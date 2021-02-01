TV Best Bets for February 1

The Investigation
HBO, 10pm EST, New Series!
This six-episode, Danish-language limited series explores the real-life investigation surrounding the murder of journalist Kim Wall, who boarded a submarine built by entrepreneur Peter Madsen for an interview in 2017. The submarine was found sunken the following morning and Wall’s dismembered body parts were found throughout the area; Madsen was convicted of the murder in 2018 and sentenced to life imprisonment in a highly publicized court case.
Bucket List
Crackle, New Series!
Former college football star Brian “The Boz” Bosworth hosts this eight-part docuseries in which he tours legendary college football stadiums and interviews former players and coaches.
Roots
SundanceTV, 6pm EST
Usher in Black History Month with the groundbreaking 1977 miniseries based on Alex Haley’s historical novel. “I like to consider that Roots speaks of the American human drama,” he once told TV Guide Magazine, “in which ancestrally we all came from somewhere across the ocean.” LeVar Burton stars as the slave Kunta Kinte, with four episodes airing today and four tomorrow.
All American: “High Expectations”
The CW, 8pm EST
With the first game of the season coming up, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) starts to feel the pressure on and off the field. Spencer decides to confide in Layla (Greta Onieogou), who might have a helpful suggestion. Now that Spencer and Billy (Taye Diggs) are gone, Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) realizes he needs to step up. Asher (Cody Christian) keeps trying to talk to Olivia (Samantha Logan) about the summer, but she does everything she can to avoid the issue.
9-1-1: “Future Tense”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Future Tense,” the 118 must save a man under siege by his high-tech smart home and assist a yoga teacher who has lost her vision.
Ellen’s Game of Games: “That Oh Ship Has Sailed”
NBC, 8pm EST
Contestants play new game Name Dropper, Oh Ship!, Blindfolded Musical Chairs and Danger Word. The winner of each of the first four rounds moves on to Know or Go, and that winner advances to Hotter Hands for a chance to win a cash prize.
America’s Hidden Secrets: “Southern Women, Union Spies”
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST
New evidence is presented that’s changing the way we look at the American Civil War: two nearly invisible women, of different races and backgrounds, risking their lives together for a common cause to defeat the Confederacy. The story of these two brave women reminds us how little we know about the significant roles African Americans and women played in one of the most critical moments in our nation’s history.
Golden Turkeys
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Some movies are so bad that they have become classics in their own right — films that must have their awfulness seen to be believed. Such is the case with the titles included in film critic Michael Medved and his brother Harry’s 1980 bookThe Golden Turkey Awards, which spotlighted “turkeys” across various movie categories. Tonight on TCM, you can watch some of the films awarded Golden Turkeys by the Medveds (occasionally with some help from their readers):Plan 9 From Outer Space(1959, Readers’ Choice for Worst Film); The Swarm(1978, Most Badly Bumbled Bee Movie); The Conqueror(1956, Worst Casting: John Wayne as Genghis Khan); Change of Habit(1969, Worst Performance as a Clergyman or Nun: Mary Tyler Moore); The Food of the Gods(1976, Worst Rodent Movie); and The Silver Chalice(1954, Most Embarrassing Film Debut: Paul Newman).
All American Stories: “Part 2”
The CW, 9pm EST
In the final installment of this special two-part series, acclaimed storyteller Yogi Roth sits down with athletes Jerome Avery, Denise Korenek, Leo Rodgers and Lopez Lomong, and as they share their stories in a unique and powerful way, additional insight and commentary is provided by cohost Spencer Paysinger, who triumphed over his own obstacles to make it to the NFL.
9-1-1: Lone Star: “Hold the Line”
FOX, 9pm EST, Guest Star Alert!
The new episode “Hold the Line” is a crossover featuring 9-1-1’s Evan “Buck” Buckley (Oliver Stark), Henrietta “Hen” Wilson (Aisha Hinds) and Eddie Diaz (Ryan Guzman). As wildfires rage across Texas and endanger a group of teenagers trapped at a campground, Owen (Rob Lowe) and Hen fight for their lives in the aftermath of a helicopter crash.
Atlanta Justice: “Closer Than You Think”
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
When no one has heard from Candiace Person all day, her daughter goes to her home to check on her and finds Candiace murdered on her bedroom floor. When the Atlanta homicide detectives arrive on scene, they see that she has possibly been sexually assaulted, and her purse is missing. But detectives soon realize this is no ordinary murder. This meticulous killer took his time to stalk down Candiace and destroy evidence. Is there a new serial killer in Atlanta?
The Wall: “KD and CJ”
NBC, 9pm EST
A new episode of LeBron James’ and Chris Hardwick’s game show airs tonight.
Snowpiercer: “Smolder to Life”
TNT, 9pm EST
Season 2’s second episode sees an exchange being made between the two trains (Snowpiercerand Big Alice), but a far greater revelation might be just over the horizon.
The Salisbury Poisonings
AMC, 10pm EST
In Episode 2 of the miniseries, Tracy (Anne-Marie Duff) goes all out to find the point of origin of the poison and halt any further contamination, while sections of Salisbury are closed down as men in hazmat suits flood the city and the military moves in.