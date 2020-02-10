TV Best Bets for February 10

College Basketball: Florida State at Duke
ESPN, 7pm Live EST
The Florida State Seminoles head to Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., to face the Duke Blue Devils in a clash of ACC elites.
9-1-1: Lone Star: “Studs”
FOX, 8pm EST
Owen (Rob Lowe) and the crew race to a brawl at a male strip club in the new episode “Studs.”
The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Bad Review”
CBS, 8pm EST
Dave (Max Greenfield) puts his professional conflict mediator skills to the test when he offers to help Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) find out why his employees are quitting in the new episode “Welcome to the Bad Review.”
America’s Got Talent: “The Champions Finals”
NBC, 8pm EST
The Top 10 finalists perform, including four golden buzzer acts and six performers from the semifinals.
Prodigal Son: “Eye of the Needle”
FOX, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Eye of the Needle,” Malcolm (Tom Payne) and Jessica (Bellamy Young) must track down the tip-line caller turned killer who is blackmailing Jessica.
Twisted Love: “Love and Hot Lead”
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST
Jennifer Jones is 18 years old when she meets her sister’s girlfriend, Bobbi Jo Smith. The two hook up behind the sister’s back, and before long become obsessively inseparable. But when Bobbi Jo’s roommate, 49-year-old Bob Dow, develops feelings for Jennifer, those feelings become deadly.
No Passport Required: “Las Vegas”
PBS, 9pm EST
Explore Las Vegas and its deep-rooted Chinese community, from the Strip’s neon-lit casinos to modest shopping malls. Chef Marcus Samuelsson learns about diverse food traditions and meets a new wave of chefs transforming their parents’ cuisine.
The Good Doctor: “Influence”
ABC, 10pm EST
After Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) treats a patient who is a social influencer, he deals with unwanted attention. Meanwhile, the team treats a woman who is in abdominal distress after an at-home fecal transplant; and Dr. Carly Lever’s (Jasika Nicole) efforts to separate Shaun from Lea (Paige Spara) are challenged.
Manifest: “Return Trip”
NBC, 10pm EST
Ben (Josh Dallas) and Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) work together to orchestrate a surprising family reunion for an emotionally closed-off Flight 828 passenger. Meanwhile, Olive (Luna Blaise) drifts further away from her family, Jared (J.R. Ramirez) learns more about a growing cabal of anti-828 sentiment, and Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) finds herself out on a limb when baggage from Zeke’s (Matt Long) past threatens to destroy his tenuous new life.
Operaci
Telemundo, 10pm EST, New Series!
Majida Issa and Mark Tacher star in Telemundo’s latest “Super Series,” a police drama based on true events and filmed in Mexico and Colombia. Issa plays Capt. Amalia Ortega, a woman living a double life whose mission is to take down the most wanted Mexican drug lord.