TV Best Bets for February 25

Punky Brewster
Peacock, New Series!
Following its generally well-received revival of the ’90s sitcom Saved by the Bell, NBC has revisited its vault and is similarly bringing back this ’80s sitcom about a bright young girl raised by a foster dad for a Peacock revival. Soleil Moon Frye, who played the title character in the original as a child, reprises her role here and is also an executive producer. Punky is now a single mother of three trying to get her life back on track when she meets Izzy (Quinn Copeland), a young girl in the foster system who reminds Punky a lot of her younger self. Original costar Cherie Johnson reprises her role as Cherie, and the series also stars Freddie Prinze Jr., Noah Cottrell, Oliver De Los Santos and Lauren Lindsey Donzis.
Millennials
ALLBLK, New Series!
This weekly, six-episode original sitcom on the new ALLBLK streaming service is centered on the lives of four 20-something roommates and their neighbors across the hall as they navigate the chaos of being young and finding success, and themselves, in Los Angeles. Kyle Massey, Keraun Harris, Philip Bolden, Aaron Grady, Teresa Celeste, Buddy Lewis and Katherine Florence star.
Talking Dead: “Home Sweet Home”
AMC+, New Episodes!
With The Walking Deadback with new Season 10 episodes, this aftershow is also back, streaming here Thursdays ahead of its Sunday night airings on the linear AMC network. Tonight’s premiere recaps the new episode that began streaming on AMC+ last Sunday, and which hits AMC this Sunday.
Luda Can’t Cook
discovery+
In this special, hip-hop star Ludacris gets schooled in the kitchen by James Beard Award-nominated Chef Meherwan Irani so he can up his culinary game with international flavors and techniques, particularly Indian dishes.“I absolutely love food and have always appreciated the art of cooking, but I can’t lie — I have no idea what I’m doing in the kitchen,” admits Ludacris. “I’m on a mission to change that and master one cuisine at a time — it’s going to be delicious.”
NBA Basketball
TNT, beginning at 7pm Live EST
The Philadelphia 76ers play host to the Dallas Mavericks, and the New Orleans Pelicans are in Milwaukee for a meeting with the Bucks.
Young Sheldon: “Crappy Frozen Ice Cream and an Organ Grinder’s Monkey”
CBS, 8pm EST, Guest Star Alert!
Sheldon (Iain Armitage) and George Sr. (Lance Barber) dine with President Hagemeyer (guest star Wendie Malick) and a university benefactor. Guest star Reba McEntire returns as June in the new episode “Crappy Frozen Ice Cream and an Organ Grinder’s Monkey.”
Hell’s Kitchen: “Crapping Out in Hell”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Crapping Out in Hell,” the chefs are treated to a balancing-act performance, then they roll dice to choose ingredients for their dishes.
Flipping Across America
HGTV, 8pm EST
In Fort Worth, Texas, Andy and Ashley Williams (Flip or Flop Ft. Worth) work on a big, corner lot house with some cracks that hint at serious structural damage. Meanwhile, Jon and Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin (Going for Sold) deal with major foundation issues while flipping a home in one of Houston’s hottest neighborhoods.
Mr. Mayor: “#PalmTreeReform”
NBC, 8pm EST
Neil’s (Ted Danson) plan to save the city money on palm tree maintenance meets unexpected resistance. Meanwhile, Tommy (Mike Cabellon) and Mikaela (Vella Lovell) don’t believe Jayden (Bobby Moynihan) when he announces he’s going to be a father.
TCM Spotlight: Kiss Connection
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
TCM’s final Thursday evening lineup of romantic films connected by certain actors starts with 1942’s The Palm Beach Story, starring Joel McCrea (who ended last week’s Kiss Connection) and Claudette Colbert. Also tonight: Boom Town(1940, Claudette Colbert/Clark Gable); Mogambo (1953, Clark Gable/Ava Gardner); Knights of the Round Table(1953, Ava Gardner/Robert Taylor); Camille(1937, Robert Taylor/Greta Garbo); Ninotchka(1939, Greta Garbo/Melvyn Douglas); and 1936’s Theodora Goes Wild, starring Melvyn Douglas and Irene Dunne, who was featured in the first Kiss Connection title earlier this month.
B Positive: “B Negative”
CBS, 8:30pm EST
Drew (Thomas Middleditch) and Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) start thinking about their futures after Jerry (David Anthony Higgins) gets a surprise call that he’s receiving a new kidney in the new episode “B Negative.”
Superstore: “Depositions”
NBC, 8:30pm EST
With Carol’s (Irene White) lawyer at Cloud 9 to depose the employees, Jonah (Ben Feldman) tries to ease Glenn’s (Mark McKinney) nerves. Meanwhile, Mateo (Nico Santos) enlists Sandra’s (Kaliko Kauahi) help hiding the details of his work arrangement, and Dina (Lauren Ash) grows concerned about Garrett’s (Colton Dunn) behavior at Customer Service.
Mom: “Whip-Its and Emotionally Attuned Babies”
CBS, 9pm EST
Bonnie (Allison Janney) has success creating a line of mocktails for Adam’s (William Fichtner) bar. Also, Jill (Jaime Pressly) finds herself attracted to Bonnie’s therapist, Trevor (returning guest star Rainn Wilson), in the new episode “Whip-Its and Emotionally Attuned Babies.”
Call Me Kat: “First Date”
FOX, 9pm EST
Kat (Mayim Bialik) deals with nerves over her date with Oscar (guest star Christopher Rivas) in the new episode “First Date.”
MTV Floribama Shore
MTV, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
For the first time ever, everyone’s favorite group of rowdy Southerners will trade in the Florida sun for the mountains of Montana and the sunshine of Lake Havasu City, Arizona. After an explosive summer in St. Pete last season, castmates Jeremiah Buoni, Codi Butts, Aimee Hall, Kirk Medas, Nilsa Prowant, Candace Rice and Gus Smyrnios will reunite once again for their annual trip, but things will look different this year. With limited access to the outside world at their remote location, the group is forced to face the wounds of last summer head on.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “The Only Way Out Is Through”
NBC, 9pm EST
Benson (Mariska Hargitay) helps two sisters get closure from a harrowing childhood assault. Meanwhile, Kat’s (Jamie Gray Hyder) cousin reaches out for help.
The Unicorn: “In Memory Of...”
CBS, 9:30pm EST
In the new episode “In Memory Of...,” a memorial to honor Wade’s (Walton Goggins) wife leaves Natalie (Makenzie Moss) realizing that memories of her mom are starting to fade.
Last Man Standing: “Grill in the Mist”
FOX, 9:30pm EST
Mike (Tim Allen) and Kristin (Amanda Fuller) are forced to make some tough business decisions in the wake of the pandemic in the new episode “Grill in the Mist.”
Clarice: “Are You Alright?”
CBS, 10pm EST
In the new episode “Are You Alright?,” Clarice (Rebecca Breeds) must prove she is fit for duty by getting a confession out of the suspect in the three river murders.
She’s the Boss
USA Network, 10:30pm EST, New Series!
This new “docu-comedy” series follows Nicole Walters — an ambitious, jet-setting entrepreneur who runs a multimillion-dollar marketing empire — and her husband, Josh Walters, a quirky and devoted stay-at-home lawyer. The modern-day family is made complete with the couples’ three lovely adopted daughters and Eddie, Nicole’s over-the-top executive assistant and best friend. Although Nicole has conquered the business world, she and Josh are learning on the fly that parenthood isn’t always as easy as it seems, and the Walterses work to juggle family, careers, obstacles, laughter and love. Faced with the never-ending entrepreneur laundry list and all the demands that come with being a wife and mother of three, can Nicole learn to find the perfect balance and truly have it all?