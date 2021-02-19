TV Best Bets for February 19

Tribes of Europa
Netflix, New Series!
This visually stunning, six-part German series is set in the year 2074. In the wake of a mysterious global disaster, war rages between the tribes that have emerged from the wreckage of Europe. Three siblings from the peaceful Origine tribe — Kiano (Emilio Sakraya), Liv (Henriette Confurius) and Elja (David Ali Rashed) — are separated and forced to forge their own paths in an action-packed fight for the future of this new Europa.
Tell Me Your Secrets
Amazon Prime Video, New Series!
This intense, morally complex psychological thriller revolves around a trio of characters, each with a mysterious and troubling past: Emma (Lily Rabe) is a young woman who once looked into the eyes of a dangerous killer; John (Hamish Linklater) is a former serial predator desperate to find redemption; and Mary (Amy Brenneman) is a grieving mother obsessed with finding her missing daughter. As each of them is pushed to the edge, the truth about their pasts and motives grows ever murkier, blurring the lines between victim and perpetrator. Enrique Murciano portrays Peter Guillory, a therapist with seemingly good intentions.
For All Mankind
Apple TV+, Season Premiere!
This intriguing drama set amid an alternative historical backdrop in which it was the Soviet Union, not the United States, that first landed people on the moon returns. Season 2 picks up in 1983. It’s the height of the Cold War, and tensions between the United States and the USSR are at their peak. Ronald Reagan is president, and the greater ambitions of science and space exploration are in danger of being squandered as the Americans and Soviets go head-to-head to control sites rich in resources on the moon.
Flora & Ulysses
Disney+, Original Film!
This comedy/adventure is based on Kate DiCamillo’s Newbery Award-winning book about 10-year-old Flora (Matilda Lawler), an avid comic book fan and a self-avowed cynic, whose parents have recently separated. After rescuing a squirrel she names Ulysses, Flora is amazed to discover he possesses unique superhero powers that take them on an adventure of humorous complications that ultimately change Flora’s life — and her outlook — forever.
I Care a Lot
Netflix, Original Film!
This comedy/thriller that debuted at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival follows Marla Grayson (Rosamund Pike), a highly successful legal guardian with a knack for exploiting the law to her financial benefit. After discovering her seemingly innocent new client (Dianne Wiest) harbors dangerous secrets, Marla and her partner (Eiza González) come to find they have unknowingly triggered a battle with a ruthless adversary (Peter Dinklage).
NBA Basketball
ESPN, beginning at 7pm Live EST
Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls are in Philadelphia to battle Joel Embiid and the 76ers in the first game of ESPN’s NBA doubleheader. The second game features Luka Don?i? and the Dallas Mavericks in Houston looking to ground the Rockets.
Shark Tank
ABC, 8pm EST
An entrepreneur from San Luis Obispo, California, tries to solve an age-old problem for women: wearing high heels that are sexy and comfortable. A husband and wife from Los Angeles have a solution for a common food storage issue. Entrepreneurs from Le Claire, Iowa, present their stylish solution to a common frustration with women’s bathing suits; while a kidpreneur and her mom from Houston, Texas, persevere through hardship to launch a successful sauce company.
His Killer Fan
LMN, 8pm EST, Original Film!
When up-and-coming musician Ariana Kent (Brooke Butler) gets the opportunity to perform a duet with Josh Halliday (Ryan Cooper) at his concert, she thinks her dreams of romance with the rock superstar are finally going to come true. That is, until he lays eyes on her best friend, Kaylee (Teressa Liane), sitting in the front row. After repeated attempts to seduce Josh fail, Ariana pretends to support Josh and Kaylee’s romance. But as her obsession with Josh continues to grow, Ariana's true intentions come to light as she believes there is only room for one girl in the front row.
The Blacklist: “Chemical Mary”
NBC, 8pm EST
The task force must race to stop simultaneous danger presented by two blacklisters. Meanwhile, Cooper (Harry Lennix) approaches a congressman for intel.
Girls With Guns
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Weapon-wielding women headline tonight’s triple-header of crime and action films. Beginning the night is Gun Crazy(1950), an influential crime drama that tells the Bonnie and Clyde-esque tale of a crime spree embarked upon by a wife and husband (Peggy Cummins and John Dall) who love each other almost as much as they love their guns. Next, it’s a spree of a different sort in the landmark feminist film Thelma & Louise(1991), with Best Actress Oscar nominees Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon as the title characters whose road trip ends up in unforeseen and violent circumstances stemming from various unpleasant encounters with the men they meet. Finally, Pam Grier stars as Coffyin the 1973 blaxploitation classic about a woman who embarks on violent revenge against the drug pushers responsible for her sister’s heroin addiction.
Ancient Aliens: “Impossible Artifacts”
History, 10pm EST
The popular series moves to a new time slot with this episode. Throughout the world, ancient objects have been found that leave archaeologists at a loss. Could these impossible artifacts suggest that advanced — and perhaps even extraterrestrial — civilizations existed on Earth thousands of years before our own?