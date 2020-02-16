TV Best Bets for February 16

American Idol
ABC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Returning to the iconic judges’ desk are music industry legends and all-star American Idol judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy Award-winning producer Ryan Seacrest returns as host, and multimedia personality Bobby Bones will return as in-house mentor.
NHL Hockey
NBC & NBCSN, beginning at 12:30pm Live EST
The 2020 Hockey Weekend Across America celebration includes today’s tripleheader of NHL national TV games, with Detroit at Pittsburgh and Boston at the N.Y. Rangers on NBC, and St. Louis at Nashville on NBCSN.
NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500
FOX, 2:30pm Live EST
The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season begins at famed Daytona International Speedway for the 62nd Daytona 500. Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano and 2019 Cup Series champion Kyle Busch are among the top contenders. Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson begins his final season as a full-time driver.
God Friended Me: “The Princess and the Hacker”
CBS, 8pm EST
In the new episode “The Princess and the Hacker,” the God Account sends Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) the name of an African princess (guest star Sibongile Mlambo), and Rakesh (Suraj Sharma) takes the lead on figuring out how they can help her.
The Simpsons: “The Miseducation of Lisa Simpson”
FOX, 8pm EST
When a lost treasure is discovered, Marge (voice of Julie Kavner) convinces the people of Springfield to build a STEM school with the money. John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and Zach Woods are guest voices in the new episode “The Miseducation of Lisa Simpson.”
2020 American Rescue Dog Show
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST
This two-night special event features shelter dogs of various breeds from across the country vying for top dog in the world’s most adorable categories, with appearances by Rebecca Romijn, Rodney Peete, Ross Mathews and more.
Washington
History, 8pm EST, New Miniseries!
This three-night, six-hour documentary event will weave together dramatic live-action sequences, excerpts from George Washington’s letters, and insights from a roster of notable experts, historians and scholars to tell a very personal story about the evolution of one of history’s most iconic leaders.
Outlander
Starz, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Season 5 finds the Frasers fighting for their family and the home they have forged on Fraser’s Ridge. Jamie (Sam Heughan) must find a way to defend all that he has created, while Claire (Caitriona Balfe) must use her modern knowledge and foresight to prevent her family from being ripped apart again. Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Richard Rankin) work to raise their son under the looming specter of Stephen Bonnet (Ed Speleers).
NBA All-Star Game
TNT, 8pm Live EST
TNT airs the 2020 NBA All-Star Game from Chicago’s United Center. Expect to see Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Luka Don?i?, Trae Young and more of the NBA’s best competing in the game, but don’t expect to see much defense. Last year, Team LeBron beat Team Giannis 178-164.
Duncanville
FOX, 8:30pm EST, New Series!
Amy Poehler teams up with co-creators and fellow executive producers Mike and Julie Scully (The Simpsons) for this animated family comedy centered around spectacularly average 15-year-old Duncan (voiced by Poehler) and the people in his world. Duncan’s not exceptional, but he has a wild imagination in which he’s never anything less than amazing. The voice cast also includes Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Joy Osmanski, Rashida Jones and Wiz Khalifa.
NCIS: Los Angeles: “Commitment Issues”
CBS, 9pm EST
The NCIS team investigates the murder of a naval warfare engineer at a spoken poetry event in the new episode “Commitment Issues.”
Race for the White House
CNN, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Oscar winner Mahershala Ali narrates this six-part docuseries that uses rare archival footage, interviews and stylized dramatizations to tell the story of one iconic presidential campaign in each episode. Elections covered this season include Wilson vs. Roosevelt vs. Taft (1912), Eisenhower vs. Stevenson (1952), Johnson vs. Goldwater (1964), Carter vs. Ford (1976), Reagan vs. Carter (1980) and Obama vs. McCain (2008).
War of the Worlds
EPIX, 9pm EST, New Series!
H.G. Wells’ classic alien invasion tale gets a contemporary reimagining in this eight-part drama set in present-day Europe and with a cast led by Gabriel Byrne and Elizabeth McGovern. When extraterrestrials wipe out most of humanity, the survivors come to realize that this savage attack on Earth is not arbitrary — its seeds are being sown before our very eyes.
Bob’s Burgers: “A Fish Called Tina”
FOX, 9pm EST
Tina (voice of Dan Mintz) goes too far trying to be a perfect mentor, and Bob and Linda (voices of H. Jon Benjamin and John Roberts) test out the gym next door in the new episode “A Fish Called Tina.”
Picture Perfect Mysteries: Dead Over Diamonds
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm EST, Original Film!
Photographer Allie and Detective Sam’s investigation into a priceless stolen necklace leads to danger and an unexpected death. Stars Alexa PenaVega, Carlos PenaVega and Erik Estrada.
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition
HGTV, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The iconic home renovation series is back, this time on a new network and with a new host — Modern Family’s Jesse Tyler Ferguson. The stunning whole-home overhauls will be done for deserving families, so bring your tissues as this is going to be some feel-good TV.
What’s Eating America
MSNBC, 9pm EST, New Series!
Award-winning chef Andrew Zimmern hosts this five-part hourlong series that explores top political issues through the lens of food. In the two-hour premiere, called “Who’s Feeding America,” Zimmern is joined by fellow chef José Andrés to reveal the role that immigrants play in putting food on America’s table. They go behind the scenes to unravel U.S. immigration policies and how the food industry utilizes migrant and immigrant labor on a daily basis.
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
NBC, 9pm EST
Jane Levy plays a computer coder who suddenly starts to hear the innermost thoughts of the people around her through songs. Lauren Graham and Mary Steenburgen also star. A repeat airing of the pilot — which originally previewed in January — will precede this new episode.
Sanditon
PBS, 9pm EST
With the approach of Sanditon’s regatta, the success of the resort hangs in the balance — as do assorted romances. How will Charlotte, Sidney and other lovers fare in the marriage game?
The Brady Bunch: Behind Closed Doors
REELZChannel, 9pm EST
Host Natalie Morales sits down with Christopher Knight, who played middle brother Peter on the classic sitcom The Brady Bunch, to discuss the enduring popularity of the series, his audition and a trove of backstage secrets, including his take on the tensions between his TV siblings. Other interviews include the children of the show’s creator, Sherwood Schwartz, who share behind-the-scenes stories of how The Brady Bunch came to life, the bitter backstage feud and the last-minute re-castings. Also weighing in is Robbie Rist, who portrayed the infamous Cousin Oliver.
Family Guy: “Short Cuts”
FOX, 9:30pm EST
Lois (voice of Alex Borstein) gets a pixie haircut against Peter’s (voice of Seth MacFarlane) wishes, so Peter retaliates by trying to out-embarrass her in the new episode “Short Cuts.”
NCIS: New Orleans: “Bad Moon Rising”
CBS, 10pm EST
NCIS: New Orleans returns on its new date and time with the new episode “Bad Moon Rising,” in which the team is concerned when Sebastian (Rob Kerkovich) becomes unreachable while undercover as a new recruit.
The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty
CNN, 10pm EST, New Series!
This six-part series tells the incredible, dramatic and emotional tale of the British royal family using never-before-seen footage and interviews with insiders. The series premiere, “Succession,” follows King Edward VIII’s decision to abdicate the throne and marry American divorcée Wallis Simpson.
Slow Burn
EPIX, 10pm EST, New Series!
The first season of this docuseries based on the hit podcast of the same name expands upon that podcast’s first season as host Leon Neyfakh looks back at the Watergate crisis. His exploration excavates the strange subplots and forgotten characters involved in the downfall of a president, and flashes back to politically tumultuous times not so far removed from today.
Good Girls
NBC, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman are back for Season 3 of the crime comedy/drama about three suburban moms embroiled in a robbery while trying to make ends meet, and the fallout that ensues.
Vienna Blood
PBS, 10pm EST
When his nephew, a student at a military school, suffers a breakdown after a fellow cadet’s death, Max calls on Oskar for help. The school prepares a new generation of military officers, but its barbaric traditions are hidden from the outside world.
Lost in the Wild: “Evil Woods”
Travel Channel, 11pm EST, Season Finale!
Kinga Philipps and J.J. Kelley venture to the Philippines to investigate the disappearance of Bryan Francisco, a young man said to have been lured into a vast forest by shadowy forces that defy description. They ultimately make a discovery that is equally horrifying and heartbreaking.
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
HBO, 11:10pm EST, Season Premiere!
The series that presents a satirical look at the week in news, politics and current events begins its seventh season, shining a light on issues big and small as the U.S. heads toward a pivotal 2020 presidential election.