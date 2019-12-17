TV Best Bets for December 17

Well Groomed
HBO, 9pm EST
This captivating look into the world of competitive and creative dog grooming follows the lives of a group of dog lovers whose dedication to transforming their beloved poodles into living sculptures is bold, imaginative and eye-opening. It’s an extraordinary tale of pets, families, friendships and the glory of creativity.
NHL Hockey: Buffalo at Toronto
NBCSN, 7pm Live EST
Jack Eichel and the Buffalo Sabres cross the border for a battle against Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs.
NCIS: “The North Pole”
CBS
Last time we saw agent Ziva David (Cote de Pablo), she told her former boss Gibbs (Mark Harmon) there was “one thing” she still had to do before she could return home to her family. Cue Gibbs’ cell ringing, the caller ID reading “DiNozzo” and Ziva insisting she would be the one to tell her baby daddy Tony (Michael Weatherly) she’s alive. Perhaps the fan favorite couple will get closer to reuniting after Gibbs’ team gets involved with that mysterious checklist item tonight. To save the day, Ziva and Gibbs will have to decode their own cryptic message before time runs out.
Dogs of the Year
The CW, 8pm EST
Join Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner at the American Kennel Club Museum of the Dog in New York City as they count down the top 10 dog stories of 2019. Celebrate the dogs that go above and beyond, that leave their mark on society, and achieve the nearly impossible — dogs that have climbed mountains, soothed burn victims, helped inspire an NHL team to a Stanley Cup and gone viral with their message of love.
The Resident
FOX, 8pm EST, Midseason Finale!
On the fall finale episode “Whistleblower,” Devon (Manish Dayal) and Conrad (Matt Czuchry) are faced with a moral dilemma over a suicidal patient who is in need of a liver transplant.
“The Simpsons” Marathon
FXX, beginning at 8pm EST
FXX knows exactly what you want for Christmas: A two-week marathon of The Simpsons! The festivities begin tonight with “Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire” from 1989 and continue in episode order (including The Simpsons Movie) through New Year’s Eve.
The Voice: “Live Cutdown Show”
NBC, 8pm Live EST
In anticipation of the season finale, relive the artists’ performances before the winner is crowned. During this one-hour special, check in live with host Carson Daly, A-list guests and the final four artists as they prepare for the live finale.
The Ornament of the World
PBS, 8pm EST
Filmed in Córdoba, Granada, Seville and Toledo, this is the story of a remarkable 800-year period when Muslims, Christians and Jews in medieval Spain forged a common cultural identity that often transcended their religious differences.
In Memoriam
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST
Turner Classic Movies airs an evening of films starring notable actors who passed away this year, and who weren’t already honored by TCM in a stand-alone marathon. Tonight’s lineup remembers Julie Adams with 1954’s Creature From the Black Lagoon, David Hedison (1958’s The Fly), Carol Channing (1967’s Thoroughly Modern Millie), Tim Conway (1964’s McHale’s Navy) and more.
The Real Housewives of Orange County: “Whooping It Up for Wedding Bells”
Bravo, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Shannon goes on a date with a man who she plans to invite to Vicki’s engagement party. Emily helps Gina pack up her Coto house. Braunwyn and her mom, Dr. Deb, meet for yoga while continuing to avoid their unresolved issues. Emily is surprised at a medical diagnosis. The ladies celebrate Vicki’s engagement with a “farmhouse chic” party, but Tamra melts down after seeing Kelly.
FBI: “Ties That Bind”
CBS, 9pm EST
This week on the Dick Wolf drama, the bureau’s New York office investigates the link between a former kidnapping victim and a series of murders that includes the daughter of an NYPD detective among its body count. Meanwhile, analyst Kristen (Ebonée Noel) is in need of a major pep talk after a training exercise shakes her confidence.
Chopped: “New Year’s Party”
Food Network, 9pm EST
Is your New Year’s resolution to become a better chef? Get a head start and pick up some tips from this special Dec. 31-themed episode of the cooking competition hosted by Ted Allen. Tonight, we raise a glass as contestants experiment with champagne and peppery sauces.
Empire
FOX, 9pm EST, Midseason Finale!
Shawanda Johnson guest-stars in the fall finale episode “Cold Cold Man,” in which Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) becomes frustrated with Lucious (Terrence Howard), who is struggling to accept that their relationship is over.
The Voice: “Live Finale, Part 2”
NBC, 9pm Live EST, Season Finale!
In the live season finale, host Carson Daly will reveal who America has chosen to be this season’s winner. The star-studded episode will feature special performances by chart-topping artists and musical collaborations with the top four finalists. Fan-favorite contestants also return for unforgettable performances.
Counting On
TLC, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
In tonight’s season finale, the four pregnant Duggar girls and Jessa have a maternity photoshoot, when a surprise guest reveals she’s also expecting. Jinger and Jeremy prepare for their big move to L.A., but tragedy strikes when they get devastating news from back home.
NCIS: New Orleans: “Requital”
CBS, 10pm EST
In a case of evil begetting evil, the pursuit of Eddie Barrett (Eddie Cahill) — the slippery criminal who took the life of Special Agent Christopher Lasalle (Lucas Black) — turns up another plot that needs NCIS’ attention. Too bad boss Dwayne Pride (Scott Bakula) has been cut off from his team just when he needs them the most.
Treadstone: “The Cicada Covenant”
USA Network, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Bentley (Jeremy Irvine) makes a choice. Tara (Tracy Ifeachor) takes action. Edwards (Omar Metwally) runs into complications. SoYun (Hyo Joo Han) cuts a deal.