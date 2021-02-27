TV Best Bets for February 27

Girl in the Basement
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Inspired by actual events, Girl in the Basementis the horrific story of Sara (Stefanie Scott), a vibrant teen girl looking forward to her 18th birthday so she can move away from her controlling father Don (Judd Nelson). But before she can blow out the candles, Don imprisons her in the basement of their home. While Don tries to convince wife Irene (Joely Fisher) that Sara ran away, he secretly visits her in the basement to torture and rape her while Irene and her sister Amy (Emily Topper) continue living upstairs.
Ghost Nation: “Tortured Soul Asylum”
discovery+, Season Finale!
Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango and Shari DeBenedetti continue their extended investigation of Harrisburg State Hospital. Joined by Hawes’ daughters Sam and Satori, the team uses their unique approach and high-tech gear to peel away the layers of the haunted property’s past. They suspect the former asylum’s dark and disturbing history might be the root of the intense paranormal activity that could soon threaten the surrounding community when the buildings are demolished.
A Wild Year on Earth
BBC America, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
A Wild Year on Earthwraps up with the season finale “Full Circle,” which follows Monarch butterflies migrating to the forests of Mexico, the rains providing relief to parched Southern Africa, and the warmer waters off Australia triggering the annual coral spawning on the Great Barrier Reef.
College Basketball: Baylor at Kansas
ESPN, 8pm Live EST
Two of the nation’s elite teams are in action tonight at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas, as the Baylor Bears visit the Jayhawks in a key Big 12 matchup.
Dances With Wolves
TCM, 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Winner of seven of the 12 Academy Awards for which it was nominated, including Best Picture, this 1990 Western masterpiece stars Best Director Oscar winner Kevin Costner in a Best Actor Oscar-nominated performance as John Dunbar, a Civil War soldier who requests a transfer to the Western frontier. Alone at his post, Dunbar befriends a nearby group of Lakota Sioux, slowly becoming accepted into their culture and seen as a warrior they call “Dances With Wolves.” When the Army returns, Dunbar finds himself torn between two worlds, and must decide where his allegiance lies. Mary McDonnell was nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her portrayal of Dunbar’s love interest, Stands With a Fist, the white adopted daughter of the tribe’s medicine man, Kicking Bird (Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominee Graham Greene). Michael Blake won an Oscar for the screenplay adaptation of his novel, while John Barry’s sweeping, epic musical score also took home an Oscar.
NBA Basketball: Dallas at Brooklyn
ABC, 8:30pm Live EST
Luka Don?i? and the Dallas Mavericks head east to clash with Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets on ABC’s Saturday NBA primetime matchup.
It Was Always You
Hallmark Channel, 9pm EST, Original Film!
Elizabeth’s engagement plans are thrown into disarray when her fiancé’s free-spirited brother David returns home. David’s unexpected influence prompts Elizabeth to question her life decisions. Stars Erin Krakow and Tyler Hynes.