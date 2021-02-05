TV Best Bets for February 5

The Snoopy Show
Apple TV+, New Series!
This brand-new animated comedy series stars Charles Schulz’s internationally beloved beagle and his feathered best friend Woodstock as they tackle all-new adventures. Offering multigenerational viewing for children 4-11 and their caregivers, each episode of The Snoopy Showwill consist of three seven-minute cartoons based on the iconic comic series. Featuring the unique animation style that has entertained millions around the globe for seven decades, the nostalgic series also showcases other cherished Peanutscharacters, including Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus, Franklin, Schroeder, Peppermint Patty and more.
Bliss
Amazon Prime Video, Feature Film Exclusive!
This mind-bending love story follows recently divorced Greg (Owen Wilson), whose life is falling apart when he meets the enchanting Isabel (Salma Hayek), a woman who lives on the streets and is convinced that the polluted, broken world around them is not real. She believes they are living in an ugly, harsh world simulation inside of the beautiful, peaceful “real” world of bliss. Doubtful at first, Greg eventually discovers there may be some truth to Isabel’s wild conspiracy theory.
Long Island Medium: There in Spirit
discovery+, New Series!
Medium Theresa Caputo has met the challenges that come with her gift of communicating with the departed for decades. Now, in light of COVID-19 and the ensuing widespread mourning and isolation, the stakes are even higher as Theresa delivers messages and readings without leaving her home. This series will feature those who couldn’t say goodbye to their loved ones.
Invisible City
Netflix, New Series!
While investigating a mysterious death, a man is drawn into a battle between the human world and a realm inhabited by mythical creatures.
Space Sweepers
Netflix, Original Film!
This Korean film follows four misfits chasing after space debris and faraway dreams in the year 2092. They eventually unearth explosive secrets during the attempted trade of a wide-eyed humanoid.
Malcolm & Marie
Netflix, Original Film!
In this achingly romantic drama, a filmmaker (John David Washington) and his girlfriend (Zendaya) return home following a celebratory movie premiere as he awaits what’s sure to be imminent critical and financial success. The evening suddenly takes a turn as revelations about their relationships begin to surface, testing the strength of their love. Working with cinematographer Marcell Rév, writer/director Sam Levinson creates an ode to the great Hollywood romances as well as a heartfelt expression of faith in the medium’s future.
The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity
Netflix, Original Film!
This Chinese-language fantasy film is based on the Japanese fantasy novel Onmy?jiand brings together Asia’s most talented creators and cast with the ambition of re-creating a classical East Asian fantasy. The film follows Abe no Seimei (Mark Chao), the most renowned yin-yang master during the Heian period, and his fantastical encounters with demons and evil spirits. Since it was first published in 1986, the original novel has enjoyed unwavering popularity, having been adapted into comic books, films, TV series, Kabuki performances and a mobile game.
MacGyver: “Golden Lancehead + Venom + Pole Vault + Blood + Baggage”
CBS, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Golden Lancehead + Venom + Pole Vault + Blood + Baggage,” the secret experimental cancer treatment Mac (Lucas Till) is developing with a friend is compromised when culprits ransack their lab, kidnap Mac’s partner and plan to use the research to create a powerful new nerve agent.
Gold Rush
Discovery Channel, 8pm EST
The gold diggers show off their innovative Mr. Fix-It sides: Rick Ness and his crew come up with a creative repair for a major pipe issue, while Parker Schnabel’s gang gets both wash plants up and running despite a big storm. Meanwhile, Tony Beets drills test holes. Will he strike gold?
Self-Made Mansions: “Cotton and Steel”
HGTV, 8pm EST
Clinton Kelly helps entrepreneurs behind Extreme Plates and Fresh Clean Tees find their dream homes. The Folletts bring in $4 million a year with their steel construction plates, and the Parvises’ T-shirt subscription service has hit $20 million in sales.
Killer Advice
LMN, 8pm EST, Original Film!
When Beth (Kate Watson) suffers a traumatic attack, her family and friends suggest she see a therapist to help her cope. However, her new therapist gives her more than she bargained for.
The Blacklist: “The Fribourg Confidence”
NBC, 8pm EST
The task force investigates an organization of bank robbers with a special expertise in stealing from other criminals. Meanwhile, an old blacklist case resurfaces.
Journalists in Danger
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Tonight’s triple feature of films chronicles journalists who brave war zones to bring back the story. First up, Peter Weir’s The Year of Living Dangerously (1982) follows the relationships among an Australian journalist (Mel Gibson), a British embassy officer (Sigourney Weaver) and the journalist’s Chinese/Australian local photographer contact (Best Supporting Actress Oscar winner Linda Hunt) amid the backdrop of an attempted 1965 coup in Indonesia. Next, in Under Fire(1983), Nick Nolte, Gene Hackman and Joanna Cassidy star as journalists involved in political intrigue and a romantic triangle during the last days of the corrupt Somozoa regime in Nicaragua before it falls to a popular revolution in 1979. Finally, the harrowing, Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1984 drama The Killing Fields, about Cambodia’s brutal Khmer Rouge regime in the 1970s, is based on the actual experiences of Cambodian journalist Dith Pran (Best Supporting Actor Oscar winner Haing S. Ngor) and American journalist Sydney Schanberg (Best Actor Oscar nominee Sam Waterston).
The Ugly Truth
TNT, 8pm EST
This 2009 romantic comedy centers around Abby Richter (Katherine Heigl), a romantically challenged morning show producer whose search for Mr. Perfect has left her hopelessly single. She gets a rude awakening when her bosses team her with Mike Chadway (Gerard Butler), a hardcore TV personality who promises to spill the ugly truth on what makes men and women tick.
Magnum P.I.: “Killer on the Midnight Watch”
CBS, 9pm EST
Neighborhood watch group members worried about a shady character they’ve seen hire detective team Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Juliet Higgins (Perdita Weeks). Sounds like easy money for the partners — until they start to suspect this person may be a serial killer.
Made in Italy
Showtime, 9pm EST
This light 2020 drama may be the closest you get to the Tuscan countryside for a while, so soak it in! Made in Italy stars Liam Neeson and son Micheál Richardson in a story that often mirrors tragedy in their own lives. (Neeson’s wife, actress Natasha Richardson, died in 2009 after a head injury.) Jack Foster (Richardson), a London art-gallery owner going through a messy divorce, is in need of fast cash, so he turns to his estranged father (Neeson) in hopes of selling his late mother’s Italian villa. Not surprisingly, the old house needs work — much like the father-son relationship. While far from groundbreaking, this earnest effort wins points as a visual escape to a beautiful land.