TV Best Bets for February 7

To Be or Not to Be
TCM, 11:30am EST, Catch a Classic!
Ernst Lubitsch’s classic 1942 dark comedy is a bold combination of political satire, romance, slapstick and wartime espionage that began production before the United States entered World War II, and hit theaters about two months after America had joined the conflict, bringing audiences a timely artistic attack on the fascist powers the nation was now at war with. Jack Benny and Carole Lombard (in her final film role; she perished at age 33 in a plane crash about a month before this film’s release) are terrific as husband-and-wife actors in Nazi-occupied Warsaw who, with their acting troupe, become embroiled in a spy plot utilizing their skills at dressing up and posing as other people. Lubitsch’s film successfully walks the fine line of being a hilarious satire of Nazi ideology that also does not minimize its threat, a fact that wasn’t necessarily recognized when the film was first released, but which viewers have come to appreciate in the ensuing decades.
Super Bowl Superheroes Movie Marathon
TNT, beginning at 10am EST
This action-packed day of superhero-themed flicks starts with Man of Steel(2013), and follows with Suicide Squad(2016), Justice League(2017), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice(2016) and Aquaman(2018).
Puppy Bowl XVII Pre-Game Show
Animal Planet, 1pm EST
Ahead of Animal Planet’s long-running fan-favorite Puppy Bowl event, this pre-show features longtime Puppy Bowl sports correspondents Rodt Weiler, James Hound and Sheena Inu,and field reporters Brittany Spaniel and Herman Shepard pumping up the crowd with pup insights on the furry matchups before the big game.
Puppy Bowl XVII
Animal Planet, 2pm EST
Animal Planet brings back another three-hour installment of its adorable Super Bowl counterprogramming event. This year, 22 shelters and rescues from nine Northeastern states bring 70 adoptable puppy players onto the field. Joining the game for the 10th year in a row is “Rufferee” Dan Schachner. Animal advocate Jill Rappaport also returns to introduce Pup Close and Personal segments that shine a light on some of these adorable athletes and other adoptable puppies across the country, in addition to the special Senior Spotlight stories that showcase how age is just a number with senior dogs who are ultimately puppies at heart.
Kitten Bowl VIII
Hallmark Channel, 2pm EST
TV personality, author and animal advocate Beth Stern returns as host for this year’s event from Hallmark Channel Stadium alongside Cameron Mathison and Tamera Mowry-Housley from Home & Family. Stern embodies the spirit of adoption in her everyday life, having fostered countless animals in need. Stern’s tireless year-round efforts to find homes for animals makes her a synergistic fit to lead the charge for Kitten Bowl VIII.
Crikey! It’s the Irwins
Animal Planet, 5pm EST, Season Premiere!
Season 3 of this reality show — about the animal-loving Australian family carrying on the late Steve Irwin’s legacy — starts streaming today on Discovery+, but you can see the first episode on Animal Planet. On tap: The Australia Zoo reopens after closure due to COVID-19, and three tiger cubs are born!
Super Bowl LV
CBS, 6:30pm Live EST
The AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 13,000-15,000 spectators are expected to attend. CBS Sports’ play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz and analyst Tony Romo call the action from the broadcast booth. Canadian singer, songwriter and producer the Weeknd performs at halftime.
Tennis: Australian Open: First Round
ESPN & ESPN2, beginning at 7pm Live EST
The postponed Australian Open takes place at Melbourne Park for the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of 2021. Novak Djokovic vies for his ninth career Australian Open title. Sofia Kenin is reigning women’s singles champion. ESPN and ESPN2 share coverage through Feb. 21.
Made for You, With Love
UPtv, 7pm EST, Original Film!
The owner of a secondhand wedding dress business breathes new life into used dresses, making dreams come true for brides unable to afford pricey gowns. But when she meets the perfect guy, she’s afraid to give her own heart a second chance at love.
Home Town: “Sweet Home Laurel”
HGTV, 8pm EST
A Laurel, Mississippi, native is ready to plant roots in the place her family has called home for generations. With her all-in budget of $100,000, Erin and Ben Napier create a quaint home that includes a home office and stylish master bedroom.
Miss Scarlet and the Duke: “Memento Mori”
PBS, 8pm EST
When photographer specializing in postmortem portraits gets menacing messages from beyond the grave, Eliza’s (Kate Phillips) investigation takes her into the spirit world.
In the Long Run
Starz, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
A vote is looming on whether to regenerate the Eastbridge Estate or not. One final gathering at the Milton Arms brings the community together as they gear up for the final vote.
The Long Song
PBS, 10pm EST
Handsome overseer Robert (Jack Lowden) arrives, sparking a bitter rivalry between July (Tamara Lawrance) and Caroline (Hayley Atwell). Meanwhile, the field hands rebel against Robert’s work demands.
The Equalizer
CBS, following Super Bowl LV, New Series!
This reimagining of the classic series stars Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn. Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira and Chris Noth also star.