Goodman) is disappointed when everyone but Becky (Lecy Goranson) forgets about his birthday. Meanwhile, Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) face an issue at work, and Dan takes advantage of the family Christmas Santa photo to force Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) to befriend Louise (Katey Sagal).
The Flash: “Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part 3”
The CW, 8pm EST
The CW’s epic crossover event continues tonight. The story will then go on hiatus until Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, when its final two hours will air as episodes of Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.
The Masked Singer: “A Pain in the Mask”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the first night of a two-night holiday event, the six remaining contestants compete together for the first time, with one celebrity unwrapped.
NBA Basketball: Atlanta at Miami
TNT, 8pm Live EST
Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks visit South Florida for a matchup against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.
The Voice: “Live Semifinal Top 8 Eliminations”
NBC, 9pm Live EST
In the live semifinal results show, three artists will be revealed as safe by America’s votes. After these finalists are revealed, the bottom two artists will be eliminated, while the middle three artists will compete in the Instant Save for the last spot in the finale.
Emergence: “Where You Belong”
ABC, 10pm EST
Jo (Allison Tolman) and Chris (Robert Bailey Jr.) must evade the FBI as they investigate an elusive group of cyberterrorists. Ed’s (Clancy Brown) presented with a cancer treatment that seems too good to be true, and a mysterious woman’s attempt to reach Piper (Alexa Swinton) puts the entire Evans family in danger.
Making It: “Hopes and Dreams”
NBC, 10pm EST
The makers will create a piggy bank in the form of the very item they are saving for. Then, in the Master Craft, they’ll tap into their inner child to design a fun and unique bedroom any kid would enjoy.