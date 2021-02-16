TV Best Bets for February 16

Young Rock
NBC, 8pm EST, New Series!
This semiautobiographical, 11-episode single-camera comedy is inspired by the different chapters and memorable characters of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s formative years — from growing up in a strong and resilient family, to being surrounded by the wild characters of his professional wrestling family, to playing football at the University of Miami. Johnson himself appears in each episode as a narrator, and three actors portray him at different times in his life: Adrian Groulx (age 10), Bradley Constant (age 15) and Uli Latukefu (ages 18-20).
Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie
Netflix, Original Film!
Bear Grylls stars in this 90-minute interactive movie for the whole family. The protective fence surrounding a wildlife sanctuary has mysteriously suffered a breach, and now animals are on the loose. Bear is called in to help rescue a mischievous baboon, track down a hungry lion and fix the fence before any more animals get out. Three urgent missions await you, with only so much time to complete them, and Bear needs your help. With the possibility of completing a secret mission, each decision impacts this interactive adventure, so make your choices count.
NBA Basketball
TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live EST
Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans are on the road against Jonas Valanciunas and the Memphis Grizzlies. In TNT’s second game, Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets visit Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns.
To Tell the Truth
ABC, 8pm EST
Brad Garrett, Donald Faison and Cheryl Hines make up the celebrity panel on To Tell the Truth. This week, everyone is rockin’ out with this memorable crew of heroes featuring a rock ’n’ roll fashion designer, a professional line sitter, a top finger tutter, a professional harpist and a person who has superhuman memory.
The Resident: “Requiems & Revivals”
FOX, 8pm EST
As Nic (Emily VanCamp) struggles with her recovery, her close friend and former Chastain colleague, Billie (Jessica Lucas), comes back to the hospital to support her in the new episode “Requiems & Revivals.”
Star of the Month: John Garfield
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Famed actor John Garfield is back in an evening featuring eight more of his memorable dramatic performances. The night begins with Humoresque(1946), a melodrama costarring Joan Crawford and plenty of classical music and popular standards. Also among tonight’s lineup are Saturday’s Children(1940), costarring Ann Shirley and Claude Rains; Garfield’s first film, the 1938 Lane sisters vehicle Four Daughters, directed by Michael Curtiz and featuring a Garfield performance that earned him a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination; that film’s first sequel, Four Wives(1939); Daughters Courageous (1939), which re-teamed Garfield with the Lane sisters and director Curtiz (but is unrelated to the Four Daughtersseries); Tortilla Flat(1942), an adaptation of John Steinbeck’s novel also starring Spencer Tracy and Hedy Lamarr; the film noir Castle on the Hudson(1940); and Dust Be My Destiny(1939).
Kenan
NBC, 8:30pm EST, New Series!
Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live) stars in and produces this comedy. He plays an Atlanta morning TV host who is still mourning his late wife while trying to raise their two young girls. All the while, other people — from his brother, Gary (Chris Redd) to his father-in-law, Rick (Don Johnson) — are trying to give Kenan advice for moving on that isn’t necessarily wanted at first.
Black-ish: “
ABC, 9pm EST
Dre (Anthony Anderson) is still hesitant about recreational use after catching Junior (Marcus Scribner) and Olivia (Katlyn Nichol) smoking weed together. Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) doesn’t think it’s a big deal, but Ruby (Jenifer Lewis) tries to intervene. Meanwhile, Diane (Marsai Martin) asks Jack (Miles Brown) to help her with her senior prank and he is happy to be included.
Trickster
The CW, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
This supernatural drama comes to a close tonight.
Prodigal Son: “Head Case”
FOX, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Head Case,” the team investigates the murder of an architect who was tasked with renovating a supposedly haunted hotel.
Home Again With the Fords: “To Honor a Childhood Home”
HGTV, 9pm EST
Allison bought the house she grew up in, which is across the street from Pittsburgh’s most celebrated television icon, Mr. Rogers. Leanne and Steve Ford bring Allison’s aesthetic into her “new” home while helping to preserve many of her treasured memories.
This Is Us: “In the Room”
NBC, 9pm EST
The Pearsons navigate huge family milestones together, from a distance.
The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song
PBS, 9pm (Note: WTTW Chicago airs at 9pmCT) EST
Henry Louis Gates Jr. explores the roots of African American religion beginning with the Atlantic slave trade and the extraordinary ways enslaved Africans preserved and adapted faith practices from the brutality of slavery to emancipation.
Mixed-ish: “Livin’ on a Prayer”
ABC, 9:30pm EST
Bow (Erika Himmel) takes an interest in going to church with her friends, much to her parents’ dismay. Meanwhile, Santi (Mykai-Michelle Harris) and Jonah (Ethan William Childress) try to prepare for hell.?Guest starring Richard Wharton as Shaman Dave Sr., Trinitee Stokes as Tamika, Isabel Meyers as Rebecca and Paulet Del Castillo as Micaela.
Big Sky: “Let It Be Him”
ABC, 10pm EST
While knocking on doors?and?searching for clues, Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) unexpectedly comes?face-to-face?with Ronald (Brian Geraghty), which puts her in danger and triggers her memory from the pair’s prior meeting.
Nurses: “Mirror Box”
NBC, 10pm EST
Grace (Tiera Skovbye) makes a major discovery in the fight against Dr. Hamilton (Peter Stebbings). Keon (Jordan Johnson-Hinds) supports his patient’s fiancée when an unexpected side effect arises. Naz (Sandy Sidhu) treats an amputee whose rare condition requires creative solutions. Wolf (Donald MacLean Jr.) tries to help a hypochondriac leave the hospital for good.
Temptation Island
USA Network, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
In Season 3 of the reality competition series, four new couples are packing up their emotional baggage and heading to Maui for the ultimate test of their relationships. Joined by 24 sexy single men and women looking to find everlasting love, these couples must decide if they will commit to a lifetime together — or if they will ultimately give in to the temptation from the singles looking to find “the one.”
Tyler Perry’s The Oval
BET & BET Her, 10:30pm EST, Season Premiere!
The one-hour drama returns for Season 2 on a new night, at a special time (it moves to its regular Tuesday time slot 90 minutes earlier starting Feb. 23). The series lifts the veil of what can happen when the leader of the free world, his wife and family are crazed maniacs, and also highlights the personal side and everyday lives of the staff who run the inner workings of the White House.