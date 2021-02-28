TV Best Bets for February 28

Rebel Without a Cause
TCM, 1:45pm EST, Catch a Classic!
The angst, loneliness, anger and alienation of postwar, middle-class suburban teens is explored in an iconic way in this legendary 1955 drama, one of the first to focus on the “generation gap” between parents and children. Well-crafted in its own right, Rebelsurely benefits from what has become the almost-mythic, and very charismatic aura of its star, James Dean, an icon of cool who tragically was killed in a car crash about a month before the film was released. As new kid in town Jim, Dean plays what ranks as moviedom’s ultimate teenage rebel, and his Oscar-nominated costars — Natalie Wood and Sal Mineo — are just as compelling to watch under the powerful direction of Nicholas Ray, who received an Oscar nomination for Best Writing, Motion Picture Story in the second-to-last year for that category.
Ride With Norman Reedus
AMC+, Season Premiere!
Stream the Season 5 premiere of this series one week ahead of its linear premiere on AMC. In the show, The Walking Dead star and motorcycle enthusiast Norman Reedus hits the open road on a three-day, two-wheel adventure as he explores local culture both domestic and abroad, meeting the people who help shape and influence their communities. Each episode features Reedus and a riding companion — a fellow actor, musician or friend — as they journey to custom bike shops, motorcycle clubs, historical landmarks, under the radar attractions and the occasional tourist trap, while pulling over to experience regional cuisine ... with plenty of time for unplanned detours and getting off the beaten path along the way.
Valley of the Kings: The Lost Tombs
discovery+
This two-hour special follows a team led by world-renowned Egyptologist Dr. Zahi Hawass as they excavate a new part of Egypt’s Valley of the Kings.
Hint of Love
UPtv, 7pm EST, Original Film!
A cookbook literary agent with culinary training is tasked with helping elevate the brand of a food channel personality known for his convenience-oriented recipes. However, as the agent works with her client on a new cookbook, playfully clashing over everything from ingredients to tastes, she must choose between following the directions or her heart. Debs Howard and Dennis Andres star.
Bless the Harts: “Big Pimpin’”
FOX, 7:30pm EST
Louise (guest voice of Emily Spivey) uses Wayne (voice of Ike Barinholtz) as a faux boyfriend after her husband tragically dies on a cruise ship in the new episode “Big Pimpin’.”
Batwoman: “Do Not Resuscitate”
The CW, 8pm EST
As Ryan Wilder’s (Javicia Leslie) Kryptonite wound grows more severe, it hinders Batwoman’s ability to protect Gotham. Growing interest in reproducing the serum from the Desert Rose puts Mary’s (Nicole Kang) and Cmdr. Kane’s (Dougray Scott) lives in danger. Meanwhile, Alice’s (Rachel Skarsten) reunion with a fellow Coryana inhabitant presents unexpected complications.
NBA Basketball: Golden State at L.A. Lakers
ESPN, 8pm Live EST
Some of the NBA’s biggest stars are in action tonight on ESPN at the Staples Center in Los Angeles as the Golden State Warriors face LeBron James and the Lakers.
The Simpsons: “Wad Goals”
FOX, 8pm EST
Bart (voice of Nancy Cartwright) becomes a successful caddy in the new episode “Wad Goals.”
Home Town
HGTV, 8pm EST
After living in temporary situations after a tornado destroyed his house, a man is ready to find a home with clean lines and open spaces. Ben and Erin Napier give his new place a complete facelift, creating a stylish midcentury modern home with a cozy study.
78th Annual Golden Globe Awards
NBC, 8pm Live EST
Among the pandemic-induced changes to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s annual ceremony honoring the best in film and television this year, it is being held much later than usual, and the eligibility period for motion pictures has been extended to include movies released through the date of the ceremony. One major element of this year’s Golden Globes that will help offset the changes and bring some sense of normalcy is the welcome return of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler as hosts; the two were critically applauded and loved by viewers during their stints hosting the Globes from 2013-15. The ceremony will honor Jane Fonda with the Cecil B. deMille Award and Norman Lear with the Carol Burnett Award.
Air Warriors
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST
See how the B-29 Superfortress — built to fly higher, faster and farther than any other bomber — overcame its slow start and went on to revolutionize long-range bombing in its short but impactful career, from ending the war in Japan to bombing airfields during the Korean War.
Don’t Waste Your Pretty
TV One, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Based on the eponymous book by Demetria L. Lucas, this film tells the story of tightly knit friends as they sort out their turbulent life and love issues. Keri Hilson, Deborah Joy Winans, Redaric Williams, Jasmine Burke, Kaye Singleton and Raney Branch star.
The Great North: “Romantic Meat-Based Adventure”
FOX, 8:30pm EST
Judy (voice of Jenny Slate) forces Beef (voice of Nick Offerman) to get back in the dating scene by attending a meat auction and singles mixer in the hopes of bringing home a new love (and some sausages) in the new episode “Romantic Meat-Based Adventure.”
The Walking Dead
AMC, 9pm EST, New Episodes!
It’s been a long wait, but fans of the series have just 30 episodes left to savor before the series concludes. The second half of Season 10 begins tonight with the first of six remaining episodes airing this spring. The Walking Deaduniverse, however, continues to expand, as the original series will be followed by a greenlit spinoff focused on Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride), which will premiere in 2023.
NCIS: Los Angeles: “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You”
CBS, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” Callen’s (Chris O’Donnell) search for the person tailing him leads to a remote location teeming with Russians and puts him face-to-face with Anna (returning guest star Bar Paly).
Bob’s Burgers: “Die Card, or Card Trying”
FOX, 9pm EST
Linda (voice of John Roberts) drags Bob (voice of H. Jon Benjamin) and the kids out into nature to take the best holiday family portrait ever in the new episode “Die Card, or Card Trying.”
How Did They Build That?: “Artic Modules & Auditoria"
Smithsonian Channel, 9pm EST
How did a team of engineers nicknamed the “extreme team” build a futuristic research station in the world’s most extreme climate? How do you make a 3.5-ton concrete arch appear to levitate, and the world’s first rotating boat lift?
Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip With Sam and Graham: “Song and Dance”
Starz, 9pm EST
Music and dance play an integral role in the culture of Scotland, serving as a form of celebration, communication and, in certain times, rebellion. Outlanderstars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish set out to meet the artists who continue this tradition and try everything from sword dancing to sheepherding.
Family Guy: “And Then There’s Fraud”
FOX, 9:30pm EST
After attending a baseball game, Peter and Chris (voices of Seth MacFarlane and Seth Green) decide to start a memorabilia business in the new episode “And Then There’s Fraud.”
NCIS: New Orleans: “Homeward Bound”
CBS, 10pm EST
In the new episode “Homeward Bound,” Pride (Scott Bakula) and NCIS hunt down a sniper, only to find that he may not be acting alone.
Inside the Food Factory: “Drinks”
Smithsonian Channel, 10pm EST
Gregg Wallace explores Ribena’s Gloucestershire factory. It turns 90% of Britain’s blackcurrants into soft drinks, producing 3 billion bottles a week. Gregg takes delivery of 500 tons of blackcurrants at a cider mill in Somerset. The harvest comes in during July and August when there are no apples to process for cider, so they press blackcurrants instead. Gregg is surprised by the technology they use to press the juice and amazed to discover how the aroma of the blackcurrants is captured separately and later added back into the drink to ensure it has a fully rounded flavor. Next, the concentrate and aromas are transported to the drinks factory where they are mixed with 11 other ingredients before being bottled. Gregg watches a machine that can create a plastic bottle in just one tenth of a second and learns why nitrogen is the secret to creating a firm bottle that won’t get stuck in vending machines.