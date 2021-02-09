TV Best Bets for February 9

The Food That Built America
History, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
In its return, the fact-filled docuseries details how an Italian peasant food called pizza swept the nation via rival brands, Domino’s and Pizza Hut. Who knew that box innovations and crust conundrums could be so fascinating? Later: the Oreo story!
NASCAR Cup Series: Busch Clash at Daytona Road Course
FS1, 7pm Live EST
Speedweeks at Daytona International Speedway kick off with the Busch Clash at Daytona exhibition, which will be held for the first time on the famed track’s 14-turn road course.
NBA Basketball
TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live EST
John Wall and the Houston Rockets head to New Orleans to face Zion Williamson and the Pelicans. TNT’s second game has Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics in Salt Lake City for a meeting with Bojan Bogdanovic and the Utah Jazz.
NCIS: “The First Day”
CBS, 8pm EST
NCIS investigates the murder of a Navy officer who was killed while driving home a recently released inmate in the new episode “The First Day.”
The Resident: “Home Before Dark”
FOX, 8pm EST
With Chastain on the verge of shutting down due to the sale by Red Rock, Conrad (Matt Czuchry) tries a last-ditch effort to save the hospital and the doctors plan for their next career moves in the new episode “Home Before Dark.”
Life Below Zero: Next Generation: “Ghost in the Woods”
Nat Geo
As winter’s icy grasp begins to tighten, Chris and Jessi Morse wage war with an aggressive predator that threatens their homestead and their lives, while Kaleb and Brittany teach survival skills to the fourth generation of Rowland children. Alex Javor finds himself surrounded by trees threatening his only source of shelter, and Michael Manzo races Mother Nature’s clock and battles harsh terrain to break ground on a future cabin.
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Reckoning”
NBC, 8pm EST
The musical dramedy hits a high note as John Clarence Stewart’s Simon Haynes takes center stage. Having been recently (and unexpectedly) promoted to spokesman for the tech company SPRQ Point, “The questions that Simon had of ‘Why me?’ are getting answered,” Stewart says. In the Feb. 2 episode, he learned that the struggling company’s facial-recognition software on its Chirp watch has trouble identifying people of color — a public relations nightmare. Simon, who is Black, faces a difficult choice: “Will he shield the company with his face and his words, or hold the company accountable in public? What does it look like to actually bringabout change that’s not cosmetic, that actually shifts the needle?” The fallout from his decision dominates tonight’s hour, which features music from Black artists as his friend and boss, Zoey Clarke (Jane Levy), sees people’s inner thoughts revealed via song-and-dance numbers. “We’re a snowball running downhill really fast,” Haynes says of the growing office tension, which honors the employees’ unique experiences in the workplace and confronts their blind spots. “It’s a really beautiful thing to watch these characters navigate this avalanche.”
Star of the Month: John Garfield
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Turner Classic Movies’ Tuesday night salute to famed actor John Garfield continues with The Sea Wolf (1941), based on Jack London’s adventure novel and costarring Edward G. Robinson and Ida Lupino; Body and Soul (1947), the film noir boxing drama that earned Garfield a Best Actor Oscar nomination; We Were Strangers(1949), a John Huston-helmed adventure film set amid the 1930s Cuban revolution; The Breaking Point(1950), a crime drama that adapts the Hemingway novel To Have and Have Not; Juarez(1939), a historical drama set in 19th-century Mexico; They Made Me a Criminal(1939), Garfield’s second film, a crime drama costarring Claude Rains, Ann Sheridan and the Dead End Kids; and Between Two Worlds(1944), a fantasy drama costarring Paul Henreid and Sydney Greenstreet.
Trickster: “Episode 5”
The CW, 9pm EST
Shaken by what he has learned, Jared (Joel Oulette) takes comfort from Sarah (Anna Lambe). Meanwhile, Maggie (Crystle Lightning) begrudgingly realizes she’ll need Wade (Kalani Queypo) to take on Georgina (Gail Maurice).
Prodigal Son: “Bad Manners”
FOX, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Bad Manners,” Malcolm (Tom Payne) and Ainsley (Halston Sage) both race to find the killer in the “Debutante Slayings,” but Ainsley’s persistence has Malcolm worried about what her actual motive might be.
Home Again With the Fords: “Steel City Bohemian”
HGTV, 9pm EST
Adam and Jenna Bell recently bought Adam’s grandparents’ house in the Fox Chapel neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Bells call Leanne and Steve Ford to help make sense of the funky floor plan created by some awkward additions throughout the decades. The Ford siblings knock down some walls to help create Jenna’s dream of a “Bougie Bohemian” home with a side of Palm Springs glam.
This Is Us: “There”
NBC, 9pm EST
Kevin (Justin Hartley) embarks on a stressful road trip. In the past, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and young Kevin go to a football training camp.
Inside the NFL: “2020 Super Bowl Recap”
Showtime, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Relive the highlights of the big game with host James Brown and analysts Phil Simms, Michael Irvin, Ray Lewis and Brandon Marshall.
House Hunters International: “Fishing for New Experiences in Crete”
HGTV, 10pm EST
A couple from Los Angeles decide to trade California for Crete. Just one problem: The husband wants a beach shack on the picturesque Mediterranean island, and his wife wants something more practical for their two boys. What’s the Greek word for “compromise”?
Nurses: “Achilles Heel”
NBC, 10pm EST
Grace (Tiera Skovbye) and Keon (Jordan Johnson-Hinds) try to save a patient’s life through an elaborate chain of medical operations. Meanwhile, Ashley (Natasha Calis) quarrels with a patient’s ultra-religious father; Naz (Sandy Sidhu) supports a pregnant patient through the hardest decision of her life; and Wolf (Donald MacLean Jr.) plunges deeper into Red’s (Ryan Blakely) drug ring.
Battlestar Galactica: “Crossroads”
Comet, 3am EST
Order in the court! In the first half of a dramatic 2007 two-parter, Dr. Gaius Baltar (James Callis) is on trial for crimes against humanity — and simultaneously gaining devoted worshippers who believe he has divine healing powers. Part 2 airs tomorrow.