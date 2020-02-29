TV Best Bets for February 29

Seven Worlds, One Planet: “Africa”
BBC America, 9pm EST
Crews spent 227 days filming this episode, enduring a nightly ritual of washing in a swamp and pulling ticks off of each other. In addition, their clothes and shoes were covered with butterflies that liked eating sweat. But what they captured on film is breathtaking, as Africa is home to the greatest wildlife gatherings on Earth. Even in this land of plenty, wildlife faces huge challenges. In the jungles, young chimps learn to use tools to find food. On the savannah, a group of cheetah brothers team up to hunt prey twice their size. And, in crystal-clear freshwater lakes, caring fish mothers are tricked by devious imposters. Africa’s deserts are tough, too. In the Namib, hyena make epic treks to find food on the beach, while in the Kalahari, the bizarre aardvark digs deep to find a meal. But, for much of Africa’s wildlife, the greatest threat comes from humans.
College Basketball
CBS, FOX & FS1, beginning at 12pm Live EST
College basketball closes out February with Providence at Villanova (FOX), Kansas at Kansas State (CBS), Seton Hall at Marquette (FOX), Auburn at Kentucky (CBS) and DePaul at Butler (FS1).
XFL Football
ABC & FOX, beginning at 2pm Live EST
The L.A. Wildcats are at the N.Y. Guardians (ABC) and the Seattle Dragons are in St. Louis for a clash with the BattleHawks (FOX) in Saturday’s XFL Week 4 doubleheader.
Dying to Be You
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
When Lily Anderson was in fourth grade, her class was given pen pals — she received Molly Cumberland, who lives on a farm in Nebraska. The girls continued to write, even through college, always promising to visit one another. Molly finally makes good on that promise when she shows up at Lily’s door for her 25th birthday party. Lily is thrilled until it becomes clear that Molly has no intention of leaving and wants Lily’s life. Stars Natalie Dreyfuss and Elise Gatien.
NBA Basketball: Houston at Boston
ABC, beginning at 8:30pm Live EST
James Harden and the Houston Rockets launch into New England for a battle with Kemba Walker and the Boston Celtics.
MLS Soccer: Atlanta United FC at Nashville SC
FOX, 8:30pm Live EST
It’s opening day of the 2020 Major League Soccer season, and it’s also the inaugural game for the new Nashville FC franchise, which hosts Atlanta United FC at Nissan Stadium tonight on FOX.
The UnXplained
History, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The William Shatner-hosted series that explores the world’s most fascinating, strange and inexplicable mysteries returns with Season 2.
Saturday Night Live: “John Mulaney/David Byrne”
NBC, 11:30pm Live EST
Former SNL writer John Mulaney (Netflix’s John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch) returns to host the show for his third time. David Byrne (David Byrne’s American Utopia on Broadway) also returns, making his second appearance as musical guest.