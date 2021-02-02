TV Best Bets for February 2

Kid Cosmic
Netflix, New Series!
This animated series follows the adventures of an imaginative and enthusiastic boy who lives with his free-spirited grandpa in a sparsely populated desert town. The Kid’s dreams of being a hero seem to come true when he discovers five Cosmic Stones of Power in a wrecked spaceship. He forms a team of local heroes to stop an onslaught of alien attacks. Though the Kid and his team are the good guys, they’re really bad at it, and the Kid learns that his fantasy of being a hero is very different from the reality of what it actually means to become one.
“Groundhog Day” Marathon
AMC, beginning at 10am EST
Watch Bill Murray relive Groundhog Day again, and again, and again, and again, in this all-day/all-night movie marathon.
NBA Basketball
TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live EST
TNT’s NBA doubleheader opens with the L.A. Clippers at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center for a matchup against Kevin Durant and the Nets. The second game has Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics in the Bay Area for a battle against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
The Resident: “Moving on and Mother Hens”
FOX, 8pm EST
The Chastain staff works together to diagnose a mother and daughter who both come in with symptoms that make it difficult to determine their conditions in the new episode “Moving on and Mother Hens.”
Life Below Zero: Next Generation: “Too Young to Die”
Nat Geo,
Fall in Alaska is the last chance to start projects before dark winter. Chris and Jessi Morse explore new land in hopes to source enough wood to last through the season while the Rowlands fly high to accomplish a critical task. To begin construction on his new cabin, Alex Javor must use brain and brawn to overcome a major obstacle; and Johnny Rolfe winterizes his cabin in anticipation of the brutal minus 60-degree temperatures that will soon arrive.
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Trip”
NBC, 8pm EST
Zoey (Jane Levy) decides to explore her rebellious side with her neighbor from growing up, Aiden (guest star Felix Mallard). Meanwhile, Max’s (Skylar Astin) dad (guest star Chip Zien) comes to visit.
Star of the Month: John Garfield
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Famed actor John Garfield, born Jacob Julius Garfinkle, is remembered each Tuesday this month on Turner Classic Movies with an evening of his films. Garfield did not have as long a career as he should have — in 1951, he was among those in Hollywood who were blacklisted during the “red scare,” and he died the following year at age 39. But the actor left a memorable body of work, and is especially remembered for his frequent performances as brooding, working-class characters in often dark films. Tonight’s lineup features a number of those appearances in crime dramas and film noirs, beginning with one of Garfield’s most famous roles, costarring as a drifter alongside Lana Turner’s femme fatale in the iconic noir The Postman Always Rings Twice (1946). Also tonight: Force of Evil(1948), He Ran All the Way(1951, Garfield’s final film), Nobody Lives Forever(1946), East of the River(1940), Out of the Fog(1941) and Blackwell’s Island(1939).
Trickster: “Episode 4”
The CW, 9pm EST
Reeling from the discovery about his parents, Jared’s (Joel Oulette) world is further shaken when Wade (Kalani Queypo) warns him that he’s in danger from Georgina (Gail Maurice), because Jared may also be a Trickster.
Prodigal Son: “Take Your Father to Work Day”
FOX, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Take Your Father to Work Day,” Martin (Michael Sheen) is delighted when a murder at Claremont Psychiatric brings the NYPD into his territory, allowing him direct involvement with one of Malcolm’s (Tom Payne) cases.
Home Again With the Fords
HGTV, 9pm EST, New Series!
Sibling duo Leanne and Steve Ford are back with a brand-new series that helps families returning to their Pittsburgh roots get fresh, modern home renovations. In the premiere episode viewers will meet Kristi, Sam and their three boys, who moved from Denver to Carnegie, Pennsylvania, to inherit a farmhouse that’s been in their family for generations (a mini-golf course and ice cream stand are included with the property!). Now, Kristi’s parents are moving back to the old farmhouse to live out their retirement years. Before they arrive, the couple enlists Steve and Leanne to update the home with creative touches, while keeping the rich family history intact.
The Curse of Oak Island: Drilling Down: “Dave Blankenship’s Oak Island”
History, 9pm EST
Matty Blake sits down with Oak Island legend Dave Blankenship and takes a deep dive into Dave’s history on the island while trying to understand why he stepped away from the hunt for a centuries-old treasure that he and his father devoted their lives to.
Nurses: “Lifeboat”
NBC, 10pm EST
Grace (Tiera Skovbye) takes the gang on an end-of-shift adventure with a patient, causing everyone’s secrets to surface. Also, Naz (Sandy Sidhu) tries to balance her emotional connection to a patient with his medical needs; Wolf (Donald MacLean Jr.) leaves his comfort zone to care for a newborn baby; and Ashley (Natasha Calis) and Caro (Alexandra Ordolis) contemplate their future.
The Proof Is Out There: “Ancient Sounds and Moon Mounds”
History, 10:30pm EST, Season Finale!
Could a strange footprint and foul smell be evidence that a creature known as the Skunk Ape truly exists? Does a mysterious cluster of mounds on the moon suggest colonization by an alien race? And what accounts for a whisper heard in the desert that resembles an ancient pharaoh’s curse? This season finale episode is preceded by another half-hour installment of the series.