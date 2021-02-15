TV Best Bets for February 15

The Crew
Netflix, New Series!
This comedy stars Kevin James as a NASCAR crew chief for the fictional Bobby Spencer Racing team. When the owner steps down and passes the team off to his daughter Catherine (Jillian Mueller), James has to protect himself and his crew from her attempts to modernize the team.
Aliens in Alaska
discovery+, New Series!
Alaska is a hotbed for UFO sightings, abductions and extraterrestrial encounters. Why are these otherworldly visitors drawn to America's last frontier? In this hourlong series, shocking new evidence and personal testimony from local witnesses shed light on the alien activity. In the series premiere, “Men in Black,” a fleet of glimmering orbs stalks the skies above Anchorage; strange men in black suits knock on the door of a UFO witness after an eerie light show in North Pole, Alaska; and a woman is terrorized by a pack of small humanoid creatures that only she can see.
9-1-1: “Buck Begins”
FOX, 8pm EST
While the 118 race to save the lives of workers trapped in a five-alarm factory fire, Buck (Oliver Stark) confronts issues from his childhood in the new episode “Buck Begins.”
100 Day Dream Home: “Bringing Home Baby”
HGTV, 8pm EST
Gabby and Foster are looking to move out of his parents’ home and start their new life with their new baby — right next door. Building this dream home on sentimental property is an exciting task for Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt, but before they can get started, they have to clear the lot filled with decades of collectibles. And while Brian deals with an unexpected accident on the job site, Mika deals with designing a kitchen for a picky chef. The 100-day deadline is certainly a challenge with this build!
North Korea: Inside the Mind of a Dictator
Nat Geo, 8pm EST
This two-hour special takes a deep dive into the past and making of Kim Jong Un, his leadership decisions and the grip he holds on North Korea’s uncertain future. The show delves into the complex family dynamics of the Kim dynasty and offers a look at the psychology and life that make up the elusive Supreme Leader.
Ellen’s Game of Games: “A Picture Is Worth 1,000 Danger Words”
NBC, 8pm EST
Contestants play “Danger Word,” new game “Name Dropper,” “Oh Ship” and “Blindfolded Musical Chairs.” The winner of each of the first four rounds moves on to “Know or Go” and that winner advances to “Hotter Hands” for a chance to win a cash prize.
America’s Hidden Stories: “George Washington’s Secret Love”
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST
Did George Washington love a Loyalist woman? Did their doomed romance lead to his rebelling against the British Empire? What happened when, during America’s War of Independence, Washington took over the mansion of this woman who spurned him? And, why did Revolutionary politicians condemn her to death?
Written & Directed by Richard Brooks
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Some of the finest work by acclaimed filmmaker Richard Brooks can be seen tonight when Turner Classic Movies airs four films that he wrote and directed, mostly from his later career as an independently working producer/director, but also one film from his studio days. First is Brooks’ chilling 1967 neo-noir adaptation of Truman Capote’s true-crime book In Cold Blood; Brooks received Oscar nominations for his direction and screenplay. The filmmaker won an Oscar for the screenplay of tonight’s next film, the Best Picture Oscar-nominated Elmer Gantry(1960), Brooks’ first movie outside a studio contract, which he adapted from Sinclair Lewis’ novel and which stars Best Actor Oscar winner Burt Lancaster as the titular con man. Next is Best Picture Oscar nominee Cat on a Hot Tin Roof(1958), the last film Brooks made while under contract with MGM, starring Oscar nominees Elizabeth Taylor and Paul Newman. Brooks received a Best Director Oscar nomination and shared an Oscar nod with James Poe for their screenplay adaptation of Tennessee Williams’ play. The final film tonight is Lord Jim(1965), an adventure film starring Peter O’Toole that Brooks adapted from Joseph Conrad’s novel.
Kids Baking Championship
Food Network, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
It all comes down to this. Which talented young baker will wow the judges and go home with the sweet grand prize of $25,000, a spot in Food Network Magazine, and the title of Kids Baking Champion?
9-1-1: Lone Star: “Difficult Conversations”
FOX, 9pm EST
The 126 arrive at a horrific highway crash, and Owen (Rob Lowe) and Gwyneth (guest star Lisa Edelstein) face a tough decision in their relationship in the new episode “Difficult Conversations.”
30 Coins: “Sacrifice”
HBO, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
The first season of the Spanish mystery horror series about exorcist and ex-con Father Vergara and the paranormal phenomena that plague him comes to an end.
Ty Breaker: “A New Level to Entertain”
HGTV, 9pm EST
Starr and Antoine Person hastily moved to Atlanta after a new work opportunity, and now that they’re settled, they are wondering if they made the right decision on their home. Their dreams of entertaining friends and family from out of town don’t seem appealing in their cold and dark lower level. Should they trust Ty to make it a home they’ll be proud to show off to their guests? Or choose Sabrina’s plan in a new home that would give them a blank slate to create their dream entertainment space?
The Wall: “Jason and Jay”
NBC, 9pm EST
Jason and Jay are Navy veterans and husbands from Darnestown, Maryland. It’s hard not to root for these dreamers as they face the Wall and look to walk away with millions of dollars.
American Experience: “Voice of Freedom”
PBS, 9pm EST
Explore the fascinating life of celebrated singer Marian Anderson. In 1939, after being barred from performing at Constitution Hall because she was Black, she triumphed at the Lincoln Memorial in what became a landmark moment in American history.
Seizing Justice: The Greensboro 4
Smithsonian Channel, 9pm EST
In February 1960, a simple coffee order at America’s favorite five-and-dime store sparked a series of events that would help put an end to segregation in the United States. Join us as we detail the extraordinary story of otherwise ordinary young men, four African American college students whose nonviolent sit-in at a Woolworth’s lunch counter started a revolution. This title is part of Smithsonian Channel’s monthlong programming carefully curated with new titles to commemorate Black History Month every Monday evening.
Snowpiercer: “A Single Trade”
TNT, 9pm EST
As the Big Alicecrew is granted shore leave on Snowpiercer, Layton (Daveed Diggs) and Wilford (Sean Bean) have differing options on the future.
The Good Doctor: “
ABC, 10pm EST
Lim (Christina Chang) is challenged by the unique circumstances surrounding a pregnant patient with an aggressive tumor. Elsewhere, after misdiagnosing a patient, Claire (Antonia Thomas) makes a disconcerting discovery about certain practices at the hospital.
The Salisbury Poisonings
AMC, 10pm EST, Miniseries Finale!
In the fourth and final episode of the miniseries, Tracy (Anne-Marie Duff) learns the poison’s contamination radius may be even larger. Shaken by the experience of the past few months, the people of Salisbury vow to regain safety in their treasured city and rebuild their lives.
The New Air Force One: Flying Fortress
Nat Geo, 10pm EST
Get an unprecedented look at the new United States Air Force One aircrafts and the cutting-edge engineering and technology that transform the plane into a top-secret command center. Featuring archival footage and interviews with past presidents and President Trump, the special shines a light on the elite women and men who maintain and fly the most important airplane in the world.
The Wall: “Terra and Brandi”
NBC, 10pm EST
Terra, a primary school principal, and Brandi, an admissions counselor, are sisters from Atlanta. With life-changing money on the Wall, will these two ace their game and walk away with millions?
MLK: The Assassination Tapes
Smithsonian Channel, 10pm EST
April 4, 1968. Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is gunned down on the balcony of a hotel in Memphis, Tennessee. It was all caught on film, tape and audio. So why have we seen so little of it? The well-known photograph of Dr. King’s aides pointing toward the direction of the gunfire is iconic, but tells only part of the story. For the first time, a remarkable collection of recently rediscovered footage has been chronologically reassembled. The resulting documentary allows us to revisit the tumultuous events surrounding one of the most shocking assassinations in America and relive history through the voices of the era. This title is part of Smithsonian Channel’s monthlong programming carefully curated with new titles to commemorate Black History Month every Monday evening.