TV Best Bets for December 29

Dare Me
USA Network, 10pm EST, New Series!
This drama set in a small Midwestern town delves into the cutthroat world of competitive high school cheerleading, and is based on the acclaimed novel by Megan Abbott, who serves as a writer and executive producer for the series.
College Basketball: Kansas at Stanford
ABC, 3pm Live EST
The Kansas Jayhawks head to the West Coast for a Sunday afternoon college hoops showdown with the Stanford Cardinal on ABC.
Kingsman: The Golden Circle
FX, 7pm EST
In this 2017 sequel to Kingsman: The Secret Service, the world is held hostage, and the Kingsman headquarters have been destroyed. It is in this time of crisis that the Kingsman discovers an allied spy organization in the United States. Colin Firth, Julianne Moore and Taron Egerton star.
Forrest Gump 25th Anniversary
AMC, 8pm EST
“My mama always said life was like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get.” And back in July of 1994, we had no idea what we were about to get with this revered Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Gary Sinise and Sally Field starrer that is now a classic.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: “A Whine of a Time”
Bravo, 8pm EST
The ladies head to Canada to partake in the annual Toronto Carnival but before the festivities can get started, Porsha gets a few things off her chest. Riding high off her recent engagement, Cynthia wonders whether or not Kenya purposely tried to ruin Mike’s proposal. As the ladies settle into their first night in Toronto, a surprise guest shows up!
Judy Holliday Double Feature
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST
Christmas may be over, but there’s still room for one more “Holliday” double feature on Turner Classic Movies. The actress and singer is featured tonight in Bells Are Ringing (1960) and Born Yesterday (1950).
Duff’s New Year’s Eve Cake-Off
Food Network, 9pm EST
Four professional bakers from around the country compete in unconventional baking and design challenges. The bakers must capture change through the years in their innovative New Year’s Eve cakes, but there’s a catch — the cakes must also transform from old to new. The competitor who wows judges Duff Goldman, Dan Langan and Waylynn Lucas with the most over-the-top edible work of art will be crowned the winner and earn the $10,000 grand prize.
Lost in the Wild
Travel Channel, 11pm EST, New Series!
In each episode, veteran explorers J.J. Kelley and Kinga Philipps retrace the harrowing steps of adventurers whose journeys took an unexpected turn for the worse. In the series premiere, the two journey deep into the Panamanian jungle to solve the mystery of what happened to Lisanne Froon and Kris Kremers, two young Dutch women who disappeared on a hiking trail in 2014.