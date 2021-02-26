TV Best Bets for February 26

The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Hulu, Original Film!
Singer-songwriter Andra Day makes her acting debut as legendary jazz musician Billie Holiday in Lee Daniels’ biopic chronicling how, beginning in the 1940s in New York City, the federal government targeted Holiday in a growing effort to escalate and racialize the war on drugs, ultimately aiming to stop her from singing her controversial and heart-wrenching ballad, “Strange Fruit.”
Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry
Apple TV+
Award-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler’s (Belushi, American High) documentary tells the true coming-of-age story of singer-songwriter Billie Eilish and her rise to global superstardom. The film offers a deeply intimate look at this extraordinary teenager’s journey as she, at just age 17, navigates life on the road, onstage and at home with her family, while writing, recording and releasing her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Dickinson: “You Cannot Put a Fire Out”
Apple TV+, Season Finale!
Season 2 of the Peabody Award-winning half-hour comedy/drama that audaciously explores the constraints of society, gender and family from the perspective of rebellious young 19th-century poet Emily Dickinson (Hailee Steinfeld) concludes. The series will return for Season 3.
Losing Alice
Apple TV+, Season Finale!
This cinematic series from Israel described as an “erotic, psychological neo-noir drama thriller” and which is a female version of the famous tale of Faust and his deal with the devil, concludes its first season with this episode. Ayelet Zurer and Lihi Kornowski star.
Paranormal Caught on Camera: “Kentucky Poltergeist and More”
discovery+, Season Premiere!
A Kentucky woman hires an empath to rid her home of a pesky poltergeist; a terrifying creature holes up in a barn at night; a Russian cosmonaut spots a UFO over Antarctica; and more.
Tom & Jerry
HBO Max, Feature Film Exclusive!
The animated cat and mouse get new life and continue their ongoing battle in this live-action/CGI film directed by Tim Story. Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Colin Jost, Rob Delaney and Ken Jeong star alongside the toons.
Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers
IMDb TV, New Series!
IMDb TV — Amazon’s free, ad-supported streaming service available as an app on Amazon’s Fire TV, as a free option on Amazon Prime Video Channels and on Roku platforms — debuts this six-part docuseries from executive producer LeBron James that follows the titular high school basketball dynasty from California during their 2019-20 season as they strived for a third straight state championship.
Crazy About Her (Loco por Ella)
Netflix, Original Film!
After a magical one-night stand with cryptic and enigmatic Carla (Susana Abaitua), Adri (Álvaro Cervantes) decides to admit himself to the mental institution where Carla resides in order to see her again, but he will soon discover that checking himself out will not be as easy as he thought.
Escape From New York
IFC, 2:45pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Cowriter/director John Carpenter’s influential 1981 sci-fi/action cult classic takes place in a dystopian “future” 1997, when the island of Manhattan has been turned into a maximum-security prison. After Air Force One is hijacked and purposely crashed in New York City, ex-Special Forces soldier and current federal prison inmate Snake Plissken (Kurt Russell in one of his most iconic roles) is given just 24 hours to infiltrate New York and safely extract the president (Donald Pleasence) in exchange for a pardon. Also starring among the terrific cast are Lee Van Cleef, Ernest Borgnine, Isaac Hayes, Harry Dean Stanton and Adrienne Barbeau, and the action is further heightened by the synth-prominent musical score composed by Carpenter and Alan Howarth that manages to sound both very ’80s andof the future.
NBA Basketball
ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live EST
A twin bill of NBA action on ESPN has Domantas Sabonis and the Indiana Pacers on the road against Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics, followed by Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers in Los Angeles to collide with LeBron James and the defending champion Lakers.
Shark Tank
ABC, 8pm EST
First into the Tank are two friends from Mandeville, Louisiana, who introduce their bedding product designed to help bed-making more convenient. A trio of entrepreneurs from Hyattsville, Maryland, are on a mission to create a healthy lifestyle for families with their delicious plant-based take on a classic favorite food. An entrepreneur from New York City shows the Sharks an easy way to walk your dog without tracking dirt and germs, while another entrepreneur from Brooklyn, New York, presents her fun educational app designed to help kids learn coding.
Frozen in Time: Flashback
HGTV, 8pm EST
In the first of two episodes,“Livin’ La Villa Loca,”Frozen in Timestars Maureen McCormick and Dan Vickery know it’s a huge undertaking to renovate and modernize homes stuck in the past and so do their HGTV friends. In this episode, Maureen and Dan watch as siblings Leanne and Steve Ford of Restored by the Fords transform a drab ’70s Spanish villa into a dream home with a vacation vibe; Desert FlippersEric and Lindsey Bennett bring back the best in a ’50s house and give it some modern twists; Hidden Potential’s Jasmine Roth removes a “dance floor” from the middle of a dated dining room; and Tamara Day of Bargain Mansions discovers a bedroom with a clown mural. In “Never to Forever Home,” Maureen and Dan explore a dark 1979 house that Home Town’s Ben and Erin Napier convert into a New Orleans-style forever home; a beige ’80s house that Clint Robertson and Luke Caldwell of Boise Boystransform by moving a fireplace to show off a killer view; a home thatHidden Potential’s Jasmine Roth brings California cool vibes to for a young family; and a home with a Stone Age vibe given a full overhaul by the Good Bonesduo Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E Laine.
Brutal Bridesmaids
LMN, 8pm EST, Original Film!
After becoming engaged to Michael (Kevin A. Walton), a handsome and successful businessman, Jessica (Zoila Garcia) selects her five best girlfriends to be her bridesmaids. However, when the group gets together, they find themselves letting old wounds and jealousy get in the way of bonding as they all compete over Jessica’s friendship. When mysterious accidents and illnesses start to inflict the group, Jessica fears one of her bridesmaids may not have her best interest at heart.
The Blacklist: “Ogden Greeley”
NBC, 8pm EST
The Task Force investigates the apparent disappearance of a defense contractor, Cooper (Harry Lennix) receives an unexpected offer and Red (James Spader) makes a connection.
Starring Laurence Harvey
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
British actor Laurence Harvey (born in Lithuania as Zvi Mosheh Skikne) only lived to age 45, but in that short time he was able to star in a number of memorable performances, three of which are featured in tonight’s lineup. The evening begins with a movie featuring perhaps Harvey’s most famous role, as traumatically brainwashed war veteran and potential assassin Raymond Shaw in the classic political thriller The Manchurian Candidate(1962), alongside Frank Sinatra and Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee Angela Lansbury, who delivers a truly chilling villainous performance. Next, Harvey costars as the married lover of Best Actress Oscar winner Elizabeth Taylor’s call girl character in the 1960 drama BUtterfield 8. Finally, he and Kim Novak lead the 1964 British adaptation of W. Somerset Maugham’s classic novel Of Human Bondage.
Hip Hop Uncovered
FX, 9pm EST, Series Finale!
In the finale of the documentary series Hip Hop Uncovered, the genre reaches new heights with the emergence of Nicki Minaj, Gucci Mane, French Montana, Nipsey Hussle and Waka Flocka, and 50 Cent changes the face of rap music. With money flooding in, hip-hop faces a choice: Will it continue to be the voice of the streets or will it fall prey to corporate greed?
Painting With John
HBO, 11pm EST, Season Finale!
The first season of this quirky unscripted series starring John Lurie comes to a close.