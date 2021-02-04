TV Best Bets for February 4

Fast Foodies
truTV, 10:30pm EST, New Series!
This is an ode to the greatest flavors known to mankind — fast food. Three award-winning chefs — Kristen Kish, Jeremy Ford and Justin Sutherland — compete every week for the love of some hungry, hungry celebrities by attempting to re-create and then remix their favorite fast-food dishes. At the end of every episode, one chef will be crowned the winner and take home the Chompionship Trophy, while the other two participate in some hilarious gag-inducing consequence. Some of the celebrity guests this season include Joel McHale, Andy Richter and James Van Der Beek.
Mary McCartney Serves It Up
discovery+, New Series!
In this six-episode, half-hour series, British photographer, cookbook author and advocate for vegetarianism Mary McCartney invites audiences into her London kitchen as she prepares delicious, accessible and picture-perfect meals with her celebrity friends.
The First 48 Presents Critical Minutes: “Fatal Friendship”
A&E, 8pm EST
Three cases are highlighted from the First 48archive that feature stories of friendship gone wrong: In New Orleans, close friends fight over money and one of them ends up dead; in Broward County, Florida, an elderly man makes a fatal mistake with some new friends; and in Dallas, childhood friends have a wild night that ends in tragedy.
Walker: “Bobble Head”
The CW, 8pm EST
Walker’s (Jared Padalecki) life gets more complicated when his childhood best friend, Hoyt Rawlins (guest star Matt Barr), returns to town. Abeline (Molly Hagan) is thrilled to have Hoyt home, but Geri (guest star Odette Annable) has conflicted feelings for her ex-boyfriend. Meanwhile, Micki (Lindsey Morgan) has her suspicions about the real reason Hoyt returned to town.
Hell’s Kitchen: “Hell Starts Taking Its Toll”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Hell Starts Taking Its Toll,” each team is tasked with creating four Mexican dishes from a food truck and elevating them to restaurant-quality dishes worthy of Hell’s Kitchen.
Flipping Across America
HGTV, 8pm EST
In this new episode, Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E Laine (Good Bones) are flipping a brick house in Indianapolis that’s been overrun with rodents. Andy and Ashley Williams (Flip or Flop Ft. Worth) are taking on a house with some animal problems of its own in Fort Worth. Both homes are purchased for similar prices, but they’re located in cities with very different housing markets. Will the market make a difference in which team gets the most bang for their buck?
Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Season 2 picks up right were we left off with fan-favorite couples: Doug and Jamie (S1), Ashley and Anthony (S5), Shawniece and Jephte (S6), Danielle and Bobby (S8), Stephanie and AJ (S8), Kristine and Keith (S8), Beth and Jamie (S9), Greg and Deonna (S9), and Jessica and Austin (S10). Beloved duos from this past season — Karen and Miles, Amani and Woody, and Amelia and Bennett — join the series that gives viewers an intimate look at their lives in the real world after the experiment is over. Featuring raw and unfiltered self-shot footage, this season includes many new marital milestones for several couples ranging from baby news to moving houses to other major life changes.
Mr. Mayor: “Respect in the Workplace”
NBC, 8pm EST
A mandatory staff meeting derails plans for the team’s favorite day of the month.
TCM Spotlight: Kiss Connection
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Each Thursday in February, TCM airs a themed evening of romantic movies with one actor from each movie also connected to the title airing after it. The last actor connection of an evening carries over to the next week, with Irene Dunne being the starting and ending connection for the month. Here’s tonight’s initial Kiss Connection lineup, as well as the romantic leads in each film, one of whom carries over into the following film: My Favorite Wife (1940, Irene Dunne/Cary Grant); Charade(1963, Cary Grant/Audrey Hepburn); Love in the Afternoon(1957, Audrey Hepburn/Gary Cooper); Ball of Fire(1941, Gary Cooper/Barbara Stanwyck);The Two Mrs. Carrolls(1947, Barbara Stanwyck/Humphrey Bogart); and To Have and Have Not(1944, Humphrey Bogart/Lauren Bacall, with Bacall carrying over into next Thursday’s first film).
Superstore: “Ground Rules”
NBC, 8:30pm EST
A new episode of the comedy’s sixth and final season airs tonight.
Summer House
Bravo, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
New house, new roommate, new challenges! It’s a summer unlike any other. The drama intensifies as the Summer Housecrew mixes business with pleasure for the first time all together 24/7. Quaranteaming in the Hamptons, this friend group must tackle busy work schedules, tumultuous relationships and epic parties under one roof. Returning roommates this season include Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Hannah Berner, Paige DeSorbo, Luke Gulbranson and Danielle Olivera, while Ciara Miller joins as the new roommate.
30 for 30: “Al Davis vs. the NFL”
ESPN, 9pm EST
This new 30 for 30documentary presents an intimate look inside one of the great rivalries in the history of the NFL: former Raiders owner Al Davis and former NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle, whose battle grew so intense that players, owners, franchises and the league itself became characters in a three-decades-long Shakespearean feud that changed football forever.
Call Me Kat: “Gym”
FOX, 9pm EST
When Kat (Mayim Bialik) gets selected as a finalist for the newspaper’s young entrepreneur’s list, she decides to join the local gym to try to get in shape in the new episode “Gym.”
Rehab Addict Rescue: “Little Trouble in Big Craftsman”
HGTV, 9pm EST
Nicole Curtis swoops in to rescue Maurice and Blake, who find themselves in over their heads while they try to repair their water-damaged Craftsman home and plan their wedding at the same time.
Swamp People: “Gator Attack/Cajun Queen”
History, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
In the first part of this two-hour combo episode that kicks off Season 12, a new hunting season begins, and with overpopulation supercharging gator aggression, the threat of attack is higher than ever. Diving into the fray, Troy puts his new deckhand, Pickle, to the test, as Daniel welcomes his grandson Dorien back and hopes to convince him to stay. Then, as aggressive gators invade every corner of the swamp, Troy and Pickle chase the bulldozing monster called Freight Train before it rips the bayou to shreds. Alligator Queen Liz Cavalier returns to the swamp to help cull the population, while teaching her stepson how to catch giants.
Married at First Sight: Australia
Lifetime, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Head back Down Under for Season 6 as 10 new couples — including beauty-industry exec Jules and Cam, a former pro cricket player —take a chance on love, get hitched and thenfigure out if they’re compatible.
The Unicorn: “Swerve and Volley”
CBS, 9:30pm EST
In the new episode “Swerve and Volley,” Delia (Michaela Watkins) and Forrest (Rob Corddry) decide to play tennis to add some camaraderie to their relationship, but instead get wildly competitive.
Last Man Standing: “A Fool and His Money”
FOX, 9:30pm EST
In the new episode “A Fool and His Money,” Mike (Tim Allen) regrets convincing Joe (returning guest star Jay Leno) to use his inheritance money to buy a classic Jeep after realizing how Joe intends to restore it.
Killer Cases: “Cheerleader on Trial”
A&E, 10pm EST
High school senior Skylar Richardson told no one of her pregnancy. However, when a newborn’s body was found buried in the family’s backyard, Skylar was charged with murder.
Star Trek: Discovery: “Will You Take My Hand?”
CBS, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Star Trek: DiscoverySeason 1 concludes on CBS with “Will You Take My Hand?,” in which Georgiou’s (Michelle Yeoh) plan to end the Klingon war once and for all has the Discoverycrew struggling with her hostile tactics.
Impractical Jokers
truTV, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Season 9 of cable’s No. 1 unscripted comedy series premieres tonight. The series follows four comedians and lifelong friends known as the Tenderloins — Sal, Joe, Q and Murr — as they compete to embarrass each other with a series of hilarious and outrageous antics.