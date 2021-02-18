TV Best Bets for February 18

The March on Washington: Keepers of the Dream
Nat Geo,
This documentary special will trace the ongoing journey of the civil rights movement through the eyes of the heroes who marched for justice and equality in the 1960s and the experiences of those on the front lines of the current fight for racial equality.
UFO Witness: “The Hybrid Secret”
discovery+, Season Finale!
Evidence of a possible extraterrestrial breeding program sends Ben Hansen to San Francisco in search of answers about alien-human hybrids. He suspects there may be a link to the Betty and Barney Hill case, one of the world’s most famous abduction stories.
NBA Basketball
TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live EST
Kyle Lowry leads the Toronto Raptors against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks in Milwaukee. LeBron James and the L.A. Lakers play host to the Brooklyn Nets in TNT’s second game.
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
ABC, 8pm EST
Hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, this episode welcomes celebrity contestants Robert Herjavec (playing for Seattle Union Gospel Mission), Chris Harrison (playing for Feeding America) and Alfonso Ribeiro (playing for No Kid Hungry) as they compete for a chance to win up to $1 million for their chosen charity.
Young Sheldon: “An Existential Crisis and a Bear That Makes Bubbles”
CBS, 8pm EST
Meemaw (Annie Potts) takes matters into her own hands when Sheldon’s (Iain Armitage) philosophy teacher, Professor Ericson (returning guest star Melanie Lynskey), sends him into a tailspin in the new episode “An Existential Crisis and a Bear That Makes Bubbles.”
Hell’s Kitchen: “A Pair of Aces”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the new episode “A Pair of Aces,” one team has the best dinner service in Hell’s Kitchen history, while the other team falls flat.
Flipping Across America: “Farmhouse Flips”
HGTV, 8pm EST
Modern farmhouse homes are one of the most popular styles of homes among buyers, so it makes sense that they are a popular challenge for flippers to take on. In Boise, Idaho, Clint Robertson and Luke Caldwell (Boise Boys) get a bit more than they bargained for when they take on a farmhouse that seemedto be in good condition. And in Atlanta, Georgia, Ken and Anita Corsini (Flip or Flop Atlanta) have to overcome weather delays and other issues to turn a dated ’70s ranch into a gorgeous modern farmhouse.
Built for Mars: The Perseverance Rover
Nat Geo,
Go behind the scenes at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory to follow the birth of the Perseverance rover, whose primary mission is to search for traces of life in an ancient river delta on Mars and collect samples for eventual return to Earth. This two-hour special shines a spotlight on the essential role of the flight technicians —the mechanics, machinists and other hands-on workers who are entrusted with the crucial job of turning the scientists’ goals and the engineers’ designs into reality, with one-of-a-kind hardware built for Mars.
Mr. Mayor: “Hearts Before Parts”
NBC, 8pm EST
Neil (Ted Danson) tries to convince Orly (Kyla Kenedy) that a casual fling is more serious than it is, while a trivia competition threatens to tear the staff apart.
TCM Spotlight: Kiss Connection
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Tonight’s Kiss Connection lineup of romantic films starts with 1955’s The Tender Trap, starring Frank Sinatra (who ended last week’s Kiss Connection) and Debbie Reynolds. The rest of this evening’s Kiss Connection includes: Singin’ in the Rain(1952, Debbie Reynolds/Gene Kelly); Brigadoon (1954, Gene Kelly/Cyd Charisse); The Band Wagon(1953, Cyd Charisse/Fred Astaire); Carefree(1938, Fred Astaire/Ginger Rogers); and Ginger Rogers and Joel McCrea in Primrose Path(1940), with McCrea leading off next Thursday’s final Kiss Connection evening.
B Positive: “Integration Therapy”
CBS, 8:30pm EST
Drew (Thomas Middleditch) realizes he lost all of his friends after his divorce, which prompts Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) to throw a party for his dialysis group in the new episode “Integration Therapy.”
The Chase
ABC, 9pm EST
Three new contestants face off against Brad Rutter, one of Jeopardy’s greatest players of all time. The episode is hosted by The View’s Sara Haines and stars Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter as the Chasers.
Mom: “Bloody Stumps and a Chemical Smell”
CBS, 9pm EST
Bigger issues are uncovered when Bonnie (Allison Janney) can’t decide what to do with the spare bedroom. Guest star Rainn Wilson returns as Bonnie’s therapist, Trevor, in the new episode “Bloody Stumps and a Chemical Smell.”
Call Me Kat: “All Nighter”
FOX, 9pm EST
Kat (Mayim Bialik) and Phil (Leslie Jordan) convince Randi (Kyla Pratt) to let them go for a night out with her to prove they aren’t old in the new episode “All Nighter.”
Rehab Addict Rescue: “Tudor Kitchen Complications”
HGTV, 9pm EST
A Detroit couple calls on Nicole Curtis to help remodel the odd kitchen layout in their old Tudor home when renovation challenges back them into a heavily carpeted corner.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “Hunt, Trap, Rape and Release”
NBC, 9pm EST
Benson (Mariska Hargitay) teams up with Lt. Barek (guest star Annabella Sciorra) and the Bronx SVU to track down a serial rapist with victims in both boroughs.
The Unicorn: “A Big Move”
CBS, 9:30pm EST
After Wade (Walton Goggins) helps Shannon’s (returning guest star Natalie Zea) ex-husband find a job, his assistance has unintended consequences for their relationship in the new episode “A Big Move.”
Last Man Standing: “Lost and Found”
FOX, 9:30pm EST
Chuck (Jonathan Adams) teaches Mike (Tim Allen) and the Outdoor Man crew a valuable lesson in the new episode “Lost and Found.”
The Hustler: “Every Tic Could Be a Tell”
ABC, 10pm EST
A college professor and the band Coldplay are just two of the clues that lead five new contestants closer to deciding “Who is the Hustler?” as they work together to answer a series of 10 trivia questions worth $10,000 each. The series is hosted by Emmy Award-winning actor, writer and comedian Craig Ferguson.
Clarice: “Ghosts of Highway 20”
CBS, 10pm EST
In the new episode “Ghosts of Highway 20,” Clarice (Rebecca Breeds) and the VICAP team are deployed to Tennessee, where the FBI is laying siege against a fringe militia group called “The Statesmen.”
The Widower
NBC, 10pm EST, New Miniseries!
This three-part true-crime miniseries from the producers of Dateline NBC goes behind the scenes of a decade-long investigation into Thomas Randolph, an eccentric Las Vegas man accused of killing his wife, Sharon. With hundreds of hours of exclusive footage, Dateline NBC veteran producer Dan Slepian captures the confounding murder investigation that soon reveals that Sharon was Randolph’s sixth wife — and the fourth to die under mysterious circumstances. Part 2 of The Widowerairs Friday, Feb. 19, and the miniseries concludes with Part 3 on Sunday, Feb. 21.