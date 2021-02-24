TV Best Bets for February 24

Canine Intervention
Netflix, New Series!
This series follows renowned Oakland dog trainer Jas Leverette as he runs Cali K9, one of the top dog-training facilities in California. Each episode will feature Jas as he uses his unique training methods and techniques to help a variety of dogs and their owners fix the canines’ obedience and behavior issues. Jas works with all breeds; he’s never turned a dog away and he can correct even the most extreme behavior issues.
Design Star: Next Gen
discovery+, New Series!
In this high-stakes competition series inspired by HGTV Design Star, the most successful and highest-rated franchise in HGTV history, $50,000 cash and a shot at their own show are waiting to turn one breakout renovation and design expert’s life upside down. Hosted by Allison Holker Boss, the six-episode series features eight gifted designers, renovators and social media brand-builders as they compete in intense weekly challenges. During the series, head judge Jonathan Adler is joined by designer Lauren Makk and a rotating cast of celebrity guest experts. Design Star: Next Gen premieres on discovery+ with a special 90-minute episode earlier today before also airing this evening on HGTV.
NHL Hockey
NBCSN, beginning at 7pm Live EST
NBCSN’s Wednesday Night Hockeydoubleheader has the N.Y. Rangers at the Philadelphia Flyers, followed by the L.A. Kings at the St. Louis Blues.
Riverdale: “Chapter Eighty-Two: Back to School”
The CW, 8pm EST
Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) prepare for their first day as Riverdale High’s newest teachers. Veronica introduces her husband Chad (guest star Chris Mason) to the group after he shows up unexpectedly in Riverdale. After realizing they are out of funds, Archie and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) turn to Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) for help restarting the football and cheer teams.
TCM Spotlight: Noteworthy African American Performances
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
As Black History Month nears its end, Turner Classic Movies offers one more evening of films featuring great performances from Black actors. First is Take a Giant Step(1959), a coming-of-age drama starring Johnny Nash (who would later become more famous as a singer, especially with his hit “I Can See Clearly Now”) as a Black teenager living in a predominantly white area who starts to become more aware of the realities of racism and its impact on his life as he is growing older. The film’s cast also includes Golden Globe nominee Estelle Hemsley and Ruby Dee. After that is the Best Picture Oscar-nominated A Soldier’s Story(1984), starring Howard E. Rollins Jr. as a Black military officer and lawyer assigned to investigate the murder of a Black sergeant on a military base in the Jim Crow South near the end of World War II. Next is Sparkle(1976), a musical drama about a girl group inspired by the history of the Supremes. The cast is led by breakout star Irene Cara, who would later record several chart-topping hit songs, and also includes future Miami Vicecostar Philip Michael Thomas, Lonette McKee and Dorian Harewood. The evening ends with Broken Strings(1940), a rare-for-its-time film featuring an all-Black cast led by cowriter Clarence Muse, who portrays a concert violinist who turns to teaching after his fingers become paralyzed following an accident. There is also family drama of a generational sort as the violinist’s classical music sensibilities clash with his son’s leanings toward modern swing music.
Snowfall
FX, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
The 10-episode fourth season of Snowfall premieres with two episodes tonight. The series picks up in 1985, and reelected President Ronald Reagan has proclaimed it “morning again in America.” In South Central Los Angeles, however, it feels more like the sun is getting low. Business is booming for drug dealers like Franklin Saint (Damson Idris), but the American public and politicians are calling for a major escalation in the war on drugs.
Baroness von Sketch Show
IFC, 12am (late-night) EST, New Episodes!
The second part of the fifth and final season of this all-female Canadian sketch comedy series begins tonight.