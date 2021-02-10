TV Best Bets for February 10

NBA Basketball
ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm EST
After the Mavs host the Hawks, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks look to avoid getting burned by Chris Paul and the Suns.
Tough as Nails
CBS, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
The reality competition series celebrating hardworking Americans returns for Season 2. The 12 new cast members include a steelworker, a pipe welder, a travel nurse, a UPS delivery driver, a tugboat mariner, and a retired Air Force colonel who flew the U-2 spy plane. Phil Keoghan hosts.
Riverdale: “Chapter Eighty: Purgatorio”
The CW, 8pm EST
After spending seven years away from Riverdale, Archie (KJ Apa) returns to find the town is now under Hiram Lodge’s (Mark Consuelos) grip and on the verge of becoming a ghost town. When Toni (Vanessa Morgan) catches him up on what’s been going on, Archie reaches out to the rest of the gang to return home.
The Masked Dancer: “Semifinals — It’s All About the Dance!”
FOX, 8pm EST
The four remaining dancers compete in the new episode “Semifinals — It’s All About the Dance!” but only three will move on to the finals. Will Arnett is a guest panelist.
Tuskegee Airmen: Legacy of Courage
History, 8pm EST
As an ESPN sportscaster and Good Morning America host, Robin Roberts has covered many important stories. But producing and narrating this documentary, about America’s first Black military pilots, was special: Her father, the late Col. Lawrence Roberts, was one of them. “It was deemed that people of color were not smart enough to fly planes or be mechanics,” she says. Then, during World War II, President Franklin D. Roosevelt approved a program to train Black pilots and support crew in Tuskegee, Alabama. In 1941, First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt insisted on flying and being photographed with one of the airmen. In 1943, a squadron was finally sent to Europe to fight. The Tuskegee units’ success, in both escorting bombers to safety and shooting down enemy planes, is legendary. Gen. Charles McGee, one of the last surviving pilots, tells his story in Legacy of Courage. But the documentary goes beyond the stats to bring attention to the airmen’s broader contributions. “Their courageous service helped end segregation in the military [in 1948] and paved the way for the Civil Rights Movement,” Roberts explains, noting that her dad said he felt more free in the air than he did on land. “Barack Obama wrote that his career in public service was made possible by the path heroes like the Tuskegee Airmen trailblazed.”
Chicago Med: “Don’t Want to Face This Now”
NBC, 8pm EST
Dr. Choi (Brian Tee) helps a patient with chronic pain find a solution; Dr. Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) considers a new path; and Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) and Anna (Hannah Alligood) bond over a scary situation.
TCM Spotlight: Noteworthy African American Performances
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Tonight’s film lineup featuring memorable performances from Black actors begins with two films featuring the powerful voice and presence of actor Rex Ingram: the film noir Moonrise (1948) and The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn(1939), in which Ingram costars as Jim alongside Mickey Rooney’s title character. Next, Percy Rodrigues gives a fascinating and complex performance as an embittered, Black segregationist doctor dying of lung cancer in the Oscar-nominated drama The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter(1968), based on Carson McCullers’ novel. Finally, Sammy Davis Jr. plays a self-destructive jazz musician in the drama/musical A Man Called Adam(1966), which also features Ossie Davis, Cicely Tyson, Louis Armstrong, Johnny Brown, Ja’net DuBois (billed here as Jeanette Du Bois), Lola Falana and Morgan Freeman, in an uncredited, very early role as a party guest.
Nancy Drew: “The Fate of the Buried Treasure”
The CW, 9pm EST
Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew race against the clock to find a way to destroy the Aglaeca before she can destroy them. Meanwhile, Ace (Alex Saxon) reaches out to Carson (Scott Wolf) for a favor.
Name That Tune
FOX, 9pm EST
More contestants play the guessing game as we judge their music knowledge.
Chicago Fire: “Blow This Up Somehow”
NBC, 9pm EST
Gallo (Alberto Rosende) makes a split-second decision during a dangerous fire rescue, leaving Casey (Jesse Spencer) steaming that his direct orders were not obeyed. Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) feels a strain in her relationship with Severide (Taylor Kinney). Brett (Kara Killmer) and Mackey (Adriyan Rae) find themselves searching for answers following a series of suspicious calls.
Hart to Hart: “Downhill to Death”
getTV, 10pm EST
Made in Colorado: Sleuths, jet-setters and darn good skiers Jonathan and Jennifer Hart (Robert Wagner and Stefanie Powers) hit Vail to foil a murder plot — and enjoy the hot tub — in this 1980 episode.
Chicago P.D.: “Equal Justice”
NBC, 10pm EST
Lawrence Gilliard Jr.’s characters sadly died on The Wire and The Walking Dead. The situation sounds dicey for him again as Latrell Wade, a grieving father whom Detective Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) and Officer Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) recruit to go undercover to solve a murder.