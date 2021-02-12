TV Best Bets for February 12

To All the Boys: Always and Forever
Netflix, Original Film!
In this third installment of the hit film series based on Jenny Han’s novel, as Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) prepares for the end of high school and the start of adulthood, a pair of life-changing trips leads her to reimagine what life with her family, friends and Peter (Noah Centineo) will look like after graduation.
The Map of Tiny Perfect Things
Amazon Prime Video, Original Film!
This young-adult romance movie follows a couple (Kathryn Newton and Kyle Allen) caught in a time loop.
Unseamly: The Investigation of Peter Nygård
discovery+, New Series!
This four-part docuseries looks at the life of, and accusations against, indicted sex trafficker and former fashion mogul Peter Nygård.
Judas and the Black Messiah
HBO Max, Feature Film Exclusive!
This biopic chronicles the betrayal and assassination of Black Panther party chairman Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya) in the late 1960s.
Into the Dark: “Tentacles”
Hulu
The holiday-themed horror anthology series returns with a Valentine’s Day episode.
Hate by Dani Rovira
Netflix
On the stage of the Soho CaixaBank Theatre in Málaga, Spain, actor Dani Rovira offers his most sincere, delirious and non-filtered vision of the human being in these current times. If your laughter is primitive, you’re a vegan, you have a dog or a cat, you frequently visit Instagram, you’re doing remodeling, you’re a mother, you are Antonio Banderas himself, you use dating apps or you’re just quick-tempered, get ready: There’s hate for everyone.
Nadiya Bakes
Netflix, New Series!
Delightful cakes and heavenly breads pop from the oven as British TV chef Nadiya Hussain returns to her happy place — baking — and spotlights creative kindred spirits.
MacGyver: “SOS + Hazmat + Ultrasound + Frequency + Malihini”
CBS, 8pm EST
Leave it to MacGyverto multitask. This week’s episode is not only a chance for guest star Jorge Garcia to reprise his Hawaii Five-O character, conspiracy theorist Jerry Ortega, it’s also a Lost reunion for Garcia (lovable Hurley) and Henry Ian Cusick, who played stoic Desmond on the 2004-10 ABC drama long before he became audacious Phoenix Foundation owner Russ Taylor. “I was used to Jorge with his long hair saying ‘Dude!’ And I’m sure he was expecting me to go, ‘Brother!’ at some point,” Cusick says, laughing. Here, they’re not yet that chummy. Jerry shows up unannounced at the Phoenix offices and Russ’ initial assessment is that he’s “a lunatic,” Cusick says. Then he learns Jerry has worked with the 5-0 task force (yes, Steve McGarrett’s name is mentioned!) and has vital intel revealing the nefarious group Codex is still at large. If Phoenix is able to infiltrate and defeat this cell with Jerry’s help, could this be the start of a new alliance?
Self-Made Mansions: “Against the Odds”
HGTV, 8pm EST
On this episode, Clinton Kelly helps Derrek Burr, owner of Kwik-Hang, and his wife Chelsea search for the house of their dreams. Derrek turned his late father’s no-drill curtain rod bracket into a brand that has sold over $8 million of the brilliant tools so far.
Galentine’s Day Nightmare
LMN, 8pm EST, Original Film!
It’s the day before Valentine’s, a time for all the single girls to celebrate being single. Though her career is on the upswing and she’s landed her dream job, Claire (Camille Stopps) can’t say the same for her personal life and decides a night on the town with her girlfriends is what she needs. When she meets Brian (Anthony Grant), she thinks she may have found the one, but soon realizes that Brian is actually married to her boss. Now in a terrible predicament, Claire’s nightmare is only beginning when her boss is murdered and she becomes the prime suspect.
The Blacklist: “The Wellstone Agency”
NBC, 8pm EST
Red (James Spader) and Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq) go to great lengths to fulfill the final wishes of a dear friend. Aram (Amir Arison) goes undercover as an interpreter to a company that provides services to criminals, while Park (Laura Sohn) helps a friend in trouble.
Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows
Nickelodeon, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
In Season 2 of the horror anthology series based on the kids cult classic, an all-new Midnight Society group of kids learn of the terrifying curse cast over their small seaside town and are haunted by a mysterious creature known as the Shadowman.
TCM Romantic Weekend Getaway
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Starting tonight and airing through Sunday (Valentine’s Day), Turner Classic Movies airs some of the greatest romantic movies of all time, ranging from tear-jerking dramas to romantic comedies. The romantic weekend getaway begins on a very passionate note tonight with the iconic 1942 Oscar winner Casablanca, the beloved drama featuring a classic romantic triangle among Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman and Paul Henreid. Also tonight: West Side Story(1961), Marty(1955), Crossing Delancey(1988) and Brief Encounter(1945).
Magnum P.I.: “Someone to Watch Over Me”
CBS, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Someone to Watch Over Me,” Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks) are tasked with finding a missing man with a gunshot wound who is in need of emergency surgery.
Hip Hop Uncovered
FX, 9pm EST, New Series!
Set against 40 years of music history, this six-part documentary series, directed by Rashidi Natara Harper, reveals the untold story of how America’s streets helped shape hip-hop culture from an expression of survival and defiance into one of music’s most dominant genres.
William Shatner Meets Ancient Aliens
History, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Ancient Aliens kicks off its new season with this two-hour episode that crosses over with William Shatner’s History series The UnXplained. The Star Treklegend sits down with Giorgio Tsoukalos of Ancient Aliensand a roundtable of other leading experts including Erich von Däniken, David Childress, William Henry, Linda Moulton Howe and more. Together they explore everything from human origins to groundbreaking archaeological finds, new understandings of the cosmos and the profound possibility that we are not alone in the universe.