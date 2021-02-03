TV Best Bets for February 3

Firefly Lane
Netflix, New Series!
Soulful, funny and sexy, this lively drama chronicles 30 years of the “you are my person” friendship between glamorous journalist Tully Hart (Katherine Heigl) and sweet wife and mom Kate Mularkey (Sarah Chalke), unlikely besties who met as teen neighbors on Firefly Lane. The show, based on Kristin Hannah’s 2008 bestseller, weaves together three periods of the characters’ lives: middle age in 2003, their early careers at a Seattle TV station in the 1980s and their teenage years in the ’70s (Ali Skovbye plays young Tully; Roan Curtis is Kate).
The Expanse
Amazon Prime Video, Season Finale!
The fan-favorite sci-fi series ends its fifth season. It will return for a sixth and final season.
All My Friends Are Dead
Netflix, Original Film!
Anything can happen on New Year’s Eve, especially when confusing relationships and emotional tensions are mixed with drugs and dangerous sex. Two detectives experience it when they enter a suburban house full of dead bodies on New Year’s Day. They are unable to determine the cause of the massacre. Going back one day in time, we meet young people of all ages who decide to have fun on New Year’s Eve. During the evening, none of them suspects that the machine of unusual random events that will bring about an unexpected finale is about to start.
NHL Hockey
NBCSN, beginning at 5:30pm Live EST
NBCSN features an NHL tripleheader with the Detroit Red Wings at the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Boston Bruins at the Philadelphia Flyers and the Vegas Golden Knights at the San Jose Sharks.
Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2021
CBS, 8pm EST
The interactive countdown special returns ahead of Super Bowl LV as viewers get to select the top 20 Super Bowl commercials of the past 20 years. In the special, hosts Daniela Ruah (NCIS: Los Angeles) and Boomer Esiason (The NFL Today) present some of the most hilarious, heartfelt and memorable commercials, and the top two vote-getters will advance to the live vote during the broadcast. Then, viewers will decide the outcome by tweeting the finalists’ hashtags, and the ultimate winner will be revealed at the end of the show.
Riverdale: “Chapter Seventy-Nine: Graduation”
The CW, 8pm EST
With Graduation Day around the corner, the gang consider their next steps beyond Riverdale High. Archie (KJ Apa) learns whether he will be able to graduate with his classmates. FP (Skeet Ulrich) makes a difficult decision about his and Jellybean’s (guest star Trinity Likins) future.
The Masked Dancer: “Top Five — Mask the Night Away!”
FOX, 8pm EST
One dancer is unmasked and the others advance to the semifinals in the new episode “Top Five — Mask the Night Away!”
House in a Hurry: “Gearing up for Georgia”
HGTV, 8pm EST
Antoinette and Donald have lived in the same house in Southern California for the past 11 years; in fact, it’s the only home their two kids have known. However, both have strong family ties in the Atlanta area. They always planned to move back there; they just didn’t know when. Well, apparently, the time is NOW. Donald received a dream job offer in Marietta, Georgia, and he starts in three weeks. With their house in California already under contract, these two self-described perfectionists need to find a home that meets all of their needs in just two days.
Chicago Med: “When Your Heart Rules Your Head”
NBC, 8pm EST
Dr. Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) is finding continued success in his trial. Dr. Charles’ (Oliver Platt) daughter, Anna (Hannah Alligood), receives life-changing news. Noah (Roland Buck III) finds himself in a situation not even April (Yaya DaCosta) can fix.
TCM Spotlight: Noteworthy African American Performances
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Among the ways that Turner Classic Movies is celebrating Black History Month this February is with Wednesday night lineups of films featuring great and memorable performances from Black actors. Tonight is all about legendary actor Sidney Poitier, with an evening featuring five of his films. First up is Cry, the Beloved Country, a 1951 British drama that was one of Poitier’s earliest credited roles and that was a rare film for its time, given that all of its main characters are Black. Also tonight: Poitier’s BAFTA- and Golden Globe-nominated performance in A Raisin in the Sun(1961); his role as a rebellious but musically talented student in Blackboard Jungle(1955); his famous BAFTA- and Golden Globe-nominated role as Detective Virgil “They call me Mister” Tibbs in the classic 1967 mystery drama In the Heat of the Night; and Edge of the City(1957), a film noir that paired Poitier with John Cassavetes and that was another rare film for its time with its portrayal of an interracial friendship.
The Fixers
BYUtv, 9pm EST, Midseason Premiere!
The “A-Team” of experienced builders —Nick Apostolides, Courtney Dober, Ariel Myren and Kirin Stone —return for more episodes of the show that features them traveling to locations where their expertise can help those in need. This spring, the Fixers travel to Arkansas, Los Angeles and Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Chicago Fire: “My Lucky Day”
NBC, 9pm EST
When Firehouse 51 is called to the scene of a dangerous blaze inside a 10-story storage unit, Herrmann (David Eigenberg) and Cruz (Joe Minoso) find themselves trapped inside a freight elevator with all communications cut off.
Chicago P.D.: “In Your Care”
NBC, 10pm EST
The team investigates a rash of carjackings and finds that the truth is more complicated than they realize. Burgess (Marina Squerciati) makes a discovery about a previous case that will change her life forever.