TV Best Bets for February 22

All Rise: “Safe to Fall”
CBS, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Safe to Fall,” Emily (Jessica Camacho) and Sam (Audrey Corsa) face off in the courtroom in an emotionally gripping case that will determine the fate of a mentally ill young man who attacked his father.
Social Society
ALLBLK, New Series!
In January, AMC Networks’ streaming service formerly known as UMC was rebranded as ALLBLK, a platform that provides opportunity for Black creatives to showcase their work while giving fans of Black storytelling a fresh, new destination for enjoying it. One of those projects is the new series Social Society, a weekly variety talk show hosted and coproduced by actor and social media personality Kendall Kyndall that provides a fresh look into each week’s trending topics and social buzz, while also featuring exclusive sketch comedy. Each episode will invite a variety of influencers, lifestyle experts, and tastemakers to a virtual roundtable for pointed conversations about Black culture, education, race, politics, and everything in between. For more information on this show and other ALLBLK programming, visit allblk.tv.
The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Procedure”
CBS, 8pm EST
After going to the doctor for the first time in nearly a decade, Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) finds out he needs a routine colonoscopy in the new episode “Welcome to the Procedure.”
All American: “Teenage Love”
The CW, 8pm EST
With everything that has been going on, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) needs some alone time to clear his head and decides to go to the family cabin, but he gets a surprise visit from his friends. Everyone seems to be having fun, until secrets come out leaving some of the couples out of sorts with each other. Coop (Bre-Z) is still reeling from everything Spencer said, and with the urging of Patience (Chelsea Tavares), heads out to the cabin to confront Spencer.
9-1-1: “Jinx”
FOX, 8pm EST
The 118 believes a fabled firehouse superstition has come true when they deal with a never-ending series of bizarre emergency calls in the new episode “Jinx.”
100 Day Dream Home
HGTV, 8pm EST
Fun-loving couple Vanessa and Drew are tired of squeezing into their tiny apartment in Brooklyn, New York, so they have decided to make a big move to Florida to be closer to family. But helping this couple build their first real dream home is not without its challenges. Vanessa is more of a risk taker and loves edgy, modern design, while Drew prefers to play it safe. Not only do Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt have to help this couple agree on the design in 100 days, but they also have to do it remotely!
Pristine Seas: The Power of Protection
Nat Geo Wild, 8pm EST
For years the Pristine Seas project has helped protect nearly 2 million square miles of ocean. But only 7% of the ocean is protected — and it’s on the brink of collapse. Follow Enric Sala and his team of marine biologists and explorers as they travel from the coral reefs of Palau to the icebergs of the Russian Arctic to the kelp forests of the Juan Fernández Islands — in a race to save our ocean.
Ellen’s Game of Games: “Aw Snap, Crackle, Slop”
NBC, 8pm EST
Contestants play “Dizzy Dash,” new game “If I Could Turn Back Slime,” “Mt. Saint Ellen” and “Aw Snap.” The winner of each of the first four rounds moves on to “Know or Go” and that winner advances to “Hotter Hands” for a chance to win a cash prize. Another new Game of Games episode immediately follows.
Legends of the Pharaohs
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST, New Series!
The legend of the world’s first pyramid involves a powerful pharaoh and a righthand man whose innovative idea to immortalize him would change the course of history. Discover the story of Djoser, who achieved god-like status after leading his country of 1 million citizens through a seven-year period of drought and famine. Then see how his adviser, Imhotep, set out to build a tomb worthy of his legacy — a construction project that would call for the mobilization of the entire country and influence the very fate of Egypt. What followed was the construction of the country’s first pyramid, a monument made of 850,000 tons of limestone instead of simple mudbrick and stacked to six levels instead of just one, creating a 200-foot-high stairway to the afterlife, a marvel of engineering that still inspires awe today.
My Brother’s Keeper
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Brotherly love (among other emotions) and rivalry are the themes for tonight’s lineup of four films featuring stories about the relationships between various male siblings. Up first is the Best Picture Oscar-winning comedy/drama road movie Rain Man(1988), directed by Best Director Oscar winner Barry Levinson. It stars Tom Cruise as Charlie, a selfish young man who learns that his estranged father has died and left most of his large estate to his other son, Raymond (Best Actor Oscar winner Dustin Hoffman), an autistic savant whose existence was unknown to Charlie. Next is East of Eden(1955), Best Director Oscar nominee Elia Kazan’s drama about a wayward young man (Best Actor Oscar nominee James Dean in his first major screen role) who vies for his deeply religious father’s (Raymond Massey) affection against his favored brother (Richard Davalos). The lineup continues into late-night with the 1958 adaptation of Fyodor Dostoevsky’s novel The Brothers Karamazov, starring Yul Brynner, Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominee Lee J. Cobb, William Shatner and Richard Basehart; and concludes with the acclaimed 1960 Italian drama Rocco and His Brothers.
9-1-1: Lone Star: “Everyone and Their Brother”
FOX, 9pm EST
Owen (Rob Lowe) and T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) risk their lives to save two brothers trapped in a homemade minefield in the new episode “Everyone and Their Brother.”
Ty Breaker
HGTV, 9pm EST
Combining two different cultures and traditions can be amazing, but challenging, when you’re doing it in a tiny home with no logical layout. Sean and Jaanki love to host both their Italian and Indian families but doing it in their small house with too many walls is very difficult. They seek help from two experienced designers, Ty Pennington and Alison Victoria, who have to learn how to work together as they transform a home for this overwhelmed family.
Reclaiming History: Our Native Daughters
Smithsonian Channel, 9pm EST
To kick of Black History Month, this special airing pulls back the curtain on one of today’s international musicians, Grammy Award winner Rhiannon Giddens, and her quest to continue to push boundaries by using music to explore powerful stories of Black American women’s experience — their struggles, resistance, resilience and hopes. The resulting album and concert tour electrify audiences and musicians alike, illuminating long overlooked history on a journey into our shared past.
Snowpiercer: “Keep Hope Alive”
TNT, 9pm EST
Layton (Daveed Diggs) and Miss Audrey (Lena Hall) make a risky play for Big Alice, but Wilford (Sean Bean) has his own plans.
American Greed: “Social Media Scam Artists”
CNBC, 10pm EST, Midseason Finale!
Crowdfunded charities are a modern way to raise funds for a good cause, but do you know where the money really goes? See how social media scammers prey on the kindness of strangers, using tragic or heart-warming stories to hook their victims — then empty their wallets.
The Wall: “Team USA Celebration: Apolo and Bianca”
NBC, 10pm EST
The Wallcelebrates NBC’s upcoming coverage of the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer with this episode in which two-time gold-medal speed skater Apolo Ohno and his fiancée, Bianca Stam, take on The Wall to raise huge amounts of money for the Team USA Fund, supporting future Olympic and Paralympic athletes.