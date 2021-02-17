TV Best Bets for February 17

I Survived a Crime
A&E, 10pm EST, New Series!
Hosted by award-winning ABC News reporter Gio Benitez, I Survived a Crimetakes viewers on a journey into the experience of being a victim of a sudden crime, from the moment those attacked first perceive the danger through the potential long-lasting effects. Using surveillance and cellphone footage captured during the crime, the series follows individuals going about their daily lives who were confronted with a dangerous situation and forced to make a quick decision on how to protect themselves or their families.
Amend: The Fight for America
Netflix, New Series!
Will Smith is an executive producer of and hosts this six-part docuseries that explores the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution — which, in 1868, promised liberty and equal protection for all persons — as America’s most enduring hallmark of democracy. The series deploys a groundbreaking narrative format featuring a number of luminaries (Mahershala Ali, Diane Lane, Samuel L. Jackson, Pedro Pascal, Yara Shahidi and more) who breathe life into speeches and writings by the 14th Amendment’s most ardent advocates and foes (including Frederick Douglass, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Andrew Johnson) with insights from an inclusive array of contemporary thought leaders and experts.
NBA Basketball
ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live EST
ESPN’s NBA doubleheader features the Houston Rockets at the Philadelphia 76ers, followed by Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in San Francisco to take on Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
NHL Hockey
NBCSN, beginning at 7:30pm Live EST
Wednesday Night Hockeyon NBCSN has the Chicago Blackhawks at the Detroit Red Wings, followed by the Winnipeg Jets at the Edmonton Oilers.
The Masked Dancer
FOX, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
Relive some of the most-talked-about moments, watch the best performances and get never-before-seen clues ahead of the Season 1 finale in the new episode “Road to the Finals — Final Clues to the Mask!” Then, one dancer takes home the Golden Mask trophy in “The Finale — One Last Mask!”
Chicago Med: “Better Is the Enemy of Good”
NBC, 8pm EST
Will (Nick Gehlfuss) runs into trouble when one of his trial patients falls ill. Meanwhile, his own stress and symptoms have Ethan (Brian Tee) struggling to get through the day.
TCM Spotlight: Noteworthy African American Performances
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
It’s another compelling night of films featuring great performances by Black actors on Turner Classic Movies, kicking off with African American film pioneer Juano Hernández giving a critically praised performance as a freed slave in Stars in My Crown(1950), one of the few Black characters to feature prominently in a Western of that era. Hernández also appears in a smaller role in tonight’s next film, Sidney Lumet’s The Pawnbroker(1964), which more notably features Thelma Oliver in a pivotal (and controversial) scene with Best Actor Oscar nominee Rod Steiger. The film also includes a terrific Quincy Jones musical score combining jazz, soul and related genres, and marks the feature film debut of Morgan Freeman (in an uncredited role as “Man on Street”). Following that is John Huston’s 1942 drama In This Our Life, which is headlined by Bette Davis, Olivia de Havilland and George Brent, and whose key plot element — driven by Ernest Anderson as a young Black paralegal falsely accused of manslaughter, and Hattie McDaniel as his mother — was rare at the time in its depiction of racial discrimination. Finally, late-night viewers can check out Super Fly(1972), the influential blaxploitation crime drama starring Ron O’Neal in a dynamic performance as a cocaine dealer trying to find a way out of the illegal drug business, with his story punctuated by Curtis Mayfield’s famous soundtrack.
Chicago Fire: “Dead of Winter”
NBC, 9pm EST
A fire at a homeless encampment leaves Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Casey (Jesse Spencer) searching for answers. Meanwhile, Cruz (Joe Minoso) is shaken up after a close call, and Ritter (Daniel Kyri) lends a helping hand to a victim.
For Life: “The Blue Wall”
ABC, 10pm EST
With Aaron (Nickolas Pinnock) and Marie (Joy Bryant) facing threats from an increasingly hostile community, Aaron and his team double down by pursuing criminal charges against a high-ranking police officer they believe tried to cover up the shooting.
S.W.A.T.: “Next of Kin”
CBS, 10pm EST
A tragic mission leads each member of the SWAT team to contend with their emotional distress in varied ways in the new episode “Next of Kin.”
Good Trouble
Freeform, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Season 3 picks up right where Season 2 left off, including the morning after Mariana hooked up with her boss, Evan. The show’s executive producer also promises answers to the status of Callie’s relationship with Jamie. Later in the season, the show will address the COVID-19 pandemic and the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Chicago P.D.: “Instinct”
NBC, 10pm EST
After a series of deadly ambushes, the team goes undercover to bring down a dangerous new drug dealer who is determined to push out the competition. However, Ruzek’s (Patrick John Flueger) informant proves to be a loose cannon who could upset the whole operation.