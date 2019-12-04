Man vs. Bear
Discovery Channel, 9pm EST, New Series!
Each episode of this competition series pits three grizzly bears — Bart, Honey Bump and Tank — against three new human competitors at their Utah sanctuary to test the limits of strength, speed and stamina. All challenges will be based on the bears’ natural instincts as well as predatory skills and actions, from “tug-of-war” to using brute force to roll giant logs.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey: “Cut From a Different Cloth”
Bravo, 8pm EST
The feud between Jackie and Dolores reaches a fever pitch, and Teresa confronts Margaret for making jokes about the cheating rumors. As the decision on Joe’s appeal approaches, the ladies begin to speculate on his chances of winning.
Riverdale: “Chapter Sixty-Five: In Treatment”
The CW, 8pm EST
As residents across Riverdale begin receiving more mysterious videotapes on their doorsteps, the seniors of Riverdale High eagerly await their college decision letters. Mrs. Burble (guest star Gina Torres), the school’s guidance counselor, meets with Betty (Lili Reinhart), Archie (KJ Apa), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) to discuss what’s plaguing them.
Alaskan Bush People
Discovery Channel, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
The Brown family’s quest to achieve their dream of a fully self-contained village is on the line in a brand-new season of Discovery’s reality hit.
The Masked Singer: “Clash of the Masks”
FOX, 8pm EST
Fox, Tree, Butterfly and Thingamajig take their turns on the stage in the new episode “Clash of the Masks.”
Vikings: The Saga of Floki
History, 8pm EST
This one-hour special airs just ahead of Vikings’ Season 6 premiere. Ivar the Boneless has left Kattegat on a journey to parts unknown. He encounters a stranger and is flooded with memories of his past, prompting Ivar to recount the saga of the enigmatic genius Floki.
87th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center
NBC, 8pm Live EST
NBC will again cover the long-running annual kickoff to the holiday season in New York City with the iconic tree-lighting at Rockefeller Center.
Pets on Sets: “Hounds for the Holidays, Part 1”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST
Each Wednesday night in December, Turner Classic Movies will spotlight classic films featuring various animals. Tonight’s lineup focuses on cinematic canines, beginning with 1943’s Lassie Come Home, and also including The Adventures of Rusty (1945), A Dog’s Best Friend (1960) and more.
Modern Family: “Tree’s a Crowd”
ABC, 9pm EST
The Dunphy house is bursting at the seams when Dylan’s (Reid Ewing) hippie mom moves in and Claire’s (Julie Bowen) lonely stepdad, Jerry (guest star Ed Begley Jr.), wants to pay them a visit. Meanwhile, Jay (Ed O’Neill) and Gloria (Sofia Vergara) attempt to help Manny (Rico Rodriguez) get over his big breakup with Sherry (guest star Hillary Anne Matthews).
The Moodys
FOX, 9pm EST, New Miniseries!
This three-night, six-episode comedy follows a tight-knit but slightly dysfunctional family of five, all of whom gather in their hometown of Chicago for the “perfect” holiday. From breakups to arrests to sharing one bathroom, each family member is packing their own eccentricities and hiding secrets from the others — as if the holidays were all about carols and eggnog! Denis Leary, Elizabeth Perkins, Jay Baruchel, Chelsea Frei and François Arnaud star. Episodes 1-2 premiere tonight, with Episodes 3-4 airing Dec. 9 and Episodes 5-6 airing Dec. 10.
Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas
Freeform, 9pm EST, Original Film!
Jess (Aisha Dee) goes on the greatest first date of her life but inadvertently “ghosts” Ben when she tragically dies in a car accident on the way home. Stuck on Earth, Jess will need the help of her best friend Kara (Kimiko Glenn), the only person who can still see and hear her. Kendrick Sampson (Insecure) and Jazz Raycole (The Quad) also star.
Vikings
History, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The hit historical drama returns for its sixth and final season with a two-hour premiere. The 20-episode season will air in two parts; after tonight’s premiere, eight episodes will air over the following Wednesdays, with the remaining 10 episodes then airing in 2020. Series regular Katheryn Winnick will make her directorial debut with an episode this season.
Five Day Biz Fix
CNBC, 10pm EST, New Series!
In each episode, spouses Chrissy and Erik Kopplin use their years of high-end retail design experience and construction know-how to overhaul a wide range of businesses in just five days for clients who cannot afford to shut down for weeks on end.
Making It: “Best Friends”
NBC, 10pm EST
For the first time, the makers will pair up in the Faster Craft to create a coordinated couple’s costume. In the Master Craft, they’ll each show off their love for a furry friend as they make a house for a special animal in their lives.
Toast of London
IFC, 12am (late-night) EST, New Series!
This BAFTA Award-winning British sitcom stars co-creator Matt Berry as Steven Toast, an eccentric, middle-aged actor with a sketchy past who spends more time dealing with his problems offstage than performing on it. The half-hour show consists of three seasons that feature guest stars like Jon Hamm.