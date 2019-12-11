Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements
HBO, 9pm EST
The director of this deeply personal memoir, Irene Taylor Brodsky, explores themes of caring for a deaf child at the same time your deaf parents are aging, juxtaposed against Beethoven’s own struggle with deafness.
NBA Basketball
ESPN, beginning at 7pm Live EST
Kawhi Leonard faces his former team as he leads the L.A. Clippers against the Raptors in Toronto. ESPN’s second game tonight has the New Orleans Pelicans at the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey: “Bay Breezes and Bad News”
Bravo, 8pm EST
Frank tries to get to the bottom of David’s intentions towards Dolores. Teresa reveals a surprising secret about Danielle and Marty. Finally, Joe Giudice gets a decision on his immigration appeal. On the other hand, Jennifer roasts the ladies as part of her birthday celebration.
Riverdale: “Chapter Sixty-Six: Tangerine”
The CW, 8pm EST
After declaring war on Hiram (Mark Consuelos), Veronica (Camila Mendes) enlists a secret weapon against her father — her Abuelita (guest star Ana Mercedes). Archie (KJ Apa) and FP (Skeet Ulrich) team up to take Dodger (guest star Juan Riedinger) down for good, while Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Charles (guest star Wyatt Nash) investigate a series of strange attacks aimed at Betty.
The Masked Singer: “Two Masks Take It Off: Holiday Semi-Finals”
FOX, 8pm EST
The remaining masked celebrities compete for a spot in the finals and two celebrities are unwrapped in this special holiday-themed episode.
Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways
NBC, 8pm EST
Night 2 sees Ellen DeGeneres continuing to go to great lengths to deliver heartwarming gifts to unsuspecting recipients in their homes, workplaces and her studio audience.
Pets on Sets: “Cats & Horses”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST
Felines and equines get their night as part of this month’s Turner Classic Movies theme. Cat films featured are Bell, Book and Candle (1958) and Harry and Tonto (1974), while the horse films include The Black Stallion (1979), Run Wild, Run Free (1969) and National Velvet (1944).
Modern Family: “The Last Christmas”
ABC, 9pm EST
Cameron (Eric Stonestreet) is hoping to keep everyone happy for their annual Christmas dinner as he hides and prepares for his big interview for a head coaching position out of state. Meanwhile, Haley (Sarah Hyland) is excited to finally be reunited with wine, and Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) is suspicious of Cam’s holiday trip to visit his family in Missouri.
SEAL Team: “Unbecoming an Officer”
CBS, 9pm EST
Jason (David Boreanaz) leads Bravo Team on his first mission back following surgery in the new episode “Unbecoming an Officer.”
Almost Family: “Fertile AF”
FOX, 9pm EST
Julia (Brittany Snow) inquires about her own fertility options and entrusts Dr. Isaac (Mustafa Elzein) to help her explore possibilities.
Making It
NBC, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
In the two-hour Season 2 finale of Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman’s crafting competition series, find out which competitor is crowned Master Maker.