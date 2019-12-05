Project Runway
Bravo, 9:30pm EST, Season Premiere!
Sixteen new hopefuls are ready to take the runway by storm and make fashion history. Host Karlie Kloss is back, along with Christian Siriano as the mentor and returning judges Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell and Elaine Welteroth, to decide who has what it takes to make it in the industry.
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby
Netflix, Original Film!
As Queen Amber (Rose McIver) and King Richard (Ben Lamb) prepare for the arrival of their first baby, a priceless treaty goes missing, jeopardizing peace between Aldovia and Penglia. Can Amber figure out who the thief is before midnight strikes on Christmas Eve?
V-Wars
Netflix, New Series!
The Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder returns to the bloodsucking monster genre in this sci-fi drama. He plays a doctor whose best friend (Adrian Holmes) is transformed into a murderous predator by a mysterious disease that soon begins to spread.
Supernatural: “Last Call”
The CW, 8pm EST
Dean (Jensen Ackles) goes off on his own to take on a case. Meanwhile, Castiel (Misha Collins) has an idea of how he can help Sam (Jared Padalecki) track down God.
NFL Football: Dallas at Chicago
FOX & NFL Network, 8pm Live EST
It’s been a rough season for Khalil Mack and the Chicago Bears, but they could save some face with the Soldier Field faithful by stealing a win against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football.
A “Saturday Night Live” Christmas Special
NBC, 8pm EST
Santa brings a bagful of some of the best Christmas-themed sketches in SNL history with this two-hour special. An encore presentation will air Dec. 23.
The Unicorn: “No Pressure”
CBS, 8:30pm EST
In the new episode “No Pressure,” Wade (Walton Goggins) pretends to be dating Caroline (returning guest star Betsy Brandt) to avoid being set up on blind dates by Delia (Michaela Watkins).
Same Time, Next Christmas
ABC, 9pm EST, Original Film!
Olivia Anderson (Lea Michele) is a successful young woman who met her childhood sweetheart during her family’s annual Christmas visit to Hawaii. After being separated by distance and years, the two reunite at the same Hawaiian resort, and the old chemistry between them flares up anew — but circumstances conspire to keep them apart.
Court Cam
A&E, 9pm EST, New Series!
This eight-episode, 30-minute series gives viewers a front-row seat to some of the most wild, unruly and outrageous courtroom moments recently caught on tape. Hosted by Dan Abrams, each episode will include interviews with judges, witnesses and victims who give a firsthand account of what really happened during these intense courtroom moments.
Carol’s Second Act: “Therapy Dogs”
CBS, 9:30pm EST
In the new episode “Therapy Dogs,” the hospital hosts therapy dogs to help care for their patients, and Carol (Patricia Heaton) helps Lexie (Sabrina Jalees) work through some emotional stress.
Evil: “Exorcism Part 2”
CBS, 10pm EST
David (Mike Colter) is shocked to learn he is being sued for inflicting severe psychological harm on a woman (guest star Karen Pittman) after he assisted in her exorcism. Peter Scolari guest-stars as Bishop Thomas Marx in the new episode “Exorcism Part 2.”
The Interrogator
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST, New Series!
Legendary Houston homicide detective Fil Waters recounts his six most famous cases in this new series. In each episode, viewers go into the interrogation room where they witness firsthand how Waters uses his questions to craft a pathway to answers, with a strategy and expertise that only a top-notch homicide detective can develop.
Making It: “Wreathy Street”
NBC, 10pm EST
The makers celebrate the holidays with Nick and Amy. First, in the Faster Craft, they will make a wreath out of unconventional materials. In the Master Craft, they will build an interactive lawn display, showcasing their favorite holiday.