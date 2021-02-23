TV Best Bets for February 23

Superman & Lois
The CW, 8pm EST, New Series!
The golden couple of comic books returns to television — and now they’re parents! Clark Kent a.k.a. Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) balance saving the world with parenting their two teen sons.
The List of Ten
discovery+
In 2010, a probation officer conducts a routine check on 76-year-old Joseph Naso, in Reno, Nevada. During a search of Naso’s home for probation violations, the officer finds a shocking cache of materials: thousands of pictures of women in hosiery, mannequins dressed in lingerie and a journal recounting dozens of sexual assaults. But the most important piece of evidence found is Naso’s “List of Ten,” a handwritten list with 10 cryptic entries of vague locations, but no names or dates. Investigators fear that they have stumbled upon a hidden serial killer and his list of victims completely by chance. Working against time, investigators have one year to decode the list before Naso goes free.
NBA Basketball
TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live EST
TNT’s NBA doubleheader has the Boston Celtics on the road against the Dallas Mavericks, followed by the Portland Trail Blazers in Denver for a matchup against the Nuggets.
Young Rock: “On the Road Again”
NBC, 8pm EST
A new episode of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s semi-autobiographical sitcom debuts tonight.
Star of the Month: John Garfield
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Turner Classic Movies ends its Tuesday night salute to famed actor John Garfield with eight more of his memorable film roles. The evening begins with three terrific war films made during World War II that feature Garfield as characters in various branches of the military — Pride of the Marines (1945), in which the actor portrays real-life U.S. Marine Al Schmid in a story re-creating Schmid’s heroic stand against a Japanese attack at Guadalcanal; Destination Tokyo(1943), the Oscar-nominated submarine thriller costarring Cary Grant; and Howard Hawks’ Oscar-winning Air Force(1943), whose story is based on a real incident that occurred at Pearl Harbor on the day of its attack. Also tonight: the Oscar-nominated spy film The Fallen Sparrow(1943), costarring Maureen O’Hara; another spy flick, Dangerously They Live(1941); Flowing Gold (1940), an oilfield-set adventure film; Thank Your Lucky Stars(1943), a musical comedy created as a fundraiser for the war effort, with Garfield making a guest appearance as himself and singing “My Mama Done Tol’ Me” (Garfield and the film’s many other stars donated their salaries to the Hollywood Canteen club for servicemen, which he cofounded with Bette Davis); and the Oscar-nominated musical romantic comedy Hollywood Canteen(1944), with Garfield again appearing as himself, talking about the history of the club with Davis.
Outdaughtered
TLC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
America’s first all-female quintuplets are growing up fast! With Ava, Olivia, Riley, Parker and Hazel rapidly approaching their fifth birthday, and big sister Blayke about to enter tweendom, parents Danielle and Adam Busby are racing to keep up.
Kenan: “Hard News”
NBC, 8:30pm EST
Kenan Thompson’s new sitcom premieres its second episode tonight. Don Johnson and Chris Redd costar.
President Biden’s First Address to Congress
Various Networks, 9pm Live EST
President Joe Biden will give his first public address before a joint session of Congress in the Chamber of the House of Representatives in the U.S. Capitol tonight. The speech will be similar to a State of the Union address, though it is not referred to as such in the case of a first-time president’s initial address. Presiding over the joint session will be Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris in her capacity as President of the Senate. This marks the first time that two women serving as presiding officers will sit on the rostrum during a joint session address. Most news networks will likely cover this address live, along with offering pre- and post-speech commentary.
Home Again With the Fords: “A Fresh Start”
HGTV, 9pm EST
A New Yorker moving back to Pittsburgh purchased her grandfather’s old property in hopes of making a fresh start with her son. Leanne and Steve Ford take on the challenge of turning the ’60s-meets-’80s house into a modern, natural home for their new beginning.
Superman & Lois: Legacy of Hope
The CW, 9:30pm EST
This special takes fans behind the scenes and features sneak peeks and interviews from the cast and executive producers of the new series Superman & Lois, plus special guests discussing the legacy of the Man of Steel.
Assembly Required
History, 10pm EST, New Series!
This 10-episode competition series reunites Home Improvementstars Tim Allen and Richard Karn, who both serve as hosts and executive producers. In the show, Allen and Karn are sounding the call for those with a can-do attitude to take back their sense of purpose and awaken their inner builder. The series will spotlight the best and brightest builders from across the country at their home workshops as they compete to breathe new life into everyday household items in desperate need of fixing. Each contestant will be pushed to the limit while testing their ability and ingenuity to not only rebuild the items but to build them better. In each episode, Allen and Karn will also dive into the unique history around these items to celebrate the men and women who crafted them, and the techniques used.
Nurses: “Lady Business”
NBC, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Grace (Tiera Skovbye) goes public with her claims against Dr. Hamilton (Peter Stebbings); Wolf (Donald MacLean Jr.) takes a stand when Red (Ryan Blakely) endangers the life of a patient; Ash (Natasha Calis) confronts Sinead (Cathy White) about her drinking problem; and Naz (Sandy Sidhu) coaches Keon (Jordan Johnson-Hinds) when he receives life-changing news from Dr. Banks (Nicola Correia-Damude).