TV Best Bets for February 8

Black Lightning
The CW, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The groundbreaking DC Comics-based drama that put a Black superhero front and center is plugging in to a more emotional power source for its fourth and final season. “A big thing this year is getting back to family and dealing with all the things that they’ve gone through,” executive producer Salim Akil previews. Picking up a year after last March’s triumphant defeat of the meta-powered Markovian army, Freeland’s electrified crime fighter Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) still mourns his old friend Henderson (Damon Gupta), who died during the battle. Meanwhile, equally supercharged daughters Jennifer (China Anne McClain) and Anissa (Nafessa Williams) watch over their city. “[It’s been] relatively peaceful,” Akil notes. “But after any war, gangs pop up and fight for territory.” That means fans can expect to see the return of crime lord Lala (William Catlett) as well as seemingly reformed kingpin Tobias Whale (Marvin “Krandon” Jones III). He, Akil notes ominously, is “coming [back] to town with a vengeance.”
90 Day Fiancé:
discovery+, New Series!
Couples from TLC’s 90 Dayuniverse compete in this elimination-style game show.
Lana Turner 100th Birthday
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
Legendary actress and iconic bombshell Lana Turner would have turned 100 today (born Feb. 8, 1921, as Julia Jean Turner), and to celebrate, Turner Classic Movies becomesLana Turner Classic Movies all day today — the network is offering 12 of the star’s films over 24 hours starting early this morning. The day begins with the romantic musical comedy Latin Lovers(1953). The rest of the lineup is a nice mix of very recognizable Turner classics — such as The Postman Always Rings Twice, the 1946 film noir classic with Turner as a quintessential femme fatale; and the Oscar-winning drama The Bad and the Beautiful(1952), with Turner starring alongside Kirk Douglas — as well as lesser-aired films, like Honky Tonk, a 1941 Western featuring her first of four onscreen pairings with Clark Gable; The Big Cube, a psychological (and somewhat psychedelic) thriller from 1969; and some of her early roles in musicals like Ziegfeld Girl(1941), which began Turner’s rise as an MGM star.
Monk
H&I, 3pm EST
A favorite hour from 2004: Private eye Adrian Monk (Emmy winner Tony Shalhoub) takes an experimental drug for his OCD that works too well, leaving him more interested in eating than solving crime. Traylor Howard’s first episode as his assistant Natalie Teeger follows.
The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Shakedown”
CBS, 8pm EST
When Gemma’s (Beth Behrs) phone is stolen, Dave (Max Greenfield) and Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) team up to get it back, only to have their mission take an unexpected turn in the new episode “Welcome to the Shakedown.”
All American: “My Mind’s Playing Tricks on Me”
The CW, 8pm EST
After Spencer (Daniel Ezra) gets some sage advice, he and the team rally around Chris (guest star Spence Moore II) to help him with his trauma, leaving Spencer to realize it’s time to be honest with Coop (Bre-Z) to get over his. Laura (Monet Mazur) grows concerned about Olivia’s (Samantha Logan) sobriety when she notices a change in her behavior, resulting in Laura doing something that could jeopardize their relationship. Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) gets sidelined during a game, but his eagerness to get back on the field might have a long-term consequence.
Street Outlaws: “New King Crowned”
Discovery Channel, 8pm EST
Oklahoma City’s “illegal” street racers feel the need for speed, especially Monza, who challenges Ryan Martin for the No. 1 spot on the Top 10 list. Meanwhile, Farmtruck and AZN pit their Jeeper Sleeper against a ripped BMW, and Shawn tries to get his Murder Nova, a rebuilt 1969 Chevy, running straight.
9-1-1: “9-1-1, What’s Your Grievance?”
FOX, 8pm EST
Athena (Angela Bassett) investigates a mysterious murder during a neighborhood block party and the 118 rush to save lives endangered by a bomb threat in the new episode “9-1-1, What’s Your Grievance?”
100 Day Dream Home: “Seventh Time’s the Charm”
HGTV, 8pm EST
Guy, Jaclyn and their two sons have lived in six different homes over the past 10 years, trying to find the perfect fit for their family. Now they have squeezed their family into a friend’s home while Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt help them build the dream home that they think is just right. But when plans for a special project fall through, Brian and Mika will have to double down to make sure they don’t disappoint.
Ellen’s Game of Games: “It Takes Three to Dangle”
NBC, 8pm EST
Contestants play Don’t Leave Me Hanging, Say Whaaat?!, Mt. Saint Ellen and the new game Make It Rain. The winner of each of the first four rounds moves on to Know or Go, and that winner advances to Hotter Hands for a chance to win a cash prize.
Bob (Hearts) Abishola: “Tunde the Boy King”
CBS, 8:30pm EST
After a chance encounter, Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) and Christina (Maribeth Monroe) unexpectedly hit it off as future sisters-in-law in the new episode “Tunde the Boy King.”
Studio C
BYUtv, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The comedy sketch show that explores the funnier side of life returns for a new season.
All Rise: “Bette Davis Eyes”
CBS, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Bette Davis Eyes,” Mark (Wilson Bethel) is forced to prosecute his childhood icon, Samara Strong (guest star Lesley Ann Warren), an ’80s Hollywood star accused of murdering her husband 30 years ago.
9-1-1: Lone Star: “Friends With Benefits”
FOX, 9pm EST
The 126 is on the scene when a disastrous wedding comes crumbling down in the new episode “Friends With Benefits.”
Ty Breaker: “When Two Families Merge”
HGTV, 9pm EST
On this episode, Courtney and Spencer have been together for five years and have plans to tie the knot. However, they can’t figure out how to fit their soon-to-be blended family of seven into a single home. With their oldest daughter being 19 years old and in college, Ty and Grace need to figure out a way to give her a private apartment-style living space and bring this family together.
The Wall: “Debbie and Ghadir”
NBC, 9pm EST
Debbie, a retired police officer, and Ghadir, a student, are a grandmother-and-granddaughter duo from Baltimore. With the all-new Free Fall +, and millions of dollars just a drop away, there is no stopping how far this duo will go.
Snowpiercer: “A Great Odyssey”
TNT, 9pm EST
Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) embarks on her most dangerous mission yet, while Layton (Daveed Diggs) reckons with his personal choices.
The Salisbury Poisonings
AMC, 10pm EST
In Episode 3 of the miniseries, life in Salisbury may be able to return to near normal as no further traces of the toxin are discovered and the contaminated areas have been cleaned. But a perfume bottle in a charity bin contains a deadly secret.
American Greed
CNBC, 10pm EST
The docuseries tells the jaw-dropping story of the first Big Pharma exec to do jail time in connection with the opioid epidemic. John Kapoor’s company, Insys Therapeutics, bribed doctors to prescribe the fentanyl spray Subsys, whether or not patients needed the powerful painkiller. It also recruited a stripper to be a sales rep.
Crossing Lines
Ovation, 10pm EST
The thriller’s third season, from 2015, finally hits U.S. TV. When one of the International Criminal Court’s top prosecutors goes missing, head Michel Dorn (Donald Sutherland) reactivates his investigative team and adds an Italian kidnapping expert (ER’s Goran Visnjic) and former Chicago cop (Lost’s Elizabeth Mitchell) to the mix.
Paranormal Declassified: “Superhuman Soldiers”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Rumors of a secret U.S. military program to develop supersoldiers with psychic powers exploded in the 1970s. Paul Beban sets out to expose the truth and gains access to a modern-day U.S. government initiative to create the superhuman army of the future.