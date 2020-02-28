TV Best Bets for February 28

Queen Sono
Netflix, New Series!
In this South African crime drama — Netflix’s first original series from Africa — a highly trained spy (Pearl Thusi) must face changing relationships in her personal life while taking on her most dangerous mission yet.
All the Bright Places
Netflix, Original Film!
Based on Jennifer Niven’s bestseller, this film tells the story of Violet (Elle Fanning) and Theodore (Justice Smith), who meet and change each other’s lives forever. The drama offers a human take on the experience of mental illness, its impact on relationships, and the beauty and lasting impact of young love.
The Waltons: “The Heritag
MeTV, 12pmAn important message is shared in this Season 2 episode, where John receives an offer from a developer to buy their land. While the money would solve their financial hardships and pay for some of John-Boy’s schooling, would it be worth compromising his family’s heritage?
NBA Ba
ESPN, beginning at 8pm LiveSome of the NBA’s elite teams are in action tonight on ESPN as Chris Paul leads the Oklahoma City Thunder into Milwaukee to battle Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. In the second game, Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets are in Los Angeles to clash with Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers.
Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector: “Requiem”
NBC, 8pm EST
Lincoln (Russell Hornsby), Amelia (Arielle Kebbel) and the team are tasked with tracking down an anonymous bomber targeting a string of buildings all across Manhattan. Meanwhile, the marriage between the Bone Collector (Brian F. O’Byrne) and his wife, Danielle (Claire Coffee), reaches a terrifying crossroad.