TV Best Bets for February 14

Cherries Wild
FOX, 7pm EST, New Series!
Hosted by Jason Biggs, this fast-paced half-hour game show will feature two rounds of pop culture trivia gameplay — during which a team of two contestants will try to “Solve the Slots” in hopes of getting one step closer to winning the $250,000 jackpot. At the end of each episode, when they spin the reels on the enormous slot machine, contestants will attempt to capture all five Wild Cherries to win the ultimate prize.
Evil Lives Here
discovery+, Season Premiere!
This series explores the true stories of people who shared a home and a life with a loved one who would become a killer. With exclusive interviews and never-before-told accounts of the years and critical moments leading up to these vicious acts, the series showcases the devastating and often undiscussed consequences on the people who have nurtured, loved and raised a murderer. The series is now accompanied by the aftershow Talking Evil, featuring interviews with family members featured on the most recent episode of Evil Lives Here.
TCM Romantic Weekend Getaway
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
Today is Valentine’s Day, and also the final day of Turner Classic Movies’ weekend-long salute to the greatest romantic movies ever. There’s another full day of films ahead, with the lineup featuring: The Enchanted Cottage(1945), Swing Time(1936), Wuthering Heights(1939), It Happened One Night(1934), A Patch of Blue(1965), The Lady Eve(1941), Now, Voyager(1942), The Age of Innocence(1993), The Way We Were(1973), City Lights(1931), The Umbrellas of Cherbourg(1964) and Sunday in New York(1963).
NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500
FOX, 2:30pm Live EST
The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season begins at famed Daytona International Speedway for the 63rd Daytona 500. Top contenders include Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick and 2020 Cup Series champion Chase Elliott. Hamlin won last year’s rain-delayed Daytona 500 with a photo finish in overtime.
NHL Hockey
NBC & NBCSN, beginning at 3pm EST
The Washington Capitals visit the Pittsburgh Penguins on NBC, followed by the Colorado Avalanche at the Vegas Golden Knights on NBCSN.
Sincerely, Yours, Truly
UPtv, 7pm EST, Original Film!
When Hayley finds a wedding ring with a letter hidden in a drawer in her new condo, she decides to write back ... and the mysterious lover replies, starting a chain of letters and events that will change her life forever! Love does exist —in the most unexpected places!
Bless the Harts: “Crappy Death Day”
FOX, 7:30pm EST, New Episodes!
Jenny (voice of Kristen Wiig) tries to get a refund from a psychic, and Wayne’s (voice of Ike Barinholtz) fishing trip with buddies from work turns into a hunt for a dangerous species. Guest voices in the new episode “Crappy Death Day” include Ken Jeong, David Herman, Jon Hamm, Patton Oswalt, Paula Pell and Kevin Michael Richardson.
American Idol
ABC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
The iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre will return to the airwaves for another season on ABC. Helping determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the next singing sensation are music industry forces and superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest will return to the beloved competition series as host, and radio and TV personality Bobby Bones is set to return as in-house mentor.
The Simpsons: “Diary Queen”
FOX, 8pm EST, New Episodes!
Bart (voice of Nancy Cartwright) finds a diary belonging to his old teacher, Mrs. Krabappel (voice of the late Marcia Wallace), and learns a surprising secret in the new episode “Diary Queen.”
Crossword Mysteries: Terminal Descent
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 8pm EST, Original Film!
After volunteering to participate in a crossword-solving competition with a new supercomputer, crossword puzzle editor Tess Harper finds herself swept into the investigation of the bizarre murder of a tech CEO. Starring Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott, Barbara Niven and John Kapelos.
Home Town: “All in the Family”
HGTV, 8pm EST
Danny is one of Laurel’s most passionate proponents of restoring old homes and he’s also Erin’s uncle. Ben and Erin Napier show him two historic properties, both built around 1900. One house charms Danny with its huge size and fond memories of family gatherings. The other is smaller but entices him with historical details and Ben and Erin’s vision for a beautiful restoration.
Miss Scarlet and the Duke: “Cell 99”
PBS, 8pm EST
Searching for the secret to her father’s fate, Eliza (Kate Phillips) goes to an abandoned prison. When the Duke (Stuart Martin) joins her, they stumble upon a nefarious criminal enterprise.
Thor: Ragnarok
TNT, 8pm EST
TNT’s big-ticket movie for the evening is the third installment of the franchise film series. Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba and Tom Hiddleston star. Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok — the destruction of his home world and the end of Asgardian civilization — at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela.
The Great North
FOX, 8:30pm EST, New Series!
After a sneak preview last month, this new animated comedy begins in its regular time slot. The Great Northfollows the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family, as single dad Beef (voice of Nick Offerman) does his best to keep his bunch of kids close. The voice cast also includes Jenny Slate, Will Forte, Dulcé Sloan, Paul Rust, Aparna Nancherla, Megan Mullally and guest appearances by Alanis Morissette. In the new episode “Avocado Barter Adventure,” Wolf (Forte) tries to find the perfect six-month anniversary gift for Honeybee (Sloan).
NCIS: Los Angeles: “The Frogman’s Daughter”
CBS, 9pm EST
The mission is personal for Sam (LL Cool J) in the new episode “The Frogman’s Daughter.” When his daughter, Kam (guest star Kayla Smith), is kidnapped after leading citywide protests, he will stop at nothing to find her.
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
CNN, 9pm EST, New Series!
The Oscar nominee begins his charming six-part study of the country’s history, via its food, devouring fried pizza in Naples.
Bob’s Burgers: “Romancing the Beef”
FOX, 9pm EST, New Episodes!
Louise (voice of Kristen Schaal) convinces her parents to cash in on the lucrative Valentine’s Day dinner business, even though it will put their own Valentine’s Day plans on hold.
The Lady and the Dale
HBO, 9pm EST, Series Finale!
The four-part documentary series from award-winning producers Mark and Jay Duplass reaches its conclusion. The series follows the story of Elizabeth Carmichael, who rose to prominence during the 1970s oil crisis with her promotion of a fuel-efficient, three-wheeled car known as the Dale. Her promotional zeal thrust her into fierce public and media scrutiny, which uncovered a web of mystery and suspicion about the car’s technology and her own checkered past.
The Food That Built America: “The Chocolate Rush”
History, 9pm EST
The series moves to its regular time slot with this sweet episode about chocolate. It begins in 1919 when Milton Hershey is king of the chocolate business. But everything changes when, during a post-World War I drop in sugar prices, a rush of competitors spring up, including his former employee H.B. Reese, who will go on to create the bestselling candy on the planet. But Reese isn't Hershey's only rival. Soon a brilliant marketer comes up with not one, but two, of the most iconic candy bars in history.
Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music
NBC, 9pm EST
This two-hour anniversary special celebrates Nashville’s iconic Grand Ole Opry and features some of country music’s biggest stars performing on the iconic Opry stage. Performances include Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Garth Brooks, Kane Brown, Lady A, Little Big Town, Old Crow Medicine Show, Brad Paisley, Dolly Parton, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Marty Stuart, Carrie Underwood and Trisha Yearwood. In addition to original songs, the special features one-of-a-kind Opry member collaborations and incredible covers. The special will also have archival footage including interviews, performances and appearances by many more of today’s Opry members and legendary artists. Grand Ole Opry members Paisley and Shelton cohost the event.
Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip With Sam and Graham
Starz, 9pm EST, New Series!
Outlanderstars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish are behind this fun-filled buddy travelogue through Scotland. The two will reunite for an epic adventure, exploring their heritage and meeting an incredible collection of people who truly showcase what it means to be Scottish. The half-hour, eight-episode series offers the duo’s one-of-a-kind perspective on everything from clans and the Battle of Culloden to whisky tasting and folk dancing, with Sam and Graham’s witty banter and high jinks leading the way. In the premiere episode, “Food & Drink,” Sam and Graham explore (perhaps a little too passionately) what it takes to make the world’s finest whisky and to cook “only in Scotland” dishes like haggis.
Family Guy: “Boy’s Best Friend”
FOX, 9:30pm EST, New Episodes!
Brian (voice of Seth MacFarlane) bonds with his new girlfriend’s son in the new episode “Boy’s Best Friend.”
NCIS: New Orleans: “Leda and the Swan, Part 2”
CBS, 10pm EST
In the new episode “Leda and the Swan, Part 2,” the NCIS team continues the investigation into an officer’s assault and the murder of her therapist, zeroing in on a prime suspect who’s been working the system for years.
Lincoln: Divided We Stand
CNN, 10pm EST, New Series!
Sterling K. Brown narrates the triumphs and tragedies of Honest Abe in this six-part docuseries.
The Long Song
PBS, 10pm EST, Series Finale!
Facing labor unrest and financial ruin for the plantation, Robert’s (Jack Lowden) sanity starts to unravel, with devastating effects on July (Tamara Lawrance). Years later, she makes a remarkable discovery.
Your Honor
Showtime, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Star Bryan Cranston, who also directed this episode, promises it will shock, saying that his character, Judge Michael Desiato, “attempts to become someone that he is not, and any time someone compromises their soul, there is a price to be paid.”
Sister Wives
TLC, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Last season, Kody Brown, his four wives — Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn — and their families relocated to Flagstaff, Arizona, where they hoped to start an exciting new chapter of their lives. Little did they know that settling down in temporary homes before breaking ground on the land they purchased would be harder than they thought. This season, we see the Browns continuing to work through their new lifestyle of living apart from one another and the stressful decisions they must make about their future home. Like the rest of the world, COVID-19 puts an extra strain on the family and the Browns’ big gatherings and large parties that brought the family together are now a thing of the past.