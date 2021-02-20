TV Best Bets for February 20

The Long Island Serial Killer: A Mother’s Hunt for Justice
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
This movie is inspired by the emotional story of Mari Gilbert (played by NYPD Blue’s Kim Delaney), a mother whose daughter’s disappearance led to the discovery of 19 bodies, many of which are believed to have been murdered by an unidentified Long Island serial killer. The film follows her relentless pursuit for answers and the truth. Deborah Norville, who covered Gilbert’s story as anchor for Inside Edition, executive produces.
College Basketball
ABC, CBS, ESPN, ESPN2 & FOX, beginning at 12pm Live EST
Saturday’s college hoops highlights include UConn at Villanova (FOX), Virginia Tech at Florida State (ESPN2), Kentucky at Tennessee (CBS), Texas Tech at Kansas (ESPN) and West Virginia at Texas (ABC).
12 Strong
AMC, 8pm EST
The 2018 historical drama starring Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon and Michael Peña makes its debut on AMC tonight. The film tells the story of the first Special Forces team deployed to Afghanistan after 9/11 as they work with an Afghan warlord to take down the Taliban.
Happy Birthday Sidney Poitier
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Legendary actor Sidney Poitier turns 94 today, and to celebrate, Turner Classic Movies airs a double feature of two of his most renowned films. First up is Lilies of the Field(1963), featuring a Poitier performance that made him the first African American to win a Best Actor Oscar. He plays a jack-of-all-trades worker who comes upon a group of East German nuns working a farm in the Arizona desert, with the nuns believing he was sent by God to build them a new chapel. Tonight’s second film is the Best Picture Oscar-nominated Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner(1967), the groundbreaking film featuring Poitier as a doctor whose white fiancée (Katharine Houghton) brings him home to meet her shocked parents (Best Actress Oscar winner Katharine Hepburn and Best Actor Oscar nominee Spencer Tracy).
NBA Basketball: Miami at L.A. Lakers
ABC, 8:30pm Live EST
A rematch of the 2020 NBA Finals takes place tonight at the Staples Center in Los Angeles as Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat take on LeBron James and the defending champion Lakers.
Mix Up in the Mediterranean
Hallmark Channel, 9pm EST, Original Film!
A small-town cook impersonates his big-city chef twin to compete in a culinary contest and falls for the woman in charge of the event, who thinks he is the brother who is married. Stars Jeremy Jordan and Jessica Lowndes.
Malcolm X
TNT, 10:45pm EST
This 1992 biographical drama starring Denzel Washington follows the life of Malcolm X, who was assassinated on Feb. 21, 1965.