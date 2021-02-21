TV Best Bets for February 21

When Calls the Heart
Hallmark Channel, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Season 8 of Hallmark Channel’s beloved primetime drama series will make its triumphant return with more surprises and challenges in store for the residents of Hope Valley, with two additional all-new episodes this season for a total of 12!
The Walking Dead: “Home Sweet Home”
AMC+, New Episodes!
The Walking Dead’s 10th season is returning with new episodes, and you can get a sneak preview of the first installment one week before its debut on the linear AMC cable network. The series left off with the fall of Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the end of the Whisperer War. The Kingdom had fallen, Hilltop was virtually destroyed and Alexandria abandoned to prepare for final battle. The survivors were trapped and separated from one another. Yet, when faced with almost certain death, they rallied together to fight, killing Beta (Ryan Hurst) and eliminating the threat of the horde. In these six new episodes, the survivors try to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake. After today, all subsequent episodes will be available to stream Thursdays on AMC+ ahead of their Sunday linear premieres.
Now You See Me
AMC, 6:30pm EST
The 2013 thriller starring Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Mark Ruffalo, Isla Fisher, Morgan Freeman and Michael Caine makes its debut on AMC tonight. The film follows an FBI agent and an Interpol detective searching for a team of illusionists who pull off bank heists during their performances and reward their audiences with the money.
America’s Funniest Home Videos
ABC, 7pm EST
It’s kids and animals making messes, including a little boy who covered the dog in parmesan cheese, twin toddlers who don’t like the face filter that turned them into old men, and the outrageous things people say in the recovery room.
The Dating List
UPtv, 7pm EST, Original Film!
Abby Morel is a bright, young editor’s assistant living in the big city. Wanting to get ahead in her career, she makes an unusual deal with her high-flying boss, Susan. Susan is far too busy to date, but she wants to fall in love. Abby agrees to “screen” dates for Susan in exchange for a promotion. After a couple of disasters, Abby meets Dan, who seemingly ticks all the boxes. The trouble is, she’s starting to fall for him, too. A promising career now within her reach, will she risk losing it all for true love?
Bless the Harts: “Big Pimpin’”
FOX, 7:30pm EST
Louise (guest voice of Emily Spivey) uses Wayne (voice of Ike Barinholtz) as a faux boyfriend after her husband tragically dies on a cruise ship in the new episode “Big Pimpin’.”
Black Panther
TNT, 7:30pm EST
The 2018 film stars the late Chadwick Boseman, along with Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and Martin Freeman. After the death of his father, T’Challa returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation Wakanda to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. But when a powerful old enemy reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king — and Black Panther — is tested.
American Idol
ABC, 8pm EST
This new episode continues the journey to find the next superstar. Auditions across California’s Los Angeles, San Diego and Ojai continue as the all-star judges bring laughs, emotions and surprises in the search for America’s next singing sensation.
BET and CBS News Present: Boiling Point
BET, 8pm EST, New Series!
Have we come to a moment of reckoning, an overdue awakening on systemic racism? Sparked by the horrific death of George Floyd, protesters took to the streets across the nation, demanding accountability and change in policing. Yet, the current movements against police brutality, voter suppression, segregated schools, environmental racism and mass incarceration are unfortunately not new. For decades, Black Americans have been fighting for America to live up to its ideals. This six-part series will explore these powerful through lines that bridge our country’s past and present with each episode exploring dramatic flashpoints in American history — George Wallace’s stand in the schoolhouse door, Bloody Sunday in Selma, the Attica prison uprising, the L.A. Riots, the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and Floyd’s killing. See how these events set the stage for the current civil rights battles of today.
Batwoman: “Gore on Canvas”
The CW, 8pm EST
Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) is approached by Cmdr. Kane (Dougray Scott) and Agent Moore (Meagan Tandy) to boost an infamous work of art that reveals the way to Coryana — and Kate. Despite Ryan’s reservations, Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary (Nicole Kang) convince her to take the assignment, causing tensions within the Bat-team to escalate. Meanwhile, as Alice (Rachel Skarsten) attempts to fulfill Safiyah’s (guest star Shivaani Ghai) insidious request, she slowly discovers that she may not remember everything about her time on Coryana.
The Vaccine: Conquering COVID
Discovery Channel, 8pm; also streaming on discovery+ EST
This timely special, set against the backdrop of a rising global death count and a pandemic that has left the world on edge, goes behind the scenes of the race for a COVID vaccine and features interviews with the world’s leading doctors involved, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health; and Dr. John Mascola of the National Institutes of Health, as well as interviews with scientists from leading pharmaceutical companies including Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer. The special also details the heroic efforts of early trial volunteers, and will offer firsthand accounts from those at the forefront of the pandemic as well as from leaders such as Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, who details the strategy behind successfully rolling out and distributing the vaccines to the masses and the hurdles leaders are facing along the way.
The Simpsons: “Wad Goals”
FOX, 8pm EST
Bart (voice of Nancy Cartwright) becomes a successful caddy in the new episode “Wad Goals.”
Chronicle Mysteries: Helped to Death
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Alex and Drew investigate a self-help retreat and the controversial life coach who oversees it. Starring Alison Sweeney and Benjamin Ayres.
Home Town: “Closer to Mom”
HGTV, 8pm EST
A New Orleans couple is looking for a vacation home in Laurel to be closer to her mom, and their ideal house needs space for hosting crawfish boils. Ben and Erin Napier transform a dated home into a modern oasis complete with two kitchens and a spectacular pool.
Miss Scarlet and the Duke: “The Case of Henry Scarlet”
PBS, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
Forgery, murder and false accusation strain Eliza’s (Kate Phillips) forensic skills as she gets to the bottom of her father’s death, aided by the Duke (Stuart Martin) and her underworld friend Moses (Ansu Kabia).
Pre-Code Double Feature
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
You might be surprised at the sorts of daring and broadminded stories, themes and images found in Hollywood movies that were created before the Motion Picture Production Code (aka the “Hays Code”) took effect between 1934-68. You’ll have a chance to see some of them tonight in Turner Classic Movies’ double feature of films made pre-Code. First up is the screwball comedy/drama Bombshell (1933), starring original platinum-blonde icon Jean Harlow living up to the film’s title with a smoldering performance in her signature comedy. Harlow plays glamorous film star Lola Burns, who rebels against her studio, her pushy press agent (Lee Tracy) and a family of hangers-on, hoping to lead a normal life and prove to her public that she is a proper lady, and not the sexy vamp of her movies. Of course, none of these people want to see their meal ticket leave the business, and they try everything they can to keep her where she is. Next is another 1933 film, Design for Living, a comedy directed by Ernst Lubitsch and based on the Noël Coward play. Miriam Hopkins plays a woman who can’t decide between two men who love her (played by Fredric March and Gary Cooper), so the three try living together in a platonic, friendly relationship.
The Great North: “Romantic Meat-Based Adventure”
FOX, 8:30pm EST
Judy (voice of Jenny Slate) forces Beef (voice of Nick Offerman) to get back in the dating scene by attending a meat auction and singles mixer in the hopes of bringing home a new love (and some sausages) in the new episode “Romantic Meat-Based Adventure.”
Disrupt & Dismantle
BET, 9pm EST, New Series!
This timely series follows Soledad O’Brien as she tackles injustices across the nation affecting the Black community, from police brutality to redlining, the school-to-prison pipeline, the infant mortality crisis fueled by systemic racism and more. Disrupt & Dismantlewill take an active and hard-edged approach to chopping away at the roots of racism, focusing on real people with real problems, looking for real action. Through gritty reportage and true vérité moments, as well as raw emotional interviews and rarely seen archival photos and footage, the series will offer invaluable insights and truly bring viewers along on O’Brien’s journey as she identifies an issue within a particular community, then goes out into the field and investigates.
NCIS: Los Angeles: “Russia, Russia, Russia”
CBS, 9pm EST
When Callen (Chris O’Donnell) goes to the National Counterterrorism Center to interrogate a Russian asset, the tables are turned and Callen is detained on accusations of being a Russian agent in the new episode “Russia, Russia, Russia.”
Bob’s Burgers: “Die Card, or Card Trying”
FOX, 9pm EST
Linda (voice of John Roberts) drags Bob (voice of H. Jon Benjamin) and the kids out into nature to take the best holiday family portrait ever in the new episode “Die Card, or Card Trying.”
Lies, Crimes & Video
HLN, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The true-crime docuseries returns for Season 2; two hourlong episodes will air each Sunday evening beginning tonight. First, in “Yoga Store Slaying,” Lululemon employee Jayna Murray is found stabbed to death inside one of the company’s high-end Washington, D.C., stores. Evidence in the killing begins to point to someone on the inside. Then, “One October: Massacre on the Strip” looks at new evidence, untold stories and videos surrounding the Las Vegas mass shooting committed by Stephen Paddock that left more than 50 people dead.
Wicked Tuna
Nat Geo,, Season Premiere!
Gloucester, Massachusetts, is the oldest fishing port in the United States and for the last 10 years a fleet of Gloucester bluefin tuna fishermen have overcome obstacles, survived danger and embraced glory. But this season is their biggest test yet. With a world in flux, these fishermen fight the only way they know how: with grit, resilience and determination. It’s do or die for the bluefin and the fleet this season.
The Widower: Part Three
NBC, 9pm EST, Series Finale!
The three-night true-crime docuseries from the producers of Dateline NBCconcludes tonight. The series takes viewers behind the scenes of a decade-long investigation into Thomas Randolph, an eccentric Las Vegas man accused of killing his wife Sharon, who was his sixth wife and the fourth to die under mysterious circumstances.
All Creatures Great and Small: “The Night Before Christmas”
PBS, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Siegfried (Samuel West) hosts a Christmas Eve party, with an even bigger event to follow the next day. Meanwhile, Helen (Rachael Shenton) accompanies James (Nicholas Ralph) on an emergency house call.
Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip With Sam and Graham: “Scottish Sports”
Starz, 9pm EST
Outlanderstars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish explore both classic and modern Scottish sports as they take on everything from lifting stones and throwing the Highland Games Hammer to golfing at the revered St. Andrews and suiting up for a rugby lesson at Murrayfield Stadium.
Family Guy: “And Then There’s Fraud”
FOX, 9:30pm EST
After attending a baseball game, Peter and Chris (voices of Seth MacFarlane and Seth Green) decide to start a memorabilia business in the new episode “And Then There’s Fraud.”
The Rookie: “Revelations”
ABC, 10pm EST
Officer Nolan’s (Nathan Fillion) decision to return to school in order to become a training officer is proving to be much harder than he expected. Meanwhile, Officer Chen (Melissa O’Neil) considers going into undercover work after getting a taste of the job when Harper’s (Mekia Cox) former colleague needs help. Guest starring is Brent Huff as Officer Smitty, Dylan Conrique as Tamara Colins, Arjay Smith as James Murray and Toks Olagundoye as Professor Fiona Ryan.
NCIS: New Orleans: “Into Thin Air”
CBS, 10pm EST
In the new episode “Into Thin Air,” Pride (Scott Bakula) and the team are on the hunt for a kidnapped 14-year-old and discover that her father — who will soon have custody of her — is a radical survivalist living off the grid.
Modern Marvels
History, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
The series returns for Season 18 with a new focus and a new host — food author and culinary entrepreneur Adam Richman, who travels the country to behemoth factory lines and locally owned shops and goes behind the scenes of iconic brands to give an inside look into how our favorite foods are made. The premiere episode, “Cookies,” explores the origins, creation and all there is to know about one of America’s favorite go-to sweet treats.