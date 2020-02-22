TV Best Bets for February 22

Seven Worlds, One Planet: “Antarctica”
BBC America, 9pm EST
Filming crews spent 236 days capturing Antarctica: our coldest, windiest, most hostile continent. Footage of the largest great whale aggregation ever filmed nearly didn’t make it into this episode. After seven weeks searching for the sequence, on the one day it all came together, the crew’s helicopter broke and the drone malfunctioned. Thankfully, the drone operator managed to save the memory card at the last minute. In addition to the whales, viewers will witness Weddell seals that grind back the ice with their teeth, colorful starfish carpeting the seabed beneath the ice, huge colonies of king penguins crowding any ice-free land, and four-ton elephant seals fighting for territory on the beach.
51st NAACP Image Awards
BET, 8pm Live EST
The annual ceremony again honors the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature and film, and also recognizes individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative endeavors. Netflix leads this year’s television nominees with 30 nominations, and has 12 more movie nominations, for titles like Dear White People, When They See Us and American Son. This marks the first year that the Image Awards, previously televised by TV One, are being broadcast by BET, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.
Almost Family
FOX, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
Season 1 of Almost Family concludes with the episodes “Permanent AF” and “Expectant AF.” The trial against Dr. Bechley (Timothy Hutton) begins, and Julia (Brittany Snow) gains the confidence to approach Donovan (Michael Stahl-David) again about her desire for a family.
Love in Store
Hallmark Channel, 9pm EST, Original Film!
Shopping network hosts Terrie (Alexandra Breckenridge) and David (Robert Buckley) have different styles and personalities that clash. Each wants a promotion, but first they’ll have to get along as cohosts.
Whitmer Thomas: The Golden One
HBO, 10pm EST
Comedian and actor Whitmer Thomas features his deeply personal, provocative and unconventional standup and original songs in his first hourlong special from the legendary Flora-Bama Lounge, located along the state line between Florida and Alabama.