TV Best Bets for February 6

Beverly Hills Wedding
Hallmark Channel, 9pm EST, Original Film!
When small-town wedding photographer Molly’s baby sister gets engaged, she enters the budget-conscious couple in a contest and wins a dream wedding — an all-expenses-paid, celeb-worthy event at a historic Beverly Hills hotel, thrown by “planner to the stars” Terrence Roquefort. It all seems perfect, but when the engaged couple seems uneasy with the new plans, and maid of honor duties bring Molly closer to the best man, her ex-boyfriend Cory, she reconsiders whose dreams she is trying to fulfill. Starring Brooke D’Orsay and Brendan Penny.
Cupcake Guys Training Camp
discovery+
Linebacker Brian “Rak” Orakpo and safety Michael “Griff” Griffin played college football for the University of Texas and for the NFL’s Tennessee Titans, but now these retired players have an unexpected passion: cupcakes. With Griff as head baker, Rak as lead cupcake decorator and their lifelong friend “Little Bryan” Hynson handling the bakery business, they are known as the “Cupcake Guys.” They went viral after a national commercial campaign and now own a booming shop in Austin, Texas, and are ready to help other aspiring entrepreneurs achieve their own baking dreams. In this hourlong special, three talented bakers get 48 hours, a baking truck and — with coaching from Rak, Griff and Bryan — are tested on their baking and selling skills to determine who has what it takes to go pro. The last baker standing is awarded a seed-money investment in their business.
Wonder Woman: “Wonder Woman vs. Gargantua”
H&I, 10am EST
That brief glimpse of iconic TV Wonder Woman Lynda Carter at the end of WW84 wasn’t enough! See her battle Gargantua, a 7-foot circus ape controlled by the Nazis, in this 1976 hoot of an episode.
College Basketball
ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 & FOX, beginning at 12pm Live EST
Top matchups on the college hardwood include Seton Hall at UConn (FOX), Iowa State at Oklahoma (ESPN2), Texas at Oklahoma State (ABC), Louisville at Virginia (ESPN), Ole Miss at Auburn (ESPN2), North Carolina at Duke (ESPN) and Tennessee at Kentucky (ESPN).
The Pacific
History, beginning at 6:45pm EST
The 2010 Peabody- and Emmy Award-winning 10-part dramatic miniseries from executive producers Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks about the U.S. Marine Corps’ actions in the Pacific theater of World War II makes its network debut on History starting with the first four episodes tonight. James Badge Dale, Joseph Mazzello and Jon Seda lead the cast.
Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All
Lifetime, 8pm EST
The two-hour documentary presents an in-depth look at the parallel lives of renowned singer Whitney Houston and her daughter, Bobbi Kristina. Both faced similar struggles — the scrutiny of fame, life in the shadow of famous mothers and criticism for their love choices — and both turned to drugs and alcohol for relief from the pressures of being in the spotlight, before leaving the Earth in the same tragic way. In candid interviews with family and friends, the documentary looks at the ups and downs of their personal stories, while celebrating their lives.
Mel Brooks & Gene Wilder
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
The individual comedic geniuses of writer/director Mel Brooks and actor Gene Wilder combined into an even more uproarious force when they worked together on films, and tonight’s double feature spotlights two films that are among this pairing’s most hilarious high points. First up is their first teaming, for the 1967 comedy masterpiece The Producers, the directorial debut for Brooks, who won an Oscar for his screenplay. Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominee Wilder costars as the accountant for Zero Mostel’s Broadway producer, who plots to stage what should be a sure-fire opening night flop — a Hitler-themed musical — then take the investors’ money and run. Unfortunately, the duo is left hilariously wondering where they went rightwhen the play somehow becomes a smash hit and their investors expect a large payout. Tonight’s second film is Blazing Saddles(1974), cowritten and directed by Brooks. It’s a riotous and scathing satire of Hollywood Westerns, particularly the racism that is literally white-washed from most of those films, with Wilder playing alcoholic gunslinger “The Waco Kid” alongside Cleavon Little’s Sheriff Bart.
NBA Basketball: Golden State at Dallas
ABC, 8:30pm Live EST
Luka Don?i? and the Dallas Mavericks play host to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on ABC’s Saturday NBA primetime matchup.
Saturday Night Live: “Dan Levy/Phoebe Bridgers”
NBC, 11:30pm Live EST
Dan Levy, the cocreator and costar of the Emmy-winning comedy Schitt’s Creek, makes his SNLhosting debut tonight. He is joined by Grammy nominee Phoebe Bridgers, who is performing as a musical guest for her first time.
Devil May Care
Syfy, 12am (late-night) EST, New Series!
This late-night, 15-minute animated comedy stars Alan Tudyk (Resident Alien) as the devil and Asif Ali as his newly hired social media coordinator.