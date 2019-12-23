TV Best Bets for December 23

Holidays With the Houghs
NBC, 8pm EST
Brother and sister — and Emmy-winning choreographers — Derek and Julianne Hough put their friendly sibling rivalry on display in this festive hourlong holiday special. The pair perform individually and together in musical and dance performances as they put their own spin on holiday classics, share family holiday traditions and create new ones. Top recording stars and celebrity friends will also appear in the special.
NFL Football: Green Bay at Minnesota
ESPN, 8pm Live EST
An NFC North title could be on the line as Aaron Rodgers leads the Green Bay Packers into Minneapolis to duel with Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings on the season finale of Monday Night Football.
Holiday Baking Championship
Food Network, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
The final bakers are ready to prove their baking skills and show off their family traditions in front of judges Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman and Lorraine Pascale.
A “Saturday Night Live” Christmas Special
NBC, 9pm EST
Santa brings a bagful of some of the best Christmas-themed sketches in SNL history with this two-hour special.
Christmas at Belmont
PBS, 9pm EST
Christmas at Belmont 2019 features Belmont University students along with Michael W. Smith, CeCe Winans and the Nashville Children’s Choir singing classic holiday songs and festive tunes.
Challenge
Food Network, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Ian Ziering hosts the return of Challenge, where the country’s top cake makers and bakers compete against each other in two rounds of themed battles to create mind-blowing edible works of art for a $10,000 grand prize.
Christmas Cookie Challenge
Food Network, 11pm EST, Season Finale!
Five of the country’s best cookie bakers have put their decorating and display skills to the test. Now, one of them will go home with a $10,000 grand prize.