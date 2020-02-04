TV Best Bets for February 4

Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great!
Netflix
Comedian and SiriusXM radio host Tom Papa debuts his first Netflix comedy special, filmed in front of a live audience in Newark, N.J.
The Flash: “Marathon”
The CW, 8pm EST
After the Citizen prints an explosive story, Iris’ (Candice Patton) life is threatened. Refusing to hide from those attacking her, Iris sets out to expose a dangerous organization. Meanwhile, Barry (Grant Gustin) must face the consequences of the Crisis and fulfill Oliver Queen’s wish for him.
Finding Your Roots: “Science Pioneers”
PBS, 8pm EST
Host Henry Louis Gates Jr. traces the family trees of Francis Collins, Shirley Ann Jackson and Harold Varmus, three pioneering scientists who’ve made dramatic contributions to our understanding of the world while knowing little about their own ancestry.
Unsellable Houses
HGTV, 9pm EST, New Series!
Sisters Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis — who are among the top-selling real estate agents in the Pacific Northwest — help struggling homeowners sell their seemingly unsellable homes in record time. Lyndsay, an expert in home renovation, design and staging, and Leslie, an expert in budget and negotiations, are so confident they can sell any home that they’re willing to invest their own money to make the sale.
State of the Union Address
Various Networks, 9pm Live EST
President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver the annual State of the Union address to Congress tonight. A number of channels will offer varying degrees of live coverage of the speech, and, in some cases, pre- and post-speech programming for preview and analysis. Broadcast networks ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and PBS, and cable news outlets CNN, FOX News Channel and MSNBC, are expected to be among the major networks broadcasting the speech.
Project Blue Book: “Area 51”
History, 10pm EST
When a soldier is seemingly abducted by a flying saucer at a military base in the remote Nevada desert, Hynek (Aidan Gillen) and Quinn (Michael Malarkey) take up the case, but they will soon learn that there are many reasons for the dangerous Area 51 to want to keep its secrets.
Miracle Workers: Dark Ages: “Help Wanted”
TBS, 10:30pm EST
This is the second episode of Season 2 of the anthology series starring Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi, where a group of medieval villagers are trying to stay positive in the age of extreme income inequality, poor healthcare and widespread ignorance. Tonight, Al lands an impressive new job, while Prince Chauncley loses one of his favorite ducks.