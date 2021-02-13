TV Best Bets for February 13

Playing Cupid
Hallmark Channel, 9pm EST, Original Film!
A modern-day Emmafinds David Martinez being secretly set up with his daughter’s teacher when the young girl begins a matchmaking business for a school project. Stars Laura Vandervoort, Nicholas Gonzalez and Mia Quaranta De La Rosa.
TCM Romantic Weekend Getaway
TCM, all day, Catch a Classic!
There may be more romance than your heart can take as TCM’s Valentine’s Day weekend salute to classic big-screen love stories continues with its second day, featuring Love Affair(1939), The Shop Around the Corner(1940), From Here to Eternity(1953), Gigi(1958), Doctor Zhivago(1965), Magnificent Obsession(1954), Roman Holiday(1953), Pillow Talk(1959), The Goodbye Girl (1977), The Philadelphia Story(1940) and Woman of the Year(1942).
Guy’s Ranch
Food Network, 12pmGuy Fieri ropes his chef pals into a chocolate-themed outing that features Rocco DiSpirito’s lobster with white chocolate vanilla bourbon gravy and Jet Tila’s mole-poblano chicken wings. The one we’re saving room for: Michael Voltaggio’s cocoa blackened steak.
30 Coins
HBO2, 12pm EST
Ahead of February 15’s season finale on HBO, binge the first seven episodes of this Spanish-language fright-fest about a badass exorcist (Eduard Fernández) battling supernatural terrors to find Judas’ blood money first.
Death Saved My Life
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
On the surface it seems Jade (Meagan Good) has it all — a successful marketing career, a husband admired and respected in the community, and a young daughter they both dote on. But behind closed doors, her life is far from idyllic. Her husband Ed (Chiké Okonkwo) is a controlling man who is physically and psychologically abusive. When Jade decides to leave Ed, he tells her, “If I can’t have you, nobody will,” a threat that becomes very real when she discovers he has hired someone to kill her. Knowing no one will believe her, Jade realizes the only way to escape Ed is to make him believe the hitman completed the job and that she is dead.
NBA Basketball: Brooklyn at Golden State
ABC, 8:30pm Live EST
Kevin Durant visits his former teammates when the Brooklyn Nets are in San Francisco to face Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
Saturday Night Live: “Regina King/Nathaniel Rateliff”
NBC, 11:30pm Live EST
Oscar-, Golden Globe- and Emmy-winning actress Regina King (Watchmen), who made her feature film directorial debut with the current release One Night in Miami…, makes her SNLhosting debut tonight. She is joined by musician Nathaniel Rateliff, making his first appearance as SNL’s musical guest.